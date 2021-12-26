Ike Boettger ruled out for Bills vs. Patriots with ruptured Achilles

Bills lose starting lineman to ruptured Achilles originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If the Buffalo Bills are going to unseat the New England Patriots for first place in the AFC East, they're going to have to do it without their starting left guard.

Ike Boettger suffered an Achilles injury in the second quarter of the game at Gillette Stadium and was carted off to the locker room before being ruled out for the game a short time later.

Injury Update: Ike Boettger is out for the game (achilles). — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 26, 2021

Boettger moved into the starting lineup for the Bills for their Week 8 contest against the Miami Dolphins and had played all but a few snaps during the team's blowout loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11.

Ryan Bates replaced Boettger at left guard.