Ike Boettger makes first appearance at Bills practice in 2022

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Ike Boettger made his season debut… at practice.

But Boettger is still a long ways away from playing in a game. He certainly will not be in the lineup against the Vikings since he’s still on the PUP list.

In Week 16 last season, Beottger suffered an Achilles injury. It ended his year and he had surgery to repair it.

But… progress. Boettger told the Batavia Daily that just showing up to practice was a “huge milestone” for him.

That it certainly is, and maybe there’s still hope for him.

While he’s not yet fully taking part in football workouts, Bills general manger Brandon Beane did hold out hope Boettger could return before the end of the season.

Time will tell, but for now, have a look at the Spectrum News clip below to see Beottger’s return to workouts:

Encouraging sight from Ike Boettger. First time we've seen him out at practice working with the training staff. Boettger ruptured his achilles the day after Christmas last season. Brandon Beane said last week there's hope he can return this season.#Bills pic.twitter.com/lh9wJZ1acF — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) November 9, 2022

Related

Case Keenum does Josh Allen 'impersonation' at Bills practice (video) Bills' Stefon Diggs has played with Case Keenum and he's confident in him Bills' Von Miller on run defense: 'Definitely no panic'

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire