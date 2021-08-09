IIROC Trading Resumption - INCA

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Inca One Gold Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: INCA

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 2:00 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/09/c2577.html

