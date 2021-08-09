IIROC Trading Halt - PQE
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Petroteq Energy Inc.
TSX-Venture Symbol: PQE
All Issues: No
Reason: Cease Trade Order
Halt Time (ET): 7:45 AM
