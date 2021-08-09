IIROC Trading Halt - GMIN

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: G Mining Ventures Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: GMIN

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 7:45 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

    On July 9, Tony Zhang recommended a bullish options trade in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV). Since then the stock has been trading flat so he suggested some changes on the Friday's edition of CNBC's "Options Action". Back in July, he bought the September $52.50 call for $3 and sold the July $56 call for 60 cents. The July call has now expired and he is holding the September $52.50 call, with an entry price of $2.40. Zhang thinks that both technical and fundamental thesis are still standing so