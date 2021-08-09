IIROC Trading Halt - ADZN

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Adventus Mining Corporation

TSX-Venture Symbol: ADZN

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 8:58 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

    The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”. The following transactions have been made under the program: Number of sha