IIROC Trade Resumption - PKK

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Peak Fintech Group Inc.

CSE Symbol: PKK

All Issues: No

Resumption (ET): 10:33:07 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/09/c0568.html

