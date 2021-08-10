IIJ Announces its First Three Months Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

TOKYO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, TSE1: 3774) today announced its consolidated financial results for the first three months for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (“1Q21”, from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021) under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)1

Highlights of Financial Results for 1Q21

Total revenues

JPY53.0 billion

up

5.2

%

YoY2

Gross profit

JPY11.4 billion

up

40.8

%

YoY

Operating profit

JPY4.4 billion

up

113.0

%

YoY

Profit before tax

JPY5.4 billion

up

215.8

%

YoY

Net profit3

JPY3.5 billion

up

214.1

%

YoY

Overview of 1Q21 Financial Results and Business Outlook
“Under the increasing IT utilization by Japanese enterprises, we significantly expanded profit in the last fiscal year. This was realized by our continuous business investment on a long-term basis, including expansion and operation of reliable network infrastructure, development of various service line-ups and business, and enhancement of customer relations. Digital transformation (DX), accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, would not be a temporary phenomenon but a long lasting trend which should continue to grow. By leveraging such tailwind circumstance with our competitive advantages, we would like to largely expand our business scale in the middle-to-long term,” said Koichi Suzuki, Founder and Chairman of IIJ.

“As the first fiscal year of our new Mid-term Plan, we are pleased to announce that we had a strong start. In 1Q21, we saw strong demands from Japanese enterprises in various industries for both network services and systems integration. Driven by the continuous demands for network services, such as IP services4, outsourcing services, which includes security services, and WAN services, we continuously accumulated recurring revenues5, 85.8% of 1Q21 total revenues. With regard to systems integration, we strongly accumulated order received for systems construction which increased by 30.5% YoY, as well as expanded 1Q21 system integration revenue and gross profit, which included our new consolidated subsidiary PTC6 in Singapore,” said Eijiro Katsu, President of IIJ.

“By realizing our ongoing strategy, we would be able to continuously achieve profit growth as well, which should be reflected in our shareholder return. Accordingly, we expect our market value to increase by which we believe it gives us more flexibility to our strategies including pursuit of M&A opportunities more than ever. Advancement of Internet-related technology and spread of DX would further improve the efficiency of social behavior, and reduce total energy consumption in the long-term. As a leading comprehensive network solution provider in Japan, we would like to contribute to realizing sustainable society through our business activities,” concluded Katsu.

1 Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are prepared in accordance with IFRS, unaudited and consolidated.
2 YoY is an abbreviation for year over year change.
3 Net profit is “profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent.”
4 IP services are IIJ’s dedicated-type Internet connectivity services, mainly used by corporate users.
5 Recurring revenues is revenues that users can count on receiving every single month through continuous provision of services.
6 For details, please refer to our press release titled “Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares in PTC SYSTEM (S) PTE LTD (as a New Subsidiary)” https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/news/pressrelease/2021/pdf/PTC%20SYSTEM_E.pdf

1Q21 Financial Results Summary
We have omitted segment analysis because most of our revenues are dominated by network services and systems integration (SI) business.

Operating Results Summary

1Q20

1Q21

YoY Change

JPY millions

JPY millions

Total revenues

50,379

52,975

5.2

Network services

30,934

31,475

1.7

Systems integration (SI)

18,875

20,807

10.2

ATM operation business

570

693

21.7

Total costs

(42,266

)

(41,548

)

(1.7

)

Network services

(24,944

)

(23,145

)

(7.2

)

Systems integration (SI)

(16,884

)

(17,959

)

6.4

ATM operation business

(438

)

(444

)

1.2

Total gross profit

8,113

11,427

40.8

Network services

5,990

8,330

39.1

Systems integration (SI)

1,991

2,848

43.0

ATM operation business

132

249

90.2

SG&A, R&D, and other operating income (expenses)

(6,066

)

(7,067

)

16.5

Operating profit

2,047

4,360

113.0

Profit before tax

1,694

5,350

215.8

Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent

1,116

3,507

214.1

(Note) Systems integration includes equipment sales.

Segment Results Summary

1Q20

1Q21

JPY millions

JPY millions

Total revenues

50,379

52,975

Network services and SI business

49,858

52,316

ATM operation business

570

693

Elimination

(49

)

(34

)

Operating profit

2,047

4,360

Network services and SI business

1,991

4,189

ATM operation business

89

195

Elimination

(33

)

(24

)

1Q21 Revenues and Profit
Revenues
Total revenues were JPY52,975 million, up 5.2% YoY (JPY50,379 million for 1Q20).

Network services revenue was JPY31,475 million, up 1.7% YoY (JPY30,934 million for 1Q20).

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for enterprises were JPY9,410 million, down 4.1% YoY from JPY9,809 million for 1Q20, mainly due to decrease in IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform service, while revenues of IP services and Enterprise mobile services increased.

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for consumers were JPY6,108 million, down 5.4% YoY from JPY6,454 million for 1Q20, mainly due to reduction in unit price of our consumer mobile services.

Revenues for WAN services were JPY6,447 million, up 4.4% YoY from JPY6,175 million for 1Q20.

Revenues for Outsourcing services were JPY9,510 million, up 11.9% YoY from JPY8,496 million for 1Q20, mainly due to an increase in security-related services revenues.

Network Services Revenues Breakdown

1Q20

1Q21

YoY Change

JPY millions

JPY millions

Total network services

30,934

31,475

1.7

Internet connectivity services (enterprise)

9,809

9,410

(4.1

)

IP services (including data center connectivity services)

2,881

3,275

13.7

IIJ Mobile Services

6,047

5,189

(14.2

)

Enterprise mobile service (IoT usages etc.)

1,673

2,344

40.1

IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform service (MVNE)

4,374

2,845

(35.0

)

Others

881

946

7.4

Internet connectivity services (consumer)

6,454

6,108

(5.4

)

IIJmio Mobile Services

5,796

5,392

(7.0

)

Others

658

716

8.7

WAN services

6,175

6,447

4.4

Outsourcing services

8,496

9,510

11.9

Number of Contracts and Subscription for Connectivity Services

As of June 30, 2020

As of June 30, 2021

YoY Change

Internet connectivity services (enterprise)

2,135,482

2,299,032

163,550

IP service (greater than or equal to 1Gbps)

778

764

(14

)

IP service (less than 1Gbps)

1,246

1,202

(44

)

IIJ Mobile Services

2,046,836

2,205,759

158,923

Enterprise mobile service (IoT usages etc.)

922,819

1,163,312

240,493

IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform service (MVNE)

1,124,017

1,042,447

(81,570

)

Others

86,622

91,307

4,685

Internet connectivity services (consumer)

1,402,062

1,396,386

(5,676

)

IIJmio Mobile Services

1,063,165

1,053,173

(9,992

)

Others

338,897

343,213

4,316

Total contracted bandwidth (Gbps)

5,288.7

7,108.2

1,819.5

SI revenues, including equipment sales, were JPY20,807 million, up 10.2% YoY (JPY18,875 million for 1Q20).
Systems construction and equipment sales, a one-time revenue, was JPY6,832 million, up 4.3% YoY (JPY6,550 million for 1Q20). Of this amount, revenue of PTC was JPY840 million.
Systems operation and maintenance revenue, a recurring revenue, was JPY13,974 million, up 13.4% YoY (JPY12,325 million for 1Q20), mainly due to continued accumulation of systems operation orders as well as an increase in private cloud services’ revenues. Of this amount, revenue of PTC was JPY473 million.

Orders received for SI, including equipment sales, totaled JPY21,649 million, up 4.9% YoY (JPY20,643 million for 1Q20); orders received for systems construction and equipment sales were JPY8,737 million, up 30.5% YoY (JPY6,693 million for 1Q20), and orders received for systems operation and maintenance were JPY12,911 million, down 7.4% YoY (JPY13,949 million for 1Q20).

Order backlog for SI, including equipment sales, as of June 30, 2021 amounted to JPY67,496 million, up 17.1% YoY (JPY57,631 million as of June 30, 2020); order backlog for systems construction and equipment sales was JPY11,073 million, up 44.7% YoY (JPY7,650 million as of June 30, 2020) and order backlog for systems operation and maintenance was JPY56,424 million, up 12.9% YoY (JPY49,981 million as of June 30, 2020).

ATM operation business revenues were JPY693 million, up 21.7% YoY (JPY570 million for 1Q20).

Cost of sales
Total cost of sales was JPY41,548 million, down 1.7% YoY (JPY42,266 million for 1Q20).

Cost of network services revenue was JPY23,145 million, down 7.2% YoY (JPY24,944 million for 1Q20), mainly due to a decrease in outsourcing costs. Gross profit was JPY8,330 million, up 39.1% YoY (JPY5,990 million for 1Q20), and gross profit ratio was 26.5% (19.4% for 1Q20).

Cost of SI revenues, including equipment sales was JPY17,959 million, up 6.4% YoY (JPY16,884 million for 1Q20), mainly due to increases in outsourcing and personnel costs. The amount included PTC’s cost of JPY1,164 million. Gross profit was JPY2,848 million, up 43.0% YoY (JPY1,991 million for 1Q20) and gross profit ratio was 13.7% (10.5% for 1Q20).

Cost of ATM operation business revenues was JPY444 million, up 1.2% YoY (JPY438 million for 1Q20). Gross profit was JPY249 million (JPY132 million for 1Q20) and gross profit ratio was 36.0% (23.1% for 1Q20).

Selling, general and administrative expenses and other operating income and expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses, including research and development expenses, totaled JPY7,083 million, up 17.1% YoY (JPY6,049 million for 1Q20), mainly due to increases in personnel-related expenses and advertising expenses. Of this amount, PTC’s expenses was JPY96 million.
Other operating income was JPY52 million (JPY48 million for 1Q20).
Other operating expenses was JPY36 million (JPY65 million for 1Q20), mainly due to disposal loss on fixed assets.

Operating profit
Operating profit was JPY4,360 million (JPY2,047 million for 1Q20), up 113.0% YoY.

Finance income and expenses, and share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method
Finance income was JPY1,361 million, compared to JPY80 million for 1Q20. It included gains on financial instruments, mainly related to funds, of JPY1,296 million (loss of JPY3 million for 1Q20).

Finance expense was JPY154 million, compared to JPY154 million for 1Q20. It included interest expenses of JPY137 million (JPY151 million for 1Q20).

Share of loss of investments accounted for using equity method was JPY217 million (compared to loss of JPY279 million for 1Q20), mainly due to loss of DeCurret Inc. of JPY296 million.

Profit before tax
Profit before tax was JPY5,350 million (JPY1,694 million for 1Q20), up 215.8% YoY.

Profit for the period
Income tax expense was JPY1,807 million (JPY572 million for 1Q20). As a result, profit for the period was JPY3,543 million (JPY1,122 million for 1Q20), up 215.8% YoY.

Profit for the period attributable to non-controlling interests was JPY36 million (JPY6 million for 1Q20), mainly related to net income of Trust Networks Inc.

Profit for the period attributable to owners of parent was JPY3,507 million (JPY1,116 million for 1Q20), up 214.1% YoY.

Financial Position as of June 30, 2021
As of June 30, 2021, the balance of total assets was JPY217,263 million, decreased by JPY3,515 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY220,777 million.

As of June 30, 2021, the balance of current assets was JPY84,717 million, decreased by JPY8,688 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY93,405 million. The major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of current assets was: a decrease in cash and cash equivalents by JPY7,636 million, mainly due to the acquisition of PTC, to JPY34,831 million, a decrease in trade receivables by JPY6,879 million to JPY27,920 million and an increase in prepaid expenses by JPY4,486 million, of which JPY1,162 million is related to the acquisition of PTC, to JPY15,084 million.

As of June 30, 2021, the balance of non-current assets was JPY132,546 million, increased by JPY5,173 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY127,373 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of non-current assets, tangible assets increased by JPY696 million to JPY17,780 million, mainly due to an expansion of Shiroi Data Center Campus. Right-of-use assets, which include right to use leased assets under operating lease contracts such as office and data centers and assets under finance lease contracts such as data communication equipment, decreased by JPY1,992 million to JPY48,715 million, mainly due to depreciation. Goodwill increased by JPY3,181 million to JPY9,264 million, due to the acquisition of PTC. Prepaid expenses increased by JPY1,131 million to JPY10,668 million, including an increase of JPY951 million related to the acquisition of PTC. The amount of other investments was JPY15,702 million, increased by JPY2,789 million mainly due to fluctuation of fair value of our holding marketable equity securities and funds.

As of June 30, 2021, the balance of current liabilities was JPY68,535 million, decreased by JPY4,724 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY73,259 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of current liabilities, trade and other payables decreased by JPY3,760 million to JPY15,484 million. Borrowings decreased by JPY1,855 million to JPY16,705 million, due to an increase of JPY1,480 million in short-term borrowings, an increase of JPY750 million due to a transfer from non-current liabilities and a decrease by JPY4,085 million from repayment of long-term borrowings. Income taxes payable decreased by JPY1,441 million to JPY1,571 million. Contract liabilities increased by JPY2,483 million to JPY9,585 million, including an increase of JPY1,336 million related to the acquisition of PTC. Other financial liabilities increased by JPY732 million to JPY18,611 million. Other current liabilities decreased by JPY873 million to JPY6,509 million.

As of June 30, 2021, the balance of non-current liabilities was JPY55,144 million, decreased by JPY1,402 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY56,547 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of non-current liabilities, long-term borrowings decreased by JPY750 million to JPY6,250 million due to a transfer to current portion. Contract liabilities increased by JPY706 million to JPY7,951 million, of which JPY1,086 million was an increase related to the acquisition of PTC. Other financial liabilities decreased by JPY1,800 million to JPY33,848 million, mainly due to a transfer to current portion.

As of June 30, 2021, the balance of total equity attributable to owners of the parent was JPY92,580 million, increased by JPY2,624 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY89,956 million. Ratio of owners’ equity to total assets was 42.6% as of June 30, 2021.

1Q21 Cash Flows
Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021 were JPY34,831 million (JPY38,893 million as of June 30, 2020).

Net cash provided by operating activities for 1Q21 was JPY7,654 million (net cash provided by operating activities of JPY11,635 million for 1Q20). There was profit before tax of JPY5,350 million, depreciation and amortization of JPY6,606 million, including JPY2,500 million of depreciation of right-of-use operating lease assets under IFRS 16, and income taxes paid of JPY3,334 million, compared to JPY2,177 million for 1Q20. Regarding changes in working capital, there was net cash out of JPY70 million compared to net cash in of JPY4,576 million for 1Q20. As for the major factors in comparison with 1Q20, there were increases in payment of current liabilities, such as trade payable and other liabilities. The increase in net cash-outflow related to these factors exceeded the increase in cash-inflow due to a decrease in trade and other receivable and an increase in contract liabilities.

Net cash used in investing activities for 1Q21 was JPY6,414 million (net cash used in investing activities of JPY4,592 million for 1Q20), mainly due to payments for purchases of tangible assets of JPY2,839 million (JPY1,407 million for 1Q20), payments for purchases of intangible assets, such as software, of JPY1,325 million (JPY1,805 million for 1Q20), payments for the acquisition of PTC (net of its cash) of JPY2,612 million and proceeds from sales of tangible assets, which include sale and leaseback, of JPY584 million (JPY1,017 million for 1Q20).

Net cash used in financing activities for 1Q21 was JPY8,875 million (net cash used in financing activities of JPY6,802 million for 1Q20), mainly due to payments of other financial liabilities of JPY4,463 million (JPY5,223 million for 1Q20), which included payments under operating lease contracts such as office rent and finance lease contracts such as network equipment, repayments of long-term bank borrowings of JPY4,085 million (JPY915million for 1Q20), dividends paid of JPY1,759 million (JPY609 million for 1Q20) and net increase in short-term borrowings of JPY1,480 million.

Future Prospects including FY2021 Financial Targets
While 1Q21 financial results, profit in particular, exceeded our plan, as of today, our financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (FY2021) announced on May 12, 2021 remain unchanged.

Presentation
Presentation materials will be posted on our web site (https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir/) on August 10, 2021.
Presentation material can be found in the following file archive: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/74825c07-9812-470d-96a2-d9360e9780c4

About Internet Initiative Japan Inc.
Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.

Disclaimer:
Statements made in this press release regarding IIJ’s or management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, or predictions for the future are forward-looking statements that are based on IIJ’s and managements’ current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about its business and the industry. These forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding revenues and profits, are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause IIJ’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2021

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Assets

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

42,466,933

34,831,385

Trade receivables

34,799,075

27,919,905

Inventories

2,171,046

2,357,113

Prepaid expenses

10,598,441

15,084,098

Contract assets

1,281,918

1,780,186

Other financial assets

1,975,910

2,503,951

Other current assets

111,334

240,343

Total Current Assets

93,404,657

84,716,981

Non-current Assets

Tangible assets

17,084,401

17,780,389

Right-of-use Assets

50,707,726

48,715,478

Goodwill

6,082,472

9,263,655

Intangible assets

16,954,274

16,767,426

Investments accounted for using the equity method

9,026,980

8,733,682

Prepaid expenses

9,537,160

10,668,161

Contract assets

46,638

75,171

Other investments

12,912,483

15,701,659

Deferred tax assets

143,337

202,258

Other financial assets

4,442,704

4,184,997

Other non-current assets

434,437

452,794

Total non-current assets

127,372,612

132,545,670

Total assets

220,777,269

217,262,651

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2021

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Liabilities and Equity

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

19,243,800

15,483,814

Borrowings

18,560,000

16,705,000

Income taxes payable

3,012,415

1,570,924

Contract liabilities

7,101,821

9,584,999

Deferred income

79,914

70,577

Other financial liabilities

17,879,331

18,611,045

Other current liabilities

7,381,746

6,508,589

Total current liabilities

73,259,027

68,534,948

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

7,000,000

6,250,000

Retirement benefit liabilities

4,168,575

4,267,159

Provisions

756,405

757,130

Contract liabilities

7,244,411

7,950,543

Deferred income

405,579

388,895

Deferred tax liabilities

225,469

605,854

Other financial liabilities

35,647,899

33,847,982

Other non-current liabilities

1,098,253

1,076,761

Total non-current liabilities

56,546,591

55,144,324

Total liabilities

129,805,618

123,679,272

Equity

Share capital

25,530,621

25,546,483

Share premium

36,388,811

36,383,275

Retained earnings

25,046,813

26,794,675

Other components of equity

4,865,110

5,706,876

Treasury shares

(1,874,976

)

(1,850,924

)

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

89,956,379

92,580,385

Non-controlling interests

1,015,272

1,002,994

Total equity

90,971,651

93,583,379

Total liabilities and equity

220,777,269

217,262,651

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Revenues

Network services

30,933,934

31,474,981

System integration

18,874,960

20,806,636

ATM operation business

569,611

693,332

Total revenues

50,378,505

52,974,949

Cost of sales

Cost of network services

(24,943,344

)

(23,144,645

)

Cost of systems integration

(16,883,807

)

(17,959,887

)

Cost of ATM operation business

(438,297

)

(443,541

)

Total cost of sales

(42,265,448

)

(41,548,073

)

Gross Profit

8,113,057

11,426,876

Selling, general and administrative expense

(6,048,848

)

(7,082,989

)

Other operating income

48,167

52,114

Other operating expenses

(65,147

)

(36,190

)

Operating Profit

2,047,229

4,359,811

Finance income

79,776

1,361,809

Finance expenses

(153,867

)

(154,108

)

Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for
using equity method

(278,907

)

(217,110

)

Profit (loss) before tax

1,694,231

5,350,402

Income tax expense

(572,192

)

(1,807,257

)

Profit (loss) for the period

1,122,039

3,543,145

Profit (loss) for the period attributable to:

Owners of the parent

1,116,313

3,506,873

Non-controlling interests

5,726

36,272

Total

1,122,039

3,543,145

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share (yen)

12.38

38.86

Diluted earnings per share (yen)

12.32

38.67

※IIJ conducted stock a split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of January 1, 2021.

Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share have been calculated as if the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Profit (loss)

1,122,039

3,543,145

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated
as measured at fair value through other
comprehensive income

1,195,836

834,198

Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

1,195,836

834,198

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

(25,465

)

(5,950

)

Financial assets measured at fair value through
other comprehensive income

137

281

Share of other comprehensive income of investments
accounted for using equity method

(31,394

)

13,237

Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

(56,722

)

7,568

Total other comprehensive income, net of tax

1,139,114

841,766

Other comprehensive income

2,261,153

4,384,911

Other comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the parent

2,255,427

4,348,639

Non-controlling interest

5,726

36,272

Other comprehensive income

2,261,153

4,384,911

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity (Unaudited)

Three months ended June 30, 2020

Owners of the parent’s shareholders’ equity

Non-
controlling
interests

Total
equity

Share capital

Share premium

Retained
earnings

Other
components of
equity

Treasury
shares

Total

Thousands of
yen

Thousands of
yen

Thousands of
yen

Thousands of
yen

Thousands of
yen

Thousands of
yen

Thousands of
yen

Thousands of
yen

Balance, April 1, 2020

25,530,621

36,271,395

16,500,993

2,669,501

(1,896,921

)

79,075,589

981,528

80,057,117

Comprehensive income

Profit (loss)

-

-

1,116,313

-

-

1,116,313

5,726

1,122,039

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

1,139,114

-

1,139,114

-

1,139,114

Total comprehensive income

-

-

1,116,313

1,139,114

-

2,255,427

5,726

2,261,153

Transactions with owners

Dividends paid

-

-

(608,629

)

-

-

(608,629

)

(55,832

)

(664,461

)

Stock-based compensation

-

14,450

-

-

-

14,450

-

14,450

Transfer from other components of equity to retained earnings

-

-

251,849

(251,849

)

-

-

-

-

Total transactions with owners

-

14,450

(356,780

)

(251,849

)

-

(594,179

)

(55,832

)

(650,011

)

Balance, June 30, 2020

25,530,621

36,285,845

17,260,526

3,556,766

(1,896,921

)

80,736,837

931,422

81,668,259

Three months ended June 30, 2021

Owners of the parent’s shareholders’ equity

Non-
controlling
interests

Total
equity

Share capital

Share premium

Retained
earnings

Other
components of
equity

Treasury
shares

Total

Thousands of
yen

Thousands of
yen

Thousands of
yen

Thousands of
yen

Thousands of
yen

Thousands of
yen

Thousands of
yen

Thousands of
yen

Balance, April 1, 2021

25,530,621

36,388,811

25,046,813

4,865,110

(1,874,976

)

89,956,379

1,015,272

90,971,651

Comprehensive income

Profit (loss)

-

-

3,506,873

-

-

3,506,873

36,272

3,543,145

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

841,766

-

841,766

-

841,766

Total comprehensive income

-

-

3,506,873

841,766

-

4,348,639

36,272

4,384,911

Transactions with owners

Issuance of common stock

15,862

(15,829

)

-

-

-

33

-

33

Disposal of treasury shares

-

(6,436

)

-

-

24,052

17,616

-

17,616

Dividends paid

-

-

(1,759,011

)

-

-

(1,759,011

)

(48,550

)

(1,807,561

)

Stock-based compensation

-

16,729

-

-

-

16,729

-

16,729

Total transactions with owners

15,862

(5,536

)

(1,759,011

)

-

24,052

(1,724,633

)

(48,550

)

(1,773,183

)

Balance, June 30, 2021

25,546,483

36,383,275

26,794,675

5,706,876

(1,850,924

)

92,580,385

1,002,994

93,583,379

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Cash flows from operating activities:

Profit (loss) before tax

1,694,231

5,350,402

Adjustments

Depreciation and amortization

7,095,188

6,605,997

Loss (gain) on sales/disposals of property and equipment

48,047

29,912

Shares of loss (profit) of investments
accounted for using the equity method

278,907

217,110

Finance income

(69,788

)

(1,326,192

)

Finance expenses

162,138

142,278

Other

19,621

25,411

Changes in working capital

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

4,090,221

8,034,205

Decrease (increase) in inventories

345,075

(186,786

)

Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses

(3,124,377

)

(3,364,746

)

Decrease (increase) in contract assets

(305,046

)

(526,801

)

Decrease (increase) in other assets

(132,247

)

(29,964

)

Decrease (increase) in other financial assets

880,031

(351,983

)

Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables

(1,288,730

)

(3,774,483

)

Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities

3,646,014

578,433

Increase (decrease) in deferred income

(20,751

)

(2,764

)

Increase (decrease) in other liabilities

(455,904

)

(1,646,725

)

Increase (decrease) in other financial liabilities

867,424

1,103,038

Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liabilities

74,088

98,584

Subtotal

13,804,142

10,974,926

Interest and dividends received

153,699

150,016

Interest paid

(145,288

)

(136,847

)

Income taxes paid

(2,177,486

)

(3,334,453

)

Cash flows from operating activities

11,635,067

7,653,642

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchases of tangible assets

(1,407,413

)

(2,838,570

)

Proceeds from sales of tangible assets

1,016,997

584,142

Purchases of intangible assets

(1,804,916

)

(1,325,053

)

Purchase of a subsidiary

-

(2,612,008

)

Purchase of investments accounted for using equity method

(2,754,000

)

-

Purchases of other investments

(22,500

)

(345,680

)

Proceeds from sales of other investments

392,353

35,371

Payments for leasehold deposits and guarantee deposits

(2,410

)

(11,260

)

Proceeds from collection of leasehold deposits
and guarantee deposits

3,492

117,674

Payments for refundable insurance policies

(14,085

)

(18,724

)

Other

-

43

Cash flows from investing activities

(4,592,482

)

(6,414,065

)

Cash flows from financing activities

Repayment of long-term borrowings

(915,000

)

(4,085,000

)

Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings

-

1,480,000

Payments of other financial liabilities

(5,222,579

)

(4,462,858

)

Dividends paid

(608,629

)

(1,759,011

)

Other

(55,832

)

(48,516

)

Cash flows from financing activities

(6,802,040

)

(8,875,385

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(19,706

)

260

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

220,839

(7,635,548

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period

38,671,734

42,466,933

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

38,892,573

34,831,385

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (UNAUDITED)
Going Concern Assumption
Nothing to be reported.

Material Changes In Shareholders' Equity
Nothing to be reported.

Segment Information
IIJ and its subsidiaries (collectively “the Company”) primarily operate their network service and system integration business, which provides a comprehensive range of network solutions to meet their customers’ needs by cross-selling a variety of services, including Internet connectivity services, WAN services, outsourcing services, systems integration and sales of network-related equipment, and the ATM operation business. Therefore, the Company defined two reportable segments: “Network service and systems integration business” and “ATM operation business.”

Segment information for the Company is as follows:

Three months ended June 30, 2020

Reportable segments

Network service and
systems integration
business

ATM operation
business

Adjustments

Consolidated

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Revenue

Customers

49,808,894

569,611

50,378,505

Intersegment transactions

48,949

(48,949

)

Total revenue

49,857,843

569,611

(48,949

)

50,378,505

Segment operating profit

1,990,537

88,603

(31,911

)

2,047,229

Finance income

79,776

Finance expense

(153,867

)

Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method

(278,907

)

Profit before tax

1,694,231

Three months ended June 30, 2021

Reportable segments

Network service and
systems integration
business

ATM operation
business

Adjustments

Consolidated

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen

Revenue

Customers

52,281,617

693,332

52,974,949

Intersegment transactions

34,186

(34,186

)

Total revenue

52,315,803

693,332

(34,186

)

52,974,949

Segment operating profit

4,189,092

194,664

(23,945

)

4,359,811

Finance income

1,361,809

Finance expense

(154,108

)

Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method

(217,110

)

Profit before tax

5,350,402

Intersegment transactions are based on market price.

Subsequent Events
Nothing to be reported.

Changes in Accounting Policies
Nothing to be reported.

Note: The following information is provided to disclose Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”) financial results (unaudited) for the first three months ended June 30, 2021 (“1Q21”) in the form defined by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months ended June 30, 2021 [Under IFRS]

August 10, 2021

Company name: Internet Initiative Japan Inc.
Exchange listed: Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section
Stock code number: 3774
URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en
Representative: Eijiro Katsu, President and Representative Director
Contact: Akihisa Watai, Senior Managing Director and CFO
TEL: +81-3-5205-6500
Scheduled date for filing of quarterly report (Shihanki-houkokusho) to Japan’s regulatory organization: August 16, 2021
Scheduled date for dividend payment: -
Supplemental material on financial results: Yes
Presentation on quarterly report: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts of less than JPY one million are rounded)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months ended June 30, 2021 (April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations

(% shown is YoY change)

Revenues

Operating profit

Profit (loss)
before tax

Profit (loss)
for the period

Profit (loss)
attributable to
owners
of the parent

Other
comprehensive
income

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

Three Months ended June 30, 2021

52,975

5.2

4,360

113.0

5,350

215.8

3,543

215.8

3,507

214.1

4,385

93.9

Three Months ended June 30, 2020

50,379

1.1

2,047

48.2

1,694

23.8

1,122

35.9

1,116

43.8

2,261

63.3


Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

JPY

JPY

Three Months ended June 30, 2021

38.86

38.67

Three Months ended June 30, 2020

12.38

12.32

(Note) IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of January 1, 2021. Accordingly, basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share have been calculated as if the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Total equity

Total equity attributable to
owners of the parent

Ratio of owners' equity
to total assets

JPY millions

JPY millions

JPY millions

%

As of June 30, 2021

217,263

93,583

92,580

42.6

As of March 31, 2021

220,777

90,972

89,956

40.7


2Dividends

Dividend per Shares

1Q-end

2Q-end

3Q-end

Year-end

Total

JPY

JPY

JPY

JPY

JPY

Fiscal Year Ended
March 31, 2021

20.50

19.50

Fiscal Year Ending
March 31, 2022

Fiscal Year Ending
March 31, 2022
(forecast)

19.50

19.50

39.00

(Notes)

  1. Changes from the latest forecasts disclosed: No

  2. IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of January 1, 2021. The 2Q-end dividend per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 is the amount before the stock split. Regarding the post-split basis amount for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, 2Q-end and annual dividend per share are JPY10. 25 and JPY29.75, respectively.

3Targets of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

(% shown is YoY change)

Revenues

Operating profit

Profit (loss)
before tax

Profit (loss) for the
year attributable to owners of the parent

Basic earnings per
share

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY millions

%

JPY

Interim Period Ending September 30, 2021

108,000

6.2

6,500

24.1

6,300

41.1

4,200

51.6

46.56

Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

226,000

6.1

17,500

22.8

17,300

23.3

11,700

20.5

129.70

(Notes)
1. Changes from the latest forecasts disclosed: No
2. As for the details about our financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, please refer to “Future Prospects including FY2021 Financial Targets” which is disclosed on page 8 of this earnings release.

* Notes:
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries: None

(2) Changes in accounting policies and estimate

  1. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None

  2. Other changes in accounting policies: None

  3. Changes in accounting estimates: None

(3) Number of shares issued (common stock)

  1. Number of shares issued (inclusive of treasury stock):
    As of June 30, 2021: 93,502,400 shares
    As of March 31, 2021: 93,469,200 shares

  2. Number of treasury stock:
    As of June 30, 2021: 3,221,667 shares
    As of March 31, 2021: 3,263,532 shares

  3. Number of weighted average common shares outstanding:
    For the three months ended June 30, 2021: 90,244,770 shares
    For the three months ended June 30, 2020: 90,167,300 shares

    * IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of January 1, 2021. Accordingly, number of shares issued, number of treasury stock and number of weighted average common shares outstanding above have been calculated as if the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year, respectively.

* Status of Audit Procedures
This document is not subject to the quarterly review by certified public accountant or independent auditor.

* Explanation on the Appropriate Use of Future Outlook and other special instructions
i) Forward-looking statements
Forward-looking statements disclosed in this document are based on IIJ Group’s expectation, estimates, and projections based on information available to IIJ Group as of August 10, 2021. As these forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ from those disclosed due, for example, to but not limited to changes in business climate and/or market trends. As for our latest forecast of our financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, please refer to the page 8 of this document.

ii) Others
Presentation material will be disclosed on TDnet as well as posted on our website on August 10, 2021.


