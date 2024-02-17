IHSAA wrestling state finals: See who made tonight's championship matches

IHSAA wrestling state champions will be crowned tonight in Evansville.

Here's who will be competing in championship matches, which will begin 8:30 p.m. EST. You can watch via livestream for $15 at IHSAAtv.org.

106 lbs.

Peyton Schoettle, Roncalli (42-1) vs. Mason Jones, Lake Central (39-0)

113 lbs.

Revin Dickman, Brownsburg (40-2) vs. Nathan Rioux, Avon (35-5)

Charlie LaRocca of Center Grove and Adrian Origel of North Newton compete in the 120-pound first round match of 2023-24 IHSAA State Wrestling tournament at Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

120 lbs.

Charlie LaRocca, Center Grove (35-5) vs. Ty Henderson, Evansville Mater Dei (36-1)

126 lbs.

Luke Rioux, Avon (39-5) vs. Isaiah Scaefer, Evansville Mater Dei (39-2)

132 lbs.

Hayden DeMarco, Chesterton (47-0) vs. Jake Hockaday, Brownsburg (36-2)

138 lbs.

Kyrel Leavell, Warren Central (40-1) vs. Clinton Shepherd, Crown Point (32-3)

144 lbs.

Zar Walker, Mishawaka (46-1) vs. Easton Doster, New Haven (38-0)

150 lbs.

Wyatt Krejsa, Center Grove (39-2) vs. Hunter May, Floyd Central (26-1)

157 lbs.

Mitchell Betz, Western (40-1) vs. Adrian Pellott, Merrillville (40-1)

165 lbs.

Still to come.

175 lbs.

Still to come.

190 lbs.

Still to come.

215 lbs.

Still to come.

285 lbs.

Still to come.

