IHSAA weekend Schedule

Jun. 4—Hancock tennis schedule

IHSAA announced the pairings for Friday's IHSAA quarter-final Individual State matches. At 2 p.m. at North Central High School. In match 1: Shaeli Castaneda (10) Marion (17-3; 6-0) will play Lacy Hancock (11) Washington (21-0; 6-0). If Hancock wins, she will play Emma Gu (12) of Harrison (West Lafayette) (16-0; 7-0) at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The championship match will be on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the same site.

Washington Golf Regional

Washington will host at Country Oaks GC on Thursday with Individuals teeing off at 8:30 a.m. Washington's Michael McCarthy and Loogootee's Connor Swartzentruber will be playing as Individuals, teeing off at 8:30 a.m. and 8:40 a.m.

Barr-Reeve Baseball Semi-State

Barr-Reeve will play at Jasper's Ruxer Field in the Class A semi-state on Saturday. In the 11 a.m. game, South Central (Elizabeth) (14-8) will play Indianapolis Lutheran (17-15). At 2 p.m. Barr-Reeve (25-6) will play Shakamak (21-7).

The championship game will be at 8 p.m.