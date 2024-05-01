IHSAA Sectional realignment ready

Apr. 30—INDIANAPOLIS — The IHSAA gave fans a better look at the sectional landscape on Tuesday, as the sectional groupings were announced.

One of the biggest changes will be North Daviess basketball moving back to what has traditionally been the Loogootee/North Daviess Class A Sectional 62 (formally 63). ND had been in 3A the last seasons after winning the Class A state title, and played in the Washington/Princeton Sectionals. However, they return to the grouping with Barr-Reeve, Loogootee, WC, Shoals, Rivet and Orleans. Medora will also join that sectional as well. The North Daviess girls will also move from Class 2A back into the local sectional, as Medora will change sectional sites too.

Replacing North Daviess in the 3A sectional will be Jasper and Gibson Southern, while Lincoln, Princeton, Washington and Southridge remain the same and Heritage Hills will be gone.

Pike Central will be in 2A and will also play in 2A in the girls' sectional too, as Jasper moves to 3A in the girls' sectional.

Washington football will change sectionals as well, moving to 4A Sectional 24 with Boonville, Evansville Bosse, Evansville Central, Evansville F.J. Reitz, Evansville Harrison and Jasper. North Daviess remains in Class A football. Soccer will remain the same except Jasper moves to a 3A (from 2A) in girls, as will Memorial into 3A.

Barr-Reeve volleyball did get bumped down; however, they will now be playing just one class up instead of two. They will now be in the 2A Sectional with Linton, North Knox, South Knox, Sullivan, West Vigo and Eastern Greene.

In Sectional 62, Class A volleyball, Loogootee, Medora, North Daviess, Orleans, Shoals and Vincennes Rivet will play.

In other IHSAA news, on Monday it was decided during its annual review of the Member School By-Laws, the Board of Directors of the Indiana High School Athletic Association, Inc. approved for full recognition the sports of boys volleyball and girls wrestling beginning next school year. Girls wrestling will be a winter sport while boys volleyball will be played in the spring just as they have in previous years and during the IHSAA's Emerging Sport Process.