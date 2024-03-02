IHSAA gymnastics: Bloomington North, South leap to state finals

Columbus North had just enough to take back the regional title from Bloomington North, but the Cougars and Bloomington South squads both finished 2-3 at Friday's Franklin Central Regional in Indianapolis to earn spots at the state meet.

The Bull Dogs, led by all-around runner-up Reece Euler, scored a 107.775 to just beat the Cougars (107.575), while South had a near season best 103.425, well ahead of New Palestine (101.3), Connersville (97.75) and New Castle (97.15).

North's Sofie Garcia was top-three in all four events to earn third in the all-around at 37.325, trailing only Austyn Dykes of Franklin Central (37.750) and Euler (37.550) in a tight finish. Martinsville's Gabby Grubb earned a spot at state taking fourth (36.7) while South's Maddie Kawanishi was fifth (35.8) and Chloe Gautier was seventh (34.55). Euler won vault and bars, Dykes beam and North's Jessica Floyd was floor champ.

CN posted the top scores on vault (27.45) and bars (26.125) and was second on beam and floor to Bloomington North, which had a 26.4 on beam and 28.625 on floor. North was second on vault (26.65) and bats (25.9). South was third on bars, bream and floor and fourth on vault.

The state finals will take place on March 9 at Ball State in Muncie.

Individuals shine for North, South

Garcia was second on vault (9.4) to Euler (9.45), tied for second with Dykes at 9.2 on bars, third on beam at 9.15. Jessica Floyd won floor with an outstanding 9.825, among the best scores ever posted at North.

Bloomington South’s Maddie Kawanishi performs her floor routine during the gymnastics meet against Bloomington North and Edgewood at South on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

For North on vault, Claire Dann tied for 16th (8.65). Floyd 18th (8.6) and Tori Bilohlavek tied for 28th (8.2). South's Gautier tied for 8th (8.9, Kawanishi tied for 15th (8.65), Alex Riggs tied for 21st (8.5) and Stella Eibling was 23rd (8.4).

On bars, North's Dede Eberle was seventh (8.6), Hannah Abel 12th (8.1) and Bilohlavek tied for 19th (7.525). South's Kawanishi took fourth (8.75), Gautier toed for 10th (8.275), Eibling 17th (7.625) and Tristan Farris tied with Bilohlavek at 7.525).

On beam, North's Bilohlavek was eighth (8.675), Floyd tied for 10th (8.575) and Dann 15th (8.175). South saw Kawanishi take fifth (8.95), Gautier tie for 12th (8.4250, Farris 17th (7.85) and Eibling 28th (7.4).

On floor, North also had a 9.225 from Dann to tie for 10th while Abel posted a 9.1 to tie with Eibling for 13th. Kawanishi tied for seventh (9.45), Gautier had an 8.95 for 17th and Riggs was 24th (8.55).

Grubb was second on beam (9.225), tied for third on vault (9.3), fifth on bars (8.675) and tied for fifth on floor (9.5).

