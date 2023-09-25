IHSAA girls soccer sectionals: Scores, schedule, updated pairings

Below are schedules, scores and pairings for the 2023 Indiana high school girls soccer sectional tournaments.

Sectional action runs Oct. 2-7, with the 48 sectional champions advancing to regionals on Oct. 12 and 14, followed by semistates on Oct. 21. The six state championship games will be played Oct. 27-28 at IUPUI's Michael Carroll Track & Soccer Stadium in Indianapolis.

CLASS 3A

Sectional 8 (Hamilton Southeastern)

M1: Hamilton Southeastern vs. Anderson.

M2: Noblesville vs. Muncie Central.

M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.

M4: Pendleton Heights vs. Fishers.

Championship: M3 winner vs. M4 winner.

Sectional 9 (Pike)

M1: Ben Davis vs. Brownsburg.

M2: Avon vs. Pike.

M3: Decatur Central vs. Mooresville.

M4: Plainfield vs. M1 winner.

M5: M2 winner vs. M3 winner.

Championship: M4 winner vs. M5 winner.

Sectional 10 (Carmel)

M1: Indianapolis Crispus Attucks vs. Carmel.

M2: North Central vs. Westfield.

M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.

M4: Arsenal Technical vs. Zionsville.

Championship: M3 winner vs. M4 winner.

Sectional 11 (Perry Meridian)

M1: Lawrence North vs. Lawrence Central.

M2: Southport vs. Indianapolis Cathedral.

M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.

M4: Warren Central vs. Perry Meridian.

Championship: M3 winner vs. M4 winner.

Sectional 12 (Shelbyville)

M1: Mt. Vernon (Fortville) vs. East Central.

M2: Shelbyville vs. New Palestine.

M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.

M4: Greenfield-Central vs. Richmond.

Championship: M3 winner vs. M4 winner.

Sectional 13 (Whiteland)

M1: Greenwood vs. Franklin Central.

M2: Franklin vs. Roncalli.

M3: Whiteland vs. Columbus North.

M4: Columbus East vs. M1 winner.

M5: M2 winner vs. M3 winner.

Championship: M4 winner vs. M5 winner.

Sectional 14 (Bloomington South)

M1: Terre Haute South vs. Terre Haute North.

M2: Martinsville vs. Bloomington North.

M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.

M4: Center Grove vs. Bloomington South.

Championship: M3 winner vs. M4 winner.

CLASS 2A

Sectional 24 (Yorktown)

M1: Centerville vs. Delta.

M2: Jay County vs. Hamilton Heights.

M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.

M4: Yorktown vs. New Castle.

Championship: M3 winner vs. M4 winner.

Sectional 25 (Tri-West)

M1: Crawfordsville vs. Western Boone.

M2: Tri-West vs. North Montgomery.

M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.

M4: Danville Community vs. Frankfort.

Championship: M3 winner vs. M4 winner.

Sectional 26 (Speedway)

M1: Brebeuf Jesuit vs. Speedway.

M2: Bishop Chatard vs. Lebanon.

M3: Guerin Catholic vs. M1 winner.

Championship: M2 winner vs. M3 winner.

Sectional 27 (Beech Grove)

M1: Shortridge vs. Connersville.

M2: Herron vs. Christel House.

M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.

M4: Rushville Consolidated vs. Beech Grove.

Championship: M3 winner vs. M4 winner.

Sectional 29 (Monrovia)

M1: Indian Creek vs. Edgewood.

M2: Northview vs. Monrovia.

M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.

M4: West Vigo vs. Owen Valley.

Championship: M3 winner vs. M4 winner.

CLASS A

Sectional 41 (Southmont)

M1: Cascade vs. Southmont.

M2: South Vermillion vs. North Putnam.

M3: Greencastle vs. M1 winner.

Championship: M2 winner vs. M3 winner.

Sectional 42 (Cardinal Ritter)

M1: Cardinal Ritter vs. Covenant Christian.

M2: University vs. Bethesda Christian.

Championship: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.

Sectional 43 (Heritage Christian)

M1: Scecina vs. Lapel.

M2: Greenwood Christian vs. Heritage Christian.

M3: Park Tudor vs. M1 winner.

Championship: M2 winner vs. M3 winner.

Sectional 44 (Triton Central)

M1: Wapahani vs. Triton Central.

M2: Knightstown vs. Muncie Burris.

M3: Union County vs. M1 winner.

Championship: M2 winner vs. M3 winner.

