IHSAA girls soccer sectionals: Scores, schedule, updated pairings
Below are schedules, scores and pairings for the 2023 Indiana high school girls soccer sectional tournaments.
Sectional action runs Oct. 2-7, with the 48 sectional champions advancing to regionals on Oct. 12 and 14, followed by semistates on Oct. 21. The six state championship games will be played Oct. 27-28 at IUPUI's Michael Carroll Track & Soccer Stadium in Indianapolis.
CLASS 3A
Sectional 8 (Hamilton Southeastern)
M1: Hamilton Southeastern vs. Anderson.
M2: Noblesville vs. Muncie Central.
M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.
M4: Pendleton Heights vs. Fishers.
Championship: M3 winner vs. M4 winner.
Sectional 9 (Pike)
M1: Ben Davis vs. Brownsburg.
M2: Avon vs. Pike.
M3: Decatur Central vs. Mooresville.
M4: Plainfield vs. M1 winner.
M5: M2 winner vs. M3 winner.
Championship: M4 winner vs. M5 winner.
Sectional 10 (Carmel)
M1: Indianapolis Crispus Attucks vs. Carmel.
M2: North Central vs. Westfield.
M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.
M4: Arsenal Technical vs. Zionsville.
Championship: M3 winner vs. M4 winner.
Sectional 11 (Perry Meridian)
M1: Lawrence North vs. Lawrence Central.
M2: Southport vs. Indianapolis Cathedral.
M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.
M4: Warren Central vs. Perry Meridian.
Championship: M3 winner vs. M4 winner.
Sectional 12 (Shelbyville)
M1: Mt. Vernon (Fortville) vs. East Central.
M2: Shelbyville vs. New Palestine.
M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.
M4: Greenfield-Central vs. Richmond.
Championship: M3 winner vs. M4 winner.
Sectional 13 (Whiteland)
M1: Greenwood vs. Franklin Central.
M2: Franklin vs. Roncalli.
M3: Whiteland vs. Columbus North.
M4: Columbus East vs. M1 winner.
M5: M2 winner vs. M3 winner.
Championship: M4 winner vs. M5 winner.
Sectional 14 (Bloomington South)
M1: Terre Haute South vs. Terre Haute North.
M2: Martinsville vs. Bloomington North.
M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.
M4: Center Grove vs. Bloomington South.
Championship: M3 winner vs. M4 winner.
CLASS 2A
Sectional 24 (Yorktown)
M1: Centerville vs. Delta.
M2: Jay County vs. Hamilton Heights.
M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.
M4: Yorktown vs. New Castle.
Championship: M3 winner vs. M4 winner.
Sectional 25 (Tri-West)
M1: Crawfordsville vs. Western Boone.
M2: Tri-West vs. North Montgomery.
M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.
M4: Danville Community vs. Frankfort.
Championship: M3 winner vs. M4 winner.
Sectional 26 (Speedway)
M1: Brebeuf Jesuit vs. Speedway.
M2: Bishop Chatard vs. Lebanon.
M3: Guerin Catholic vs. M1 winner.
Championship: M2 winner vs. M3 winner.
Sectional 27 (Beech Grove)
M1: Shortridge vs. Connersville.
M2: Herron vs. Christel House.
M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.
M4: Rushville Consolidated vs. Beech Grove.
Championship: M3 winner vs. M4 winner.
Sectional 29 (Monrovia)
M1: Indian Creek vs. Edgewood.
M2: Northview vs. Monrovia.
M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.
M4: West Vigo vs. Owen Valley.
Championship: M3 winner vs. M4 winner.
CLASS A
Sectional 41 (Southmont)
M1: Cascade vs. Southmont.
M2: South Vermillion vs. North Putnam.
M3: Greencastle vs. M1 winner.
Championship: M2 winner vs. M3 winner.
Sectional 42 (Cardinal Ritter)
M1: Cardinal Ritter vs. Covenant Christian.
M2: University vs. Bethesda Christian.
Championship: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.
Sectional 43 (Heritage Christian)
M1: Scecina vs. Lapel.
M2: Greenwood Christian vs. Heritage Christian.
M3: Park Tudor vs. M1 winner.
Championship: M2 winner vs. M3 winner.
Sectional 44 (Triton Central)
M1: Wapahani vs. Triton Central.
M2: Knightstown vs. Muncie Burris.
M3: Union County vs. M1 winner.
Championship: M2 winner vs. M3 winner.
