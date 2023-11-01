IHSAA girls basketball preview: Central Indiana surprise teams to watch out for

Here are six teams that could exceed expectations and catch some folks by surprise this season. And a seventh who was left off the Fab 15, but should have been included.

IHSAA girls basketball: What you need to know about 2023-24 season

Beech Grove

Mylee Boling is one to watch this season. The junior forward averaged 15 points and 11 rebounds last season for the nine-win Hornets, and has them positioned for an even better finish in 2023-24. Beech Grove has a nice mix of returning upperclassmen and a couple notable newcomers (specifically freshman point guard Harper Moore). It should challenge for a spot near the top of the Indiana Crossroads Conference and its first double-digit-win season since 2017-18.

Eastern Hancock

Eastern Hancock Royals guard Brooklyn Willis (11) watches the ball Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 at Triton Central High School in Fairland. The Eastern Hancock Royals defeated the Triton Central Tigers, 49-44.

The Royals are only here because I goofed up and neglected to include them with the preseason Fab 15. So, they'll be listed as a "surprise team" even though a repeat regional championship run would hardly come as a surprise. Eastern Hancock will be led by a very good senior core (Ruby White, Sammie Bolding and Mackenzie O'Neal) and adds a freshman in McKenzie Koch who's already drawing Division I interest. There are a couple notable early season tests with Triton Central and Lapel on the schedule, but EH should have a healthy number of wins entering the Lawrence North Tournament at the end of December.

Franklin Central

Keep an eye on the Flashes this season. They have a Junior All-Star candidate in Lilly Graves, plus a couple other returning starters with Carys Wilson and Emma McVey, as well as Lauren Baker, who missed last season due to injury. Those returners will be bolstered by a large, talented group of newcomers, including a pair of 6-2 underclassmen in Payton DuVall and Aubrey Irwin. There may be some growing pains early on (the first two months of their schedule are brutal), but Franklin Central should be ready to make some noise come sectionals.

Lutheran

The Saints will be an extremely young team (4-5 freshmen are expected to play varsity minutes early), but they're deeper than last year and have a couple high-scoring seniors returning with Caitlyn Brooks and Grace King. Lutheran, which has a tough back-to-back midway through November with Beech Grove and Triton Central, should have the pieces necessary to push for its first 10-win campaign since 2017-18.

Plainfield

Plainfield's Payton Benge (33) poses for a photo Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at The Indianapolis Star.

The Quakers may get overlooked in their sectional with perennial power Brownsburg and Avon on the rise, but they're built to make some noise this year. 6-1 senior forward Payton Benge anchors a youthful lineup alongside sophomore guard Berkeley Williams, both of whom averaged 14-16 ppg and garnered all-county honors. The group around them is young, but skilled with juniors Ellie Stewart and Morgan Barnes among the returners.

Tri-West

Tri-West High School's Regan Canada (23) works against Danville High School's Isabelle Wooten (21), Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, during the girls 3A sectional final being played at Danville High School. Tri-West won the contest 62-47.

First-year coach Justin Bennett led Greenwood to 23 wins over his last two seasons at the helm. Now he inherits a Bruins squad that won just seven games last season, but returns three of its top scorers (Lauren Bear, Regan Canada, Aniyah Anthony), a group of upperclassmen ready to step into larger roles and a number of newcomers. Getting out of sectionals will be a tough task, tough task — Danville's still really good — but look for this group to finish around (or above) the 10-win mark.

Whiteland

Center Grove Trojans Ali Wiesmann (12) leaps after the ball against Whiteland guard Sukhman Bains (5) on Thursday, Nov 17, 2022 at Edinburgh High School in Edinburgh. Center Grove Trojans defeated Whiteland, 40-30.

Coming off their first winning season since 2018-19, the Warriors return four of their top five scorers with two upperclassmen (senior Gwen Higdon and junior Addison Emberton) and a couple sophomore forwards (Carly VonDielingen and Sophia Dyer). That's a great core to build around for a program that's on the upswing and figures to be the top challenger to sectional favorite Franklin entering the season.

