IHSAA football Week 8 top performers: Sack records, big offensive numbers.

Kyle Neddenriep, Indianapolis Star
Ife Adeoba, Pike: The Pike junior had five tackles and three sacks in a 34-15 win over North Central. Adeoba has already tied the school’s single-season sack record with eight.

Eric Balcom, Hamilton Heights: The senior ran for 156 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries as Hamilton Heights rolled to a 51-6 win over South Bend Washington.

Center Grove Trojans Tyler Cherry (15) throws the ball Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, during the game against the Lawrence North Wildcats at Center Grove High School in Greenwood. Center Grove Trojans defeated the Lawrence North Wildcats, 43-26.

Tyler Cherry, Center Grove: The senior quarterback and Duke recruit was 16-for-23 passing for 246 yards and four touchdowns in the Trojans’ 43-26 win over Lawrence North.

Kyle Hileman and Jaylan Johnson, Seymour: Hileman, a senior receiver, had six catches for 135 yards and two TDs in a 53-14 win over New Albany. Junior tight end Jaylan Johnson had five catches for 144 yards and two TDs.

Oscar Kirch, Cathedral: The senior linebacker had 12 tackles and a sack as Cathedral rolled to a 42-0 win over Roncalli.

Alex Leugers, Franklin: The senior ran for 221 yards and four TDs on 20 carries as Franklin bounced back from a loss to Plainfield with a 35-21 victory over Greenwood.

Eric Montgomery, Scecina: The sophomore running back carried 32 times for 186 yards and two TDs as Scecina knocked off Cardinal Ritter 41-28.

Dresden Roberts, Pendleton Heights: The senior running back carried 12 times for 112 yards and two TDs in Pendleton Heights’ 31-7 win over Yorktown.

Garrett Sherrell, Brownsburg: The senior running back had 185 rushing yards and two TDs on 26 carries and took a 75-yard reception for the go-head score early in the fourth quarter of a 27-22 win over Noblesville.

Brayden Shrake, Martinsville: The senior ran for 219 yards and a touchdown on 34 carries as Martinsville held off Mooresville for a 38-35 Mid-State Conference win.

Darrell Taylor, Crispus Attucks: The sophomore running back rushed for 295 yards and two TDs on 20 carries in a 48-6 win over Washington.

Slate Valentine, Whiteland: Valentine ran for 201 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries as Whiteland knocked off Plainfield 22-8.

Lucas Walden, Bloomington South: Walden caught seven passes for 102 yards and three TDs as Bloomington North outscored Brebeuf Jesuit 51-26.

