IHSAA football Week 8 top performers: Sack records, big offensive numbers.

Ife Adeoba, Pike: The Pike junior had five tackles and three sacks in a 34-15 win over North Central. Adeoba has already tied the school’s single-season sack record with eight.

Eric Balcom, Hamilton Heights: The senior ran for 156 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries as Hamilton Heights rolled to a 51-6 win over South Bend Washington.

Tyler Cherry, Center Grove: The senior quarterback and Duke recruit was 16-for-23 passing for 246 yards and four touchdowns in the Trojans’ 43-26 win over Lawrence North.

Kyle Hileman and Jaylan Johnson, Seymour: Hileman, a senior receiver, had six catches for 135 yards and two TDs in a 53-14 win over New Albany. Junior tight end Jaylan Johnson had five catches for 144 yards and two TDs.

Oscar Kirch, Cathedral: The senior linebacker had 12 tackles and a sack as Cathedral rolled to a 42-0 win over Roncalli.

Alex Leugers, Franklin: The senior ran for 221 yards and four TDs on 20 carries as Franklin bounced back from a loss to Plainfield with a 35-21 victory over Greenwood.

Eric Montgomery, Scecina: The sophomore running back carried 32 times for 186 yards and two TDs as Scecina knocked off Cardinal Ritter 41-28.

Dresden Roberts, Pendleton Heights: The senior running back carried 12 times for 112 yards and two TDs in Pendleton Heights’ 31-7 win over Yorktown.

Garrett Sherrell, Brownsburg: The senior running back had 185 rushing yards and two TDs on 26 carries and took a 75-yard reception for the go-head score early in the fourth quarter of a 27-22 win over Noblesville.

Brayden Shrake, Martinsville: The senior ran for 219 yards and a touchdown on 34 carries as Martinsville held off Mooresville for a 38-35 Mid-State Conference win.

Darrell Taylor, Crispus Attucks: The sophomore running back rushed for 295 yards and two TDs on 20 carries in a 48-6 win over Washington.

Slate Valentine, Whiteland: Valentine ran for 201 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries as Whiteland knocked off Plainfield 22-8.

Lucas Walden, Bloomington South: Walden caught seven passes for 102 yards and three TDs as Bloomington North outscored Brebeuf Jesuit 51-26.

