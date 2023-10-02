IHSAA football Week 7 top performers: 504 rushing yards (!), defensive stars step up

Get your votes in for high school football player of Week 7 by noon Friday:

Jalen Alexander, Hamilton Southeastern: The Ball State commit and senior running back ran for 177 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries as Hamilton Southeastern rolled to a 43-22 win over Noblesville.

Dominic Apo, Pendleton Heights: The senior kicker was 2-for-2 on field goals from 32 yards and 33 yards in a 28-23 win over Delta. He also made both of his extra points. On the season he is 6-for-7 on field goals and 23-for-23 on extra points.

Joe Bridenstine, Bishop Chatard: Bridenstine scored four touchdowns on rushes of 1 yard, 3 yards, 6 yards and 3 yards in a 41-0 win over Andrean. Bridenstine finished with 54 rushing yards on the night.

Brownsburg offensive line: The Brownsburg offensive line paved the way for Garrett Sherrell to run for 340 yards and four touchdowns and the Bulldogs to run for 504 yards in all. Brownsburg had 713 yards of total offense in a 59-21 win over Zionsville.

Tyler Champion, Hamilton Heights: Champion caught two touchdown passes and had four receptions for 118 yards in the Huskies’ 43-0 victory over Tipton.

Elijah Edon, Eastern Hancock: Edon was 14-for-19 passing for 289 yards and a touchdown and ran for 110 yards and a touchdown on seven carries in a 40-26 win over Monroe Central.

Jackson Gilbert, Westfield: The senior quarterback went 14-for-22 passing for 241 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 30 yards in Westfield’s 38-14 win over Avon.

Nathan Goins, Greenwood Christian: Goins ran for 217 yards and four touchdowns in Greenwood Christian’s 49-14 win over Clarksville.

Malcolm Houze, Guerin Catholic: Houze came up big in his first start at receiver, making seven catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns in Guerin’s 29-24 comeback win over Northview.

Carter Imes, Fishers: The senior linebacker had a big night in a 29-23 win over Franklin Central, returning an interception for a touchdown, forcing a fumble, making two sacks and six solo tackles (seven in all).

DeVuan Jones, Lutheran: Jones scored on a 15-yard reception, a 35-yard fumble return and a 71-yard reception in Lutheran’s 49-14 win over Monrovia.

Anthony Ludington, Lawrence North: The junior defensive end had eight tackles, including two for a loss, a sack, caused a fumble and blocked a punt in Lawrence North’s 48-7 win over Warren Central.

Miles McKay, Bloomington South: The junior safety intercepted two passes in Class 5A third-ranked Bloomington South’s 49-14 win over Columbus North.

Gavin Neal, New Palestine: The sophomore quarterback was 9-for-10 passing for 221 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 24 yards and two scored in New Palestine’s 49-7 win over Shelbyville.

Hunter Newell, Plainfield: The senior quarterback was 14-for-18 passing for 184 yards and two touchdowns in a little more than a half of a 38-3 win over Franklin. Newell went over 1,000 passing yards on the season and now has 10 touchdown passes and no interceptions.

Danny O’Neil, Cathedral: The Colorado commit and senior quarterback had a big night in Cathedral’s 39-26 win at Cincinnati LaSalle. O’Neil ran for 166 yards and two TDs on 11 carries and was 22-for-30 passing for 150 yards and three TDs.

Jack Osiecki, Hamilton Southeastern: The senior linebacker had 19 tackles, including two for loss, and two sacks in Hamilton Southeastern’s 43-22 over Noblesville.

Jalen Sauer, Indian Creek: The senior quarterback was 12-for-17 passing for 165 yards and a touchdown and ran for 147 yards and another score on 15 carries in Indian Creek’s 35-21 win over Speedway.

Brayden Shrake, Martinsville: The senior had 154 rushing yards on 35 carries and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter in a 37-31 win over Perry Meridian.

Brady Wolf, Fishers: The senior defensive end had a sack, a fumble recovery and three tackles in Fishers’ 29-23 win over Franklin Central.

Matthew Yoder, Center Grove: Yoder, a senior running back, rushed for 96 yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries in Center Grove’s 48-17 win over Pike.

