IHSAA football Week 5 top performers: 19 tackles, near 300-yard rushing games, more

Brayton Belcher, Monrovia: The senior running back carried 29 times for 216 yards and four touchdowns as Monrovia defeated Speedway 45-35. It was Belcher’s first 200-yard rushing game of the season and fourth time he has gone over 100 yards.

D’Andre Black, Bloomington South: The senior caught six passes for 115 yards and a touchdown from quarterback Jarrin Alley in Bloomington South’s 41-14 win over Terre Haute South. Black has five TD receptions this season.

Artemas Bryant, Carmel: The senior defensive end led Carmel with 12 tackles and a sack as the Greyhounds held off Lawrence North for a 17-14 victory. Bryant has 49 tackles through five games.

Devin Craig, Lapel: The sophomore quarterback was 16-for-26 passing for 312 yards and five touchdowns to three different receivers in a 42-7 win over North Decatur. Craig has 1,203 passing yards and 15 passing TDs through five weeks.

Connor Cruz, Covenant Christian: The sophomore quarterback was 18-for-27 passing for 344 yards and five touchdowns in Covenant Christian’s 50-14 win over Tindley. Cruz also ran for 31 yards and a score.

Dantu Gardner, Lawrence North: The senior defensive end had 10 tackles in Lawrence North’s 17-14 loss to Carmel.

Jackson Gilbert, Westfield: Gilbert marched his team down the field in the final 39 seconds and finished the drive with a 2-yard throwback touchdown pass to Kendall Gilbert as time expired for a 30-28 victory over Hamilton Southeastern. Gilbert was 17-for-27 passing for 233 yards and two TDs and ran for another TD.

Josiah Hifo, Jennings County: The senior linebacker had 21 tackles and blocked two punts, returning both for touchdowns, as Jennings County routed Madison 54-26.

Brandon Kent, Martinsville: The senior had six tackles, two interceptions and recovered a fumble in Martinsville’s 32-14 win over Franklin.

Christian Kramer, North Putnam: The sophomore quarterback was 18-for-26 passing for 270 yards and three TDs as North Putnam defeated Cloverdale 48-0. Kramer also rushed 11 times for 139 yards and a score.

Jace Lafary, Martinsville: The sophomore receiver had six receptions for 140 yards and three TDs in Martinsville’s 32-14 win over Franklin.

Jeremiah Lee, Beech Grove: The junior carried 23 times for 242 yards and four TDs as Beech Grove routed Southport 38-9. He also averaged 14.3 yards on three punt returns.

Elijah Pimental, Heritage Christian: The sophomore carried 30 times for 218 yards and four TDs and caught four passes for 70 yards and a score as the Eagles knocked off Class 2A top-ranked Scecina 35-21.

Alijah Price, Ben Davis: The senior running back rushed 12 times for 73 yards and two TDs and caught four passes for 43 yards and another TD in a 31-28 win over Warren Central.

Damien Shanklin, Warren Central: The junior defensive end was a difference-maker for the Warriors in a 31-28 loss to Ben Davis. Shanklin had 10 tackles, including three for a loss, and played a key role on special teams as Warren Central’s punter and kicker on kickoffs. He averaged 38.3 yards on four punts.

Garrett Sherrell, Brownsburg: The senior ran for 275 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries as Brownsburg defeated Fishers 42-28. Sherrell has 1,049 rushing yards and 13 rushing TDs this season.

Luke Starnes, Plainfield: The sophomore ran for 175 yards and four TDs on 23 carries as Plainfield rolled to a 46-20 win over Greenwood.

Darrell Taylor, Crispus Attucks: The sophomore running back carried 25 times for 295 yards and three TDs as Attucks rolled to a 64-7 win over Purdue Poly.

Malachi Walden, Tri-West: The junior quarterback rushed 26 times for 205 yards and was 10-for-13 passing for 93 yards as Tri-West knocked off Danville 21-0.

Andy Warren, Perry Meridian: The junior linebacker had 19 tackles in Perry Meridian’s 28-13 win over Whiteland. He also carried six times for 23 yards and a TD.

Reed Zollinger, Warsaw: The senior fullback carried 45 times for 313 yards in a 45-21 win over Class 4A No. 9 NorthWood.

