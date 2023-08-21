IHSAA football Week 1 top performers: Pick-6 game-winners, Greenwood video-game numbers

Get your votes in by noon Thursday for our high school football player of the week. Nominees for Week 1:

Mason Alexander, Hamilton Southeastern: The junior cornerback returned an interception 50 years for a touchdown in the first half of Hamilton Southeastern’s 28-14 win over Carroll (Fort Wayne) in a battle of top-5 teams in Class 6A. Then he did it again, this time from 69 yards out, in the second half. Two interceptions. Two touchdowns. Not a bad way to start the season for Alexander, one of the state’s top prospects in the junior class.

Brody Boehm, Westfield: There were a lot of stars in Westfield’s 34-14 win over New Palestine, but why not a little love for the kicker? Boehm is one of the state’s best. All six of his kickoffs went for touchbacks, he made all six of his extra points and drilled a 28-yard field goal.

Landon Drennan, Plainfield: The senior Air Force commit racked up 13 tackles, including 3 ½ for a loss, had two sacks and one forced fumble in Plainfield’s 32-13 win at Terre Haute South and the first victory for coach Tyler Bless.

Ross Dyson, North Montgomery: The senior quarterback was 8-for-15 passing for 180 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 105 yards and another score in North Montgomery’s 40-16 win over North Putnam.

Ronald Graham, Shortridge: Graham ran for 272 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries and also pitched in on defense with six tackles, including two for a loss. Those contributions were key to the Blue Devils’ 27-21 overtime win over Purdue Poly.

William Harris, Park Tudor: The senior linebacker made 19 tackles in Park Tudor’s 65-6 win over Greenwood Christian. Harris also had one sack and ran for a touchdown.

Jayon Harvey, Franklin Central: The senior had a big night in Franklin Central’s 29-12 win over Perry Meridian. Harvey had seven catches for 171 yards and two TDs and ran four times for 36 yards. He also had three tackles on defense and blocked an extra point.

Riley Kinnett, Bishop Chatard: The senior running back put up monster numbers in Bishop Chatard’s 49-23 win over Brebeuf Jesuit, running for 334 yards and four touchdowns. Kinnett suffered a wrist injury last season that cost him half of his junior year.

D.J. Mendez, Scecina: The senior quarterback was 14-for-20 passing for 258 yards and a touchdown and ran for 82 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries in a 48-20 Scecina victory over Fort Wayne Concordia.

Christian Peterson, Carmel: Carmel was locked in a 7-7 tie at Homestead in the middle of the fourth quarter when the Indiana commit made the play of the game with a 68-yard interception return for a touchdown to provide the winning score in a 14-7 Carmel victory.

Derek Reid, Tri-West: The junior running back had 177 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries in Tri-West’s 42-6 win over Western. Reid also had two receptions for 48 yards to account for 225 yards from scrimmage.

Brock Riddle, Greenwood: Riddle, a senior, was 20-for-26 passing for 434 yards and six touchdowns in a 51-49 win over Seymour. He also ran for 87 yards and a score. Amare Middleton had five of those catches for 236 yards and three TDs.

Garrett Sherrell, Brownsburg: The senior carried 18 times for 223 yards and three touchdowns as the Bulldogs rolled to a 51-7 win at Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger.

Logan Shoffner, Noblesville: The senior ran for 232 yards on 13 carries, including touchdown runs of 71 yards and 62 yards, to break the school’s career rushing mark that had stood since 1982. Shoffner also scored on a 70-yard touchdown reception in a 48-30 win over Mt. Vernon in the Horseshoe Classic at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Jace Stuckey, Triton Central: The senior quarterback and Eastern Michigan commit got off to a flying start by completing 16-for-21 through the air for 415 yards and five touchdowns in a 41-13 win over Cascade.

Brady Wolf, Fishers: The Fishers’ defense limited North Central to 22 yards of total offense. Wolf, a Ball State recruit, led the Tigers with two sacks, three tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.

Wyatt Woodall, Southmont: The Southmont senior rushed for 196 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries in a 49-19 win over Fountain Central. Woodall also had 11 tackles and one interception from his linebacker position.

Mark Zackery, Ben Davis: The junior scored on a 67-yard touchdown reception from Thomas Gotkowski in the first quarter of a 49-28 win at Cincinnati Moeller and in the second quarter on a 99-yard fumble return. Zackery had three receptions for 109 yards.

