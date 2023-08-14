IHSAA football: Who tops the South Bend area power rankings heading into the 2023 season?

SOUTH BEND — High school football is back in Indiana, which means the power rankings have returned.

Here is the South Bend Tribune's preseason top 10 ranking, led by some of the more storied programs in the area.

1. Penn

Week 1 game: at Valparaiso (8 p.m. ET)

The Kingsmen went 7-3 in 2022, winning the Northern Indiana Conference East-West Division. They return plenty of firepower on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Nolan McCullough, running back Jake Balis, tight end Gage Goralski and defensive lineman Rylan Frazier. They will be tested early, with its first three games coming against teams ranked in the top 10 of their respective classes in the Indiana Football Coaches Association poll.

2. NorthWood

Week 1 game: vs. Jimtown

On paper, the Panthers have the most talented offense in the area going into this season. Wide receiver NiTareon “Nitro” Tuggle is a Georgia commit, while fellow wideout Jo’Ziah Edmond is committed to Michigan. Edmond will play defensive back in college, making him a threat on both sides of the ball. With Owen Roeder (27 touchdown passes in 2022) back, NorthWood could light up the scoreboard every Friday night.

3. Mishawaka

Week 1 game: vs. Mishawaka Marian

The Cavemen have been the model of consistency for the past 25 years, not having a losing season since 1998. They went 11-2 last year, winning a Class 5A sectional championship along the way. With Brady Fisher back at quarterback, along with a slew of other productive players returning on both sides of the ball, the Cavemen should be in the mix once again for Northern Lakes Conference and sectional hardware.

4. New Prairie

Week 1 game: at LaPorte (8 p.m. ET)

The Cougars made it to the Class 4A state title game last year. While they graduated high-impact players in Noah Mungia and Tayvion Ortman, two-year starting quarterback Marshall Kmiecik is back, along with key defensive players in Brock Sinka, Hayden Scott and Dylan Wilson. How some of the new faces develop their skills will be a key if New Prairie wants to make another deep postseason run.

5. Northridge

New Prairie head coach Casey McKim and Northridge head coach Chad Eppley shake hands after the New Prairie vs. Northridge regional championship football game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at New Prairie High School in New Carlisle.

Week 1 game: at Fort Wayne North

The Raiders have found a way to flip the proverbial switch in the postseason, turning two, 5-4 seasons into a 4A state title game appearance in 2021 and a sectional championship in 2022. Quarterback play will be critical for Northridge this fall as it ties to replace Qade Carrington (2,916 passing yards, 29 touchdowns). Running back McClain Miller, a North Dakota State commit, will be leaned on heavily on offense.

6. South Bend Riley

Week 1 game: at Gary West Side (7:30 p.m. ET)

Riley caught the eye of people around the area last year, going 5-5 in the first season under head coach Darrick Lee. Replacing two productive receivers in Caleb Francis and Shamar Jackson will be tough, but plenty of other key players from last year (quarterback Austin White, running back/linebacker Robert Nabieu, linebacker Justin Smith) return. The Wildcats should be in the mix to win a competitive NIC North-South Division.

7. Elkhart

Week 1 game: vs. Concord

The Lions will have to replace more than 90% of its offensive production from a season ago. They went 7-3 in 2022, losing to Warsaw in a 6A sectional semifinal contests. The likes of senior Nathan Munson and junior Mariyon Dye will be the backbone of the Elkhart defense, which will have to carry them early in the season while the younger skill players on offense develop.

8. LaVille

Week 1 game: at Bremen

It was an historic season for the Lancers in 2022, posting its first undefeated regular season in program history. While plenty of key players from that team have graduated, the likes of quarterback Lucas Plummer and linebacker Michael Good are back to help the Lancers defend the Hoosier North Athletic Conference championship.

9. Jimtown

Jimtown's Connor Christman (26) runs the ball during the Adams vs. Jimtown football game Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at School Field in South Bend.

Week 1 game: at NorthWood

The Jimmies won a third-straight NIC North-South Division title last year, beating Riley in the final week of the regular season to secure the championship. Bishop Williams returns at quarterback, and plenty of new faces will join him on that side of the ball. Jimtown opens up with two strong non-conference tests in NorthWood week one and Concord week two.

10. John Glenn

John Glenn's Jaime Gierlowski (40) takes down Saint Joseph's Alex Ortiz (3) as John Glenn's Eli Beeney (83) helmet comes off during the John Glenn vs. Saint Joseph football game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at John Glenn High School in Walkerton.

Week 1 game: vs. Boone Grove

Glenn might have one of the best overall players in the area on its roster in senior Ty’Ronn Larkin. He was a Class 3A Junior All-State selection by the IFCA last year, producing 309 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground, 544 receiving yards and seven touchdowns through the air and 41 tackles and five interceptions as a defensive back. He’s just one of several impact players back for the Falcons, who went 6-5 last year.

