IHSAA football state finals: Bishop Chatard repeats in 3A, adds record 17th state title

From the first drive of the game to the way Bishop Chatard’s whole season played out, the program’s drive to a 17th state football championship seemed to unfold like a perfect script.

Coach Rob Doyle’s top-ranked Trojans captured that state-record title Saturday with a 35-7 dismantling of No. 7 Heritage Hills in the Class 3A contest at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Chatard took command right from the opening kickoff by marching 76 yards in 12 plays, using 5:06 of the clock and, thanks in large part to an impenetrable defense, the Trojans were never in trouble.

“We got the ball first, we had a nice script ready and took it to them on the first drive,” Doyle said. “I usually like to have the defense out there first, but we didn’t have that option. The (12) plays were almost 100% scripted and it turned out exactly as we thought it would.”

The 17 state titles is three more than next-best Cathedral’s 14. However, despite a state-best 17 championships, this marks only the third time Chatard has walked off with the trophy undefeated — matching the 1983 and 2002 squads. The program is now 17-1 in state finals appearances — losing only in 2005.

Senior tailback Riley Kinnett ran for 158 yards and a 3A state-record-tying four touchdowns. He ended that opening drive with his longest run of the day, a 24-yarder. He added a pair of 2-yard scoring to give the Trojans a 21-0 halftime lead. All three of those TD jaunts came behind the left side of the offensive line — led by 310-pound tackle Harrison Campbell.

“We’ve been better running left all year,” Doyle said. “Harrison is big and can wipe out that side for us. It’s been that way all year.”

“We came out with our ‘A’ game,” Campbell said, “and did what we needed to do. We’ve had stretches of three-and-outs and that puts pressure on our defense. That’s not what we wanted.”

Not that the Chatard defense couldn’t handle it.

The Trojans held the high-powered Heritage Hills offense to 230 total yards, with 72 of those coming on its only scoring drive in the final minutes of the game.

Individually, senior safety Colin Guy shined brightest as he intercepted three passes — tying an all-state-finals record. Teammates Sam Feeney and Matthew Woods also spearheaded the defense. Feeney, a linebacker, had a team-high 10 tackles and Woods, a nose tackle, eight.

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard Trojans Will Calvert (52) yells in excitement Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, during the IHSAA Class 3A football state championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Bishop Chatard Trojans defeated the Heritage Hills Patriots, 35-7.

“Our defense has been elite all year,” Doyle said. “It makes a coach’s job easier when you can roll out a defense like that. I said if we win, I will put this defense up against that undefeated 2002 team’s defense. They were really good, too.”

Doyle said the team speed is what makes the defense special. That proved necessary to control Patriots quarterback Jett Goldsberry, a speedy sophomore who came in with 2,400 yards in total offense.

Goldsberry finished with 156 total yards — 106 passing.

“We had to stop (Goldsberry) from running,” Guy said, “and when the ball was in the air, we had to take advantage of that.”

“I didn’t think he had seen a defense as fast as ours,” Doyle said. “Our defense was fast enough to stop him (and) credit our young coaches on staff for a big part of that. You can’t play fast without knowing your assignments and being well-prepared.”

Kinnett opened the scoring in the third quarter with a 10-yard run, while Jack Weybright caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Aidan Arteaga to complete the Chatard scoring.

The only Heritage Hills score came on a 16-yard pass from Goldsberry to Tyler Ruxer with just 1:13 left in the game.

The Patriots finish 13-2.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana high school football: Bishop Chatard wins record 17th state title