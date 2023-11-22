IHSAA football state finals: 40 players to watch in this weekend's championship games

Here are 40 players to watch across the six games in this weekend’s high school football state finals:

Halbert Aguirre, Decatur Central: The 6-1, 220-pound senior linebacker leads the Hawks with a single-season school record 148 tackles, breaking a record set by Decatur Central assistant Jeremy Griffith in 1998. Aguirre has five tackles for loss and three fumble recoveries and is also a leader for Decatur Central on offense with 380 rushing yards and three TDs.

Decatur High School senior Halbert Aguirre (35) hits Bloomington South High School senior Gavin Adams (35) during the first half of an IHSAA Class 5A Semi-State football game, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, at Decatur Central High School.

Keron Billingsley, Fort Wayne Snider: The 5-9, 165-pound senior quarterback made a couple of big plays to get Snider in position to beat Mishawaka 19-18 on a last-second field goal in the regional. Billingsley, also a guard on the Snider basketball team, has 526 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns and has completed 65% of his passes for 1,219 yards and 10 TDs.

Zach Blaylock, North Posey: The 5-10, 190-pound senior inside linebacker is second on the team in the Vikings’ 3-4 defense with 101 tackles and leads with 15 tackles for loss. Blaylock also has a team-leading five sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Keegan Bluhm, Adams Central: The 6-2, 215-pound senior is a difference-maker for the Flying Jets on both sides of the ball as a running back and linebacker for the Flying Jets. Bluhm leads Adams Central with 1,360 rushing yards and 28 rushing TDs and is second on the team in tackles with 85 including four sacks. He will be a three-time first team IFCA all-stater.

Ryan Brotherton, East Central: Teammate Josh Ringer gets a lot of the headlines, but the 6-4, 210-pound Western Michigan recruit is also an excellent player. Brotherton leads East Central with 34 catches for 756 yards and 13 TDs and has rushed for 363 yards and five TDs. For his career, Brotherton has 92 receptions for 2,067 yards and 30 TD catches, along with 1,680 rushing yards and 16 rushing TDs.

Nylan Brown, Ben Davis: The 6-foot, 230-pound senior linebacker was limited to eight games due to injury but has returned with a big-time performance during the tournament. The Kent State commit has 85 tackles in eight games with eight tackles for loss, three sacks, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and one interception. Brown and fellow senior linebackers Toreeq Oyesigi (108 tackles, seven sacks) and Drew Evans (90 tackles, 12 tackles for loss) form a tough group.

Ben Davis Giants linebacker Nylan Brown (8) yells in excitement Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, during the IHSAA semi state championship game at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis. The Ben Davis Giants defeated the Center Grove Trojans in overtime, 37-34.

Uriah Buchanan, Fort Wayne Snider: The 6-foot, 185-pound senior leads the Snider ground game with 1,763 rushing yards and 26 rushing TDs. The No. 1 jersey is an earned privilege for the Snider program, which says a lot about Buchanan.

Marvin Campbell Jr., Decatur Central: The 6-foot, 230-pound senior defensive end, who is committed to Louisville as a preferred walk-on, leads the Hawks with eight sacks and has 61 total tackles. Campbell was a 5A Junior All-Stater last season.

Will Clark, Crown Point: The 6-4, 240-pound senior linebacker leads Crown Point with 122 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and six interceptions. Clark won the 220-pound wrestling state title last year, finishing the season with a 42-3 record. He is committed to play football at Buffalo.

Trevor Currie, Adams Central: Adams Central wants to run the ball, averaging 283.6 rushing yards per game in its wing-T offense. But when quarterback Jack Hamilton, a 1,000-yard rusher and passer, looks to throw, it is most often to the 6-2, 200-pound Currie, a senior tight end. Currie has a team-high 26 receptions for 810 yards (31.2 yards per catch) and 14 TDs. He also plays defensive end for the Flying Jets.

N’po Dodo, Decatur Central: The 6-foot, 155-pound junior leads the Hawks with 1,130 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. He forms a dynamic duo at running back with senior KC Berry (991 rushing yards, eight TDs). Dodo also has 15 receptions for 315 yards and five touchdowns.

Braydon Durham, Heritage Hills: The 6-foot, 205-pound senior running back and linebacker is a strong runner who had 127 yards and a touchdown in the 23-20 semistate win over Gibson Southern. Durham has 735 rushing yards and 12 TDs and he leads the Patriots with 139 tackles and two sacks. Durham was an IFCA Junior All-State linebacker last season.

Jo’Ziah Edmond, NorthWood: How many teams have Michigan and Georgia recruits at receiver? The 6-1, 180-pound Edmond, a Michigan commit, is paired with Georgia recruit Nitro Tuggle at receiver for NorthWood. Edmond, a transfer from Warren Central, has 59 receptions for 741 yards and seven TDs and has rushed for 204 yards and four TDs. As a defensive back, he has 53 tackles and five interceptions.

NorthWood senior Jo'Ziah Edmond celebrates after an interception during the IHSAA Class 4A football semistate championship game against Leo Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, at Leo High School.

Noah Ehrlich, Crown Point: The 6-2, 190-pound junior quarterback was 15-for-23 for 175 yards and three passing TDs in Crown Point’s semistate win over Westfield. The Hobart transfer has completed 64% of his passes for 2,236 yards and 27 TDs with five interceptions. Ehrlich also has the ability to run with 345 yards and nine rushing TDs.

Larry Ellison, Crown Point: The 5-9, 160-pound junior, who had never played running back before this season, has carried a big load for the Bulldogs during the tournament run. Ellison leads Crown Point with 1,776 rushing yards and 26 rushing TDs on the season. He had 176 rushing yards on 38 carries in last week’s 38-31 double overtime win over Westfield.

Sam Feeney, Bishop Chatard: The 6-2, 205-pound senior outside linebacker, a Ball State commit, leads the Trojans with 74 tackles, including 17 for a loss, and 9½ sacks. Feeney is a fast defender who was named the All-City football Athlete of the Year.

Bishop Chatard Trojans wide receiver Sam Feeney (10) rushes up the field Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, during the game at Bishop Chatard High School in Indianapolis. The Bishop Chatard Trojans lead at the half against the Tippecanoe Valley Vikings, 21-0.

Jed Galvin, North Posey: The 6-foot, 185-pound junior, who plays the slot in North Posey’s spread T offense, leads North Posey with 1,276 rushing yards and 26 rushing TDs and is one of the Vikings’ top receivers with 20 catches for 455 yards and three TDs. Galvin also starts at strong safety and has 51 tackles and three interceptions.

Jett Goldsberry, Heritage Hills: The 5-11, 190-pound sophomore might have the best name on this list. Goldsberry is the quarterback in Heritage Hills’ spread offense and the leading rusher with 1,301 yards and 20 rushing TDs. Goldsberry does not throw it often (9.6 attempts per game) but has 1,110 passing yards and 15 passing TDs.

Thomas Gotkowski, Ben Davis: The 6-1, 160-pound senior and Miami of Ohio commit made some big plays down the stretch in Ben Davis’ overtime win over Center Grove in the semistate. The Marion County Player of the Year is completing 57% of his passes for 2,423 yards and 34 TDs with five interceptions. Gotkowski can also run effectively with 389 rushing yards and three TDs.

Ben Davis Giants quarterback Thomas Gotkowski (3) rushes up the field Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, during the IHSAA semi state championship game at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis. The Ben Davis Giants defeated the Center Grove Trojans in overtime, 37-34.

Colin Guy, Bishop Chatard: The 6-foot, 152-pound senior is Chatard’s big-play threat at receiver. Guy has 59 receptions for 770 yards and 13 receiving TDs to lead the Trojans in all three categories. He is also the team’s starting strong safety and punt returner.

Braydon Hall, Lutheran: The 5-11, 190-pound senior has 1,965 rushing yards and 31 rushing TDs for the Saints, running behind a big and talented offensive line. Hall averages nearly 20 carries per game and 8.3 yards per carry. He has almost 200 more carries than anyone else on the team.

Jonny Hall, Lutheran: The 5-10, 180-pound senior is the second-leading tackler for the Saints (105), including seven for a loss, and has two interceptions, one forced fumble and one sack. He also has two rushing touchdowns on offense.

Dee Hogue, Fort Wayne Luers: The 6-foot, 157-pound sophomore is the team leader with 93 tackles from his safety position and leads the Knights with four interceptions.

Damiun Jackson, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers: The 6-4, 215-pound defensive end will be a player North Posey will have to track in Saturday’s Class 2A game. Jackson has 81 tackles, including 26 for a loss, and 9½ sacks as a senior. He also leads Luers with five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

Players celebrate following a score by Bishop Chatard's Riley Kinnett (2) as Indianapolis Bishop Chatard takes on Knox High School in the IHSAA Football Class 3A Semi-State Championship, Nov 17, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; at Bishop Chatard High School.

Riley Kinnett, Bishop Chatard: Like he did in last year’s 3A championship, the 5-7, 165-pound senior will be wearing a cast to cover a wrist he broke during the season. In six games, Kinnett has 859 rushing yards and six touchdowns (nine total TDs). The Trojans are looking for a state record 17th state championship.

Brandon Logan, Fort Wayne Snider: The 6-foot, 180-pound junior is a big-time player in the Snider secondary with 85 tackles and six interceptions. Logan, a Vanderbilt baseball recruit as an outfielder, was a Junior All-Star selection last year as a sophomore. He has an offer from Iowa for football.

Kohen McKenzie, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers: The 6-1, 188-pound senior has completed 55.5% of his passes for 1,845 yards and 20 touchdowns with seven interceptions. McKenzie has two top targets in senior Isaac Zay (36 catches, 624 yards, seven TDs) and junior Jaylen White (38 catches, 550 yards, seven TDs).

Dylan Maxwell, East Central: The 6-1, 195-pound Maxwell is the starting outside linebacker for the Trojans, ranking second on the team in tackles (78) and leading in tackles for loss (10). He also has two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Maxwell had a huge performance last week as a running back, going for 251 yards and two TDs on 14 carries in a 49-0 win over New Palestine. Maxwell has 714 rushing yards and five TDs this season.

Bo Polston, Decatur Central: The 6-2, 180-pound sophomore quarterback has completed 49% of his passes for 1,555 yards and 19 touchdowns with nine interceptions. Polston is also a capable runner with 443 yards and six TDs on the ground for the Hawks. He has offers from Indiana and Michigan, among others.

Alijah Price, Ben Davis: The 5-6, 165-pound junior running back looks as quick and elusive as he has all season. Price has 933 rushing yards and 11 rushing TDs this season and 28 catches for 267 yards and four TDs. He is also a player to watch on kickoff and punt returns.

Luke Purichia, Bishop Chatard: The 5-11, 202-pound senior middle linebacker, missed three games due to injury, is the “best leader” Rob Doyle has coached in his seven seasons. Purichia has 65 tackles, three for a loss, and one sack this season for a Trojans’ defense that is allowing just 8.9 points and 187 yards per game against a tough schedule.

East Central’s Cole Burton (7) hands off to East Central’s Josh Ringer (15) as the East Central Trojans play the Memorial Tigers during the 2023 IHSAA 4A Regional at Enlow Field in Evansville, Ind., Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Josh Ringer, East Central: The 6-2, 200-pound senior running back and Miami of Ohio commit leads the Trojans with 2,629 rushing yards and a staggering 52 rushing TDs. With East Central coming off a state championship, Ringer has to be on the short list of IndyStar Mr. Football candidates. For his career, he has 6,389 rushing yards and 107 rushing TDs, along with 41 catches for 768 yards and eight TDs. Ringer averages 37.7 yards per punt, though he’s not needed there often.

Owen Roeder, NorthWood: The 5-11, 170-pound senior quarterback has completed 68% of his passes for 3,264 yards and 38 touchdowns with nine interceptions and is also a capable runner, going for 535 yards and 12 rushing TDs. For his career, Roeder has 6,165 passing yards and 76 passing TDs.

Lukas Rohrbacher, Fort Wayne Snider: The 6-foot, 205-pound senior middle linebacker is a force for the Snider defense, leading the Panthers with 100 tackles, including five for a loss, two sacks and two fumble recoveries. Rohrbacher was an IFCA Junior All-State selection last year. Big-time player who set a school record last year with 128 tackles and now has the career record.

Brayden Rouse, East Central: The 6-1, 200-pound senior inside linebacker is the Trojans leading tackler with 97 and has four sacks and four tackles for loss with two forced fumbles and one interception. Rouse is also a standout power-hitting baseball player and wrestler.

Tyler Ruxer, Heritage Hills: The 6-3, 205-pound sophomore receiver could be an important player for a Patriots’ offense that will likely have to move the ball through the air at times to upset Chatard. Ruxer leads Heritage Hills with 22 catches for 473 yards and eight TDs.

Liam Stone, North Posey: The 6-2, 185-pound senior is a load in the run game for North Posey’s spread T offense, rushing for 1,001 yards and 20 TDs. Stone does not throw a lot (just 7.3 attempts per game) but is effective when he does, passing for 1,082 yards and eight TDs.

NorthWood senior NiTareon Tuggle catches a touchdown pass in the third quarter of the IHSAA Class 4A football semistate championship game against Leo Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, at Leo High School.

NiTareon “Nitro” Tuggle, NorthWood: There is no higher-ranked prospect playing this weekend than the 6-3, 190-pound Tuggle, who is a top-100 national recruit and committed to Georgia. Tuggle is highly productive, too, catching 86 passes for 1,290 yards and 17 TDs to lead the Panthers in all three categories. He also has two interceptions.

Jackson Willis, Lutheran: The junior quarterback’s passing statistics are not quite as astronomical last season, when he threw for 4,186 yards and 55 TDs and helped the Saints to a state title. But two of his top receivers graduated and another was hurt much of the season. Willis has still been highly efficient, completing 65.8% of passes for 2,314 yards and 27 TDs with just three interceptions. Williams has also run for 160 yards and two TDs.

Mark Zackery, Ben Davis: The 6-foot, 160-pound junior, a four-star prospect with offers from Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and many others, is a two-way standout. Zackery has 46 receptions for 719 yards and seven touchdowns as a receiver and 37 tackles, four interceptions, three fumble recoveries and two caused fumbles on defense.

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.

High school football state finals

At Lucas Oil Stadium

Friday

Class A: Adams Central (14-0) vs. Lutheran (12-0), 11 a.m.

Class 3A: Bishop Chatard (14-0) vs. Heritage Hills (13-1), 3 p.m.

Class 5A: Fort Wayne Snider (12-1) vs. Decatur Central (11-2), 7 p.m.

Saturday

Class 2A: Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (11-3) vs. North Posey (13-1), 11 a.m.

Class 4A: NorthWood (12-2) vs. East Central (14-0), 3 p.m.

Class 6A: Crown Point (13-0) vs. Ben Davis (12-1), 7 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana high school football state finals: 40 players to watch