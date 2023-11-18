IHSAA football semistate highlights: Decatur Central 24, Bloomington South 12
The Hawks are headed to the Class 5A state championship game after knocking off the Panthers in Friday's semistate.
The Hawks are headed to the Class 5A state championship game after knocking off the Panthers in Friday's semistate.
There has been a lot of public sniping around LSU in the last few days, with Reese at the center.
The first NBA in-season tournament continues Friday with group play and concludes Dec. 9 with the championship game.
Logan Wilson's hits led to three Ravens injuries Thursday night.
The 2-9 Grizzlies take another hit.
Beal has played in only three of the Suns' 11 games so far this season.
Even Brian Cashman described 2023 as a disaster for the Yankees. Is the longtime GM willing to pull the right strings to get things back on track for 2024?
Smith denied involvement in the NCAA’s investigation into the Michigan's advance scouting scheme and believes those in power are searching for a “scapegoat” to blame.
Cincinnati's season has taken an ugly turn with news that Joe Burrow is out for the year, which adds to issues the team already faced due to a dropoff on defense.
Both teams are 4-6 and need to win their final two games to make a bowl.
Why wasn't Joe Burrow listed on the Bengals' injury report?
The biggest game of the weekend is in Corvallis.
Everton called the Premier League's 10-point penalty "wholly disproportionate and unjust."
The Cricket World Cup final is Sunday. To celebrate, we've attempted to explain the sport.
While Eagles-Chiefs is the must watch game of the week, maybe the season, there are other intriguing games Week 11 has to offer. Charles McDonald joins Matt Harmon on this week's fantasy viewer's guide to help identify which games to binge, stream and skip this weekend.
The session lasted less than 20 minutes and Sainz is now facing a 10-place grid penalty in Sunday's race.
One of the Ravens' best players went down on their first drive with an injury.
The heavyweight unification finally has a date.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The Washington, D.C.-area native was not available after being injured at practice.
Ohtani missed most of September, but still blew away the field.