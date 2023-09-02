IHSAA football Quick Reads: Week 3 was loaded with big games. Here's how they were won.

Our IndyStar team in the field give you the turning points, plays of the game and top performers from Central Indiana's biggest Week 3 games.

IHSAA football roundup: Scores, highlights stats from Week 3

Fishers 48, Noblesville 22

Three takeaways from Class 6A seventh-ranked Fishers’ 48-22 win over No. 10 Noblesville.

Play of the game: Fishers’ quarterback Bennett Gorak escaped trouble and a near-sack, then fired upfield and over the outstretched arm of a Noblesville defender to thread a 21-yard touchdown pass to Noah McPeek, who took a shot and held on. That touchdown gave Fishers a 28-7 lead with 4:12 left in the first half and was the fourth of the Tigers’ five first-half TDs.

Turning point: In a game where Fishers never trailed and scored on all five first-half possessions, the first drive was a big one. Gorak converted a third-and-8 pass with a 10-yard gain to JonAnthony Hall and a third-and-9 to Joe Syrus to keep the chains moving. Gorak scored on a 1-yard run to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead and set the tone. Another big moment came after Noblesville cut the Fishers’ lead to 14-7 early in the second quarter. The Tigers came right back with a three-play, 49-yard drive to take a 21-7 lead on a 13-yard run by Khobie Martin.

Standout performer: Martin was great (and from the sounds of it after the game the Miami of Ohio recruit might have earned an offer from Indiana). The senior rushed for 165 yards and three TDs. But let’s give the nod to Gorak, who was 23-for-27 for 289 yards and three touchdowns. He spread the wealth to four different targets and only made one mistake, an interception by Gage Gulley in the end zone to snuff out a third-quarter drive. — Kyle Neddenriep

Brownsburg 35, Franklin Central 21

Visiting Franklin Central gave Class 6A, No. 2 Brownsburg everything the Bulldogs could handle Friday night, but Brownsburg’s defense came up with some big plays in the second half to slow the Flashes’ offense and senior running back Garrett Sherrell had himself a game with three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score to lift the Bulldogs to a 35-21 come-from-behind win. Brownsburg improves to 3-0, and the Flashes fall to 2-1.

Play of the Game: There were plenty of big plays in this one, but Jayon Harvey’s 32-yard touchdown reception gets the nod. With 3.6 seconds left in the first half and the game tied at 14-14, Flashes quarterback Nevan Tutterow heaved it down the right sideline for Harvey, who pulled it down against tight coverage for the go-ahead score as time expired.

Turning Point: Two plays after Brownsburg took a 28-21 lead early in the fourth, Bulldogs senior defensive back Wesley N’Gbesso made an interception to give them the ball back. Brownsburg scored on the ensuing drive for a two-touchdown lead to effectively put the game away.

Player of the Game: Sherrell was outstanding for Brownsburg. The senior running back finished with three touchdowns, rushing for 173 yards on 30 carries and adding a 58-yard touchdown reception on a screen pass. His 11-yard bulldozing scoring run in the fourth gave Brownsburg its first lead of the game at 28-21. — Paul Shepherd

Lutheran 43, Triton Central 13

Friday’s Week 3 clash of No. 1s went the way of the top-ranked team from Class A, with Lutheran wiping out Triton Central, 43-13.

Turning point: The Tigers, who trailed 28-6 at half, showed signs of life midway through the third quarter with quarterback Jace Stuckey connecting on a 44-yard touchdown pass over the middle to cut Lutheran’s lead to 22. The onside kick attempt was recovered and it appeared TC might make a run at things.

But a massive gain on third down was wiped out by an illegal block in the back penalty, then a scrambling Stuckey was tackled well-short of the line on fourth down.

Lutheran’s defensive pressure was a theme throughout the night, and it effectively squashed any hopes of a second-half miracle in the final minutes of the third quarter.

Play of the game: Lutheran delivered a few explosive plays Friday night, but none were more impressive than its first touchdown of the night.

Quarterback Jackson Willis threw the ball up to LJ Ward in the front corner of the end zone — and the 5-9 receiver won the one-on-one battle, reaching around the defender and finishing the 37-yard touchdown reception.

Players of the game: Three quality options for this one.

Lutheran running back Braydon Hall was a workhorse out of the backfield, totaling four touchdowns (three rushing).

The tandem of Raishun and Cameron McHaney on defense were active throughout the night, creating chaos and never allowing Stuckey much time when he dropped back to pass. — Brian Haenchen

Westfield 28, Zionsville 27

Greenfield-Central 41, Mt. Vernon 35

Whiteland 31, Decatur Central 15

