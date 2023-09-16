IHSAA football Quick Reads: Top plays, turning points from Week 5's biggest games

Here are some snap thoughts from the biggest high school football games across Central Indiana.

Westfield 30, Hamilton SE 28

The Westfield football team pulled off a shocking comeback against rival Hamilton Southeastern on Friday night. Trailing by 4 points with 3.7 seconds left on the clock, Shamrocks quarterback Jackson Gilbert connected with Kendall Garnett at the goal line for an improbable 30-28 win.

The game appeared to be locked up after HSE running back Jalen Alexander scored on a 2-yard run with 39.4 seconds left to give the Royals a 28-24 lead.

The win keeps the Class 6A, fifth-ranked Shamrocks (5-0, 3-0) tied atop the Hoosier Crossroads Conference with Brownsburg. The fourth-ranked Royals drop to 2-1 and 4-1.

Play of the game: On the final play of the game, Gilbert scrambled to his left and lofted the ball in the air. Garnett caught the ball with an HSE player right on him and fell down right on the end zone line.

Turning point: In the final seconds, Gilbert found receiver Beau Braun for a 14-yard reception to put the ball at the 2-yard line with less than 10 seconds left which eventually set up the game-winner.

Standout performer: Garnett rushed for 79 yards on 18 carries and caught the winning touchdown reception. — Tom Moor

Plainfield 46, Greenwood 20

Plainfield won its eighth straight game against Greenwood on Friday night, taking down the Woodmen 46-20.

Play of the game: Greenwood QB Brock Riddle's 78-yard touchdown run, which was a masterclass in scrambling. Even for a dual-threat quarterback, a 78-yard sprint, outrunning multiple Plainfield defensive backs in the process, is impressive.

Turning point: Plainfield running back Luke Starnes' fourth touchdown of the night, which put Plainfield up by three possessions with nine minutes remaining in the game. At that point, the game became out of reach for the Woodmen -- especially after a muffed punt gives the Quakers a safety to put them up by 19.

Player of the game: Starnes. The sophomore running back had a hat trick in the end zone before the game even hit halftime, with two of those rushes being over 30 yards. He added in a fourth touchdown in the fourth quarter, putting the game out of reach. — Chloe Peterson

Tri-West 21, Danville 0

On a night when the defenses took center stage in the first half, it was the running ability of quarterback Malachi Walden and a couple critical fourth-down stops that lifted Tri-West to a 21-0 victory over rival Danville.

Here’s what to know.

Turning point: Down 14, Danville’s offense began finding success with its short-passing game between the third and fourth quarters, stringing together completions to Sutton Fulwider and Teke Tanksley to move into Bruins’ territory.

The Warriors moved all the way to the 10 before the drive faltered, and on fourth-and-6, a botched snap gave way to an errant pass, ending the visitors’ best scoring chance of the night.

Walden ripped off a 70-yard run on the next play, polishing off whatever wisps of momentum remained for Danville.

Play of the game: There are a number of Walden runs to choose from — he was outracing defenders and carrying hordes of them for chunks of yards at a time — but it was his final completion of the night that was most impressive.

A few plays after that massive run, the junior quarterback dropped back from the 25-yard line and floated a perfect pass to receiver Noah Lien in the right side of the end zone. Lien went up with two hands to pull it in over his defender, and completed the catch as he hit the turf.

Player of the game: Walden. He rushed for at least 100 yards (probably closer to 150) — this despite having a massive run called back in the first quarter — with a touchdown run and a touchdown pass. — Brian Haenchen

Brownsburg 42, Fishers 28

Brownsburg's dynamic playmakers helped the Bulldogs (5-0) stay unbeaten and earn a 42-28 win over Fishers (3-2).

Turning Point: Brownsburg controlled the game throughout, but the Bulldogs could not put the Tigers away until the fourth quarter. Fishers answered a 60-yard touchdown pass from Jake Dunn to Corey Smith with a 11-play scoring drive of its own. Bennett Gorak capped the drive finding JonAnthony Hall for a nine-yard touchdown, bringing the score to 35-27 with 9:47 remaining.

The Tigers rolled the dice with an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff and they recovered. Gorak burst through the Brownsburg defense and into Bulldog territory on Fishers next play, but the senior quarterback fumbled the ball away. On Brownsburg's next play, running back Garrett Sherrell delivered the knockout blow, going 76 yards for the touchdown.

Play of the Game: Smith and Sherrell had three touchdowns each, showcasing their explosive highlight-reel ability. Senior outside linebacker Best Dare had a tackle for loss on fourth and one to stop a Fishers touchdown in the first quarter. But the play of the game was a 10-yard pass from Dunn to Smith. The play showcases Smith route-running ability and the timing he has with his quarterback.

At the snap, the Fishers defensive back is playing with a considerable cushion. Smith makes a hard cut inside, giving the appearance of a slant route. As soon as his defender breaks on the slant, Smith breaks to the corner, creating great separation for an easy 10-yard score.

Player(s) of the Game: Garrett Sherrell and Corey Smith. I couldn't choose just one. Sherrell finished with 274 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Smith made six catches for 162 yards and three scores. — Akeem Glaspie

Ben Davis 31, Warren Central 28

Roncalli 35, Guerin Catholic 21

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana high school football: Top players, turning points from Week 5