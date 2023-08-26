IHSAA football Quick Reads: Here's how Central Indiana's biggest Week 2 games were won

Our IndyStar team in the field give you the turning points, plays of the game and top performers from Central Indiana's biggest Week 2 games.

IHSAA football roundup: Week 2 walk-offs, 117-point thriller, more fireworks than July 4

Brownsburg 45, Cathedral 31

Three takeaways from Class 4A fifth-ranked Brownsburg’s 45-31 win over second-ranked Cathedral.

Play of the game: Brownsburg led 21-17 at halftime and had the ball deep in Cathedral territory after a Quentin Russ interception on ill-advised pass from Danny O’Neil. On third-and-7 from the Cathedral 22, Brownsburg quarterback Jake Dunn zipped a pass to the left to Corey Smith, just over the outstretched hands of Cathedral linebacker Kyle Harden for a 15-yard gain. Two plays later, Garrett Sherrell scored on a 1-yard run to put Brownsburg ahead 28-17. If the Bulldogs don’t pick up the third down there and settle for a field goal, who knows?

Insider: Jake Dunn answers Brownsburg QB Qs in win over Cathedral

Turning point: Cathedral took a 17-14 lead on a 27-yard pass from O’Neil to Devaughn Slaughter with 7:19 left in the first half. Brownsburg punted the ball back to Cathedral on its next possession, but a 50-yard punt by Spencer Porath penned Cathedral in at its own 9. Cathedral went three-and-out and Brownsburg came right down the field on a 67-yard drive to take a 21-17 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by Sherrell. The big play on that drive was a perfect pass between two defenders for 36 yards from Dunn to Corey Smith.

Standout performer: You could make a good argument for Sherrell, Brownsburg’s standout senior running back. But the senior Dunn, unproven coming into the season, played an outstanding game. He was 11-for-15 passing for 258 yards and three TDs and rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. — Kyle Neddenriep

Center Grove 28, Oakland 10

Turning point: Center Grove's Michael Soderdahl picked off Oakland in the end zone with three minutes left in the fourth quarter, ending the Patriots' push for a touchdown to get back within two possessions. As the Trojans got the ball back at the 50-yard line after Soderdahl's interception, they ran out the clock for an easy victory.

More: Center Grove 'got our swag back' vs. Tennessee's 3-time defending champ

Play of the game: QB Tyler Cherry's first-quarter 50-yard touchdown heave to WR Noah Coy. The Duke commit easily found Coy wide open on the left sideline, and the play opened the scoring for the Trojans and gave them a spark, as they went on to score 21 unanswered points

Player of the game: Cherry. He bounced back after a tough first game in Ohio, slinging multiple 50+ yard passes and throwing for three touchdowns. — Chloe Peterson

Franklin Central 20, Roncalli 6

Franklin Central used its explosive playmakers to dominate on both sides of the ball against Roncalli. The Flashes used big plays to earn a 20-6 win over the Royals.

Play of the Game: The play of the game should be a contender for play of the season --- and its only Week 2. Senior running back Braylen Gillard took a handoff from his end zone, absorbed a hit that should've taken him down for a safety and burst through the Roncalli defense. Gillard stiff armed a defender, tight roped down the sideline, evaded another tackler and went 99 yards for the touchdown.

More: Franklin Central is 2-0 and just beat Roncalli. But Flashes haven't made statement — yet.

Turning Point: Gillard's touchdown changed the tide of the entire game. Instead of gaining two points and taking an 8-7 lead, Roncalli trailed by seven after the long score and could not recover. Roncalli punted on five of its six possessions in the second half. Three of the six possession went three-and-out. The Royals final possession ended with a game-sealing sack as the clock expired.

Player of the Game: The honors could go to the Franklin Central defense. The Flashes blanked the Roncalli offense. The only points surrendered came on a pick-six in the first quarter. But, with such a strong individual effort Braylen Gillard deserves to be the player of the game. The 6-2, 210-pound running back/linebacker rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns on just eight carries. — Akeem Glaspie

Westfield 59, Lawrence Central, 58, OT

The sun's disappearance did little to quell the oppressive humidity Friday night, but thankfully it had no influence on the Week 2 clash between Westfield and Lawrence Central, either. The two teams combined for 117 points, with the visiting Shamrocks pulling out a 59-58 overtime win.

Quick recap of the four biggest plays before we get to the quick-hits segment: Jack Jordan grabbed a deflected pass and ran it in for a 30-yard touchdown to give Lawrence Central a 51-44 lead with 1:46 left in regulation. Westfield responded with a long touchdown march that featured a fourth down conversion, a fortunate break following a botched spike and a three-yard touchdown pass to Parker Knott with no time remaining.

AND THEN THERE WAS OVERTIME.

Lawrence Central scored on its first play of the extra session, then stuffed Westfield at the one-yard line twice, setting up fourth-and-goal from the one. And the Shamrocks converted, with Kendall Garnett plunging into the end zone. They ran the same play on the two-point conversion to secure their second win of the season.

Turning point: The game nearly took on a massively different outcome.

Westfield converted a fourth-and-long with less than 20 seconds left in regulation, then rushed to the line so quarterback Jackson Gilbert could spike the ball. But the exchange with the center went awry, and Gilbert had to run down a loose ball and was tackled with no time left.

But a Lawrence Central player was caught on the wrong side of the line of scrimmage, resulting in an offsides penalty that moved the ball to the 3-yard line and put 1.4 seconds left on the clock.

It was a bad break for LC, which had timeouts remaining, but didn't want to stop the clock too early (or, you know, probably at all in that situation).

Read my gamer for more details on Garnett's overtime heroics.

Play of the game: Plenty of options to choose from here, but the craziest play (arguably --- the deflected touchdown catch has a strong case) came at the beginning of the third quarter.

Lawrence Central's Damarcus Cole caught a pass along the numbers on the far sideline. He was wrapped up immediately and brought down, but the whistle was never blown so he popped up and kept going, breezing by the Westfield defense for a 60-yard touchdown.

It was a bizarre play in real time --- Cole was running by me as the PA announcer called the play --- but upon further review, it does appear that he rolled over the defender and never actually touched the ground.

Great heads-up play by him and a great call by the referees.

Player of the game: Jackson Gilbert. The quarterback totaled seven touchdowns(!!!) with 270 passing yards on 21 completions (31 attempts) and 43 rushing yards. Honorable mention to Garnett. And to Lawrence Central's Ahmaad Duff and Bryson Luter, both of whom are wildly explosive talents. — Brian Haenchen

Mt. Vernon 41, Franklin 38

Mooresville 28, Danville 12

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana high school football: Indy Week 2 scores, analysis