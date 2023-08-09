IHSAA football preview: South Bend Adams looks to turn the corner in 2023

SOUTH BEND — It’s been a while since South Bend Adams football had a winning season.

Seven years, in fact, dating back to a 6-4 mark in 2016.

Last season was especially tough for the Eagles, going 1-9 in the first year of head coach Frank Karczewski. Everyone within the program is hoping to see better this fall.

“It really is the most exciting time of the year,” Karczewski said. “The possibilities are endless. Anything could happen if you work hard enough. It’s a great feeling, and it’s a great message for the kids.”

Adams struggled on both sides of the ball in 2022, especially in the second half of the season. The Eagles offense reached double-digit points just once in its final six games. The defense struggled across that same timeframe, allowing 49 points against New Prairie, then exactly 35 points to its final four opponents of the season.

Through the disappointment, Karczewski learned a valuable lesson.

“How important it is to build relationships with the kids and really get to know them first,” Karczewski said. “I think we came in trying to teach so much football, and we lost an opportunity to really bond with that senior class and have some of the relationships that you really do have when you’ve been here for multiple years.”

South Bend Adams football coach Frank Karczewski, center, gives instructions to some of his players during practice Friday, August 4, 2023, at School Field in South Bend.

It’ll be mostly a new defense for Adams this year, as the top six leading tacklers from 2022 have graduated. Some experience on offense is back, but they will still be young on that side of the ball, too. Here is a deeper look at what to expect from South Bend Adams this fall.

Here's what you need to know about South Bend Adams going into the 2023 season:

South Bend Adams football facts

Head coach: Frank Karczewski, 2nd season

Location: South Bend

Conference: Northern Indiana

Class: 5A

Last year’s record: 1-9 (lost to Mishawaka in sectional semifinals)

Key returners

Phoenyx Clark, junior, quarterback

South Bend Adams junior Phoenyx Clark, left, throws a pass during a drill in practice Friday, August 4, 2023 at School Field in South Bend.

Clark played in nine of 10 games last year for Adams, completing 98 of his 153 passing attempts for 1,028 yards and four touchdowns. He will have the keys to the offense once again this year as a junior.

Amari Wesson, senior, wide receiver

Wesson led the team in receptions (34) and receiving yards (398) while being tied for first in touchdown catches (2) last year. He was also featured in the kicking game a little bit, both as a punter and kickoff returner.

Quincy Tootoo, junior, defensive back/wide receiver

The top six leading tacklers for Adams last year had graduated, leaving Tootoo’s 31 tackles as the top returner on the team. He only had one catch for 14 yards on offense in 2022, but is expected to have an increased role on that side of the ball as well.

“Quincy’s done a darn good job for us,” Karczewski said. “I don’t think of him as a newcomer because he played varsity defense last year, but this is now his first time getting a lot of offensive reps, and he’s spent a lot of time with Phoenyx. Being classmates, they’ve been getting out in the offseason and throwing to each other. He’s developed quite a bit as well.”

South Bend Adams junior Quincy Tootoo, left, is wrapped up by sophomore Cam Krause during a drill in practice Friday, August 4, 2023 at School Field in South Bend. Tootoo ended up scoring on the play.

Key losses

∎ Jermeiah Love, running back: Love led the team with 499 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 2022.

∎ Solomon Parker, defensive end: Parker led the team with 77 tackles a season ago. He also had one of three sacks for the Eagles in 2022.

∎ Adreon Petty, wide receiver/defensive back: Petty was fourth on the team in tackles (59) and recorded one of the two total interceptions forced by Adams. Petty also caught 32 passes for 300 yards and two touchdowns.

What Coach Karczewski says

On Adams’ biggest challenge: “Staying healthy. Around here, the drop-off sometimes as you go through the depth chart can be pretty significant. Staying healthy is something you want to happen, but there’s no guarantees. So, you’ve got to find (second string) and (third string) players that really want to be there, know all the X’s and O’s and, even if they can’t provide the same amount of athleticism, can make sure they don’t make mistakes on the field.”

On Adams’ key to success: “Coming together. I think this senior class has kind of taken it upon themselves to understand that no matter how talented we are, it does not matter if we all aren’t headed in the right direction. They’ve organized more group gatherings and friend activities to make it feel more cohesive than it was before.”

2023 South Bend Adams football schedule

Aug. 18 vs. Culver Academy, 7 p.m.

Aug. 25 at Logansport, 7

Sept. 1 vs. South Bend Riley, 7

Sept. 8 vs. South Bend Saint Joseph, 7

Sept. 15 at Mishawaka Marian, 7

Sept. 22 vs. New Prairie, 7:30

Sept. 29 vs. Elkhart, 7

Oct. 6 at Jimtown, 7

Oct. 13 at Penn, 7

