IHSAA football preview: New Prairie features mix of experience and youth heading into 2023

NEW CARLISLE — For the second time in a decade, New Prairie reached the Class 4A state championship game last year.

The Cougars have been on the short end both times now, losing 37-7 to East Central in its most recent trip to Lucas Oil Stadium.

New Prairie had a hard time keeping up with the Trojans’ speed, evident by the 397 rushing yards East Central had in the game. Being able to see elite talent like that up close has been the biggest lesson gained for Cougars head coach Casey McKim.

“You understand that there’s another level to everything and what it took to get to that level,” McKim said. “The amount of work and effort and time it takes — the guys now have that experience. They know what it takes to get there. ... Anytime you get that opportunity to be at the highest level you can possibly get to, it creates a hunger to get back.”

Last year was no fluke. Since 2013, the Cougars have won six sectionals, three regionals and two semi-states. Their first trip to Indianapolis came in 2014, losing to New Palestine, 77-42, in the highest-scoring 4A title game in IHSAA history.

New Prairie football head coach Casey McKim points out instructions during a drill with the offensive linemen in practice Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at New Prairie High School in New Carlisle.

While there are plenty of new faces, the Cougars bring back some valuable experience. Here's what to know about the New Prairie football team heading into the 2023 season.

New Prairie football facts

Head coach: Casey McKim, 4th season

Location: New Carlisle

Conference: Northern Indiana

Class: 4A

Last year’s record: 13-2 (lost to East Central in Class 4A state title game)

Key returners

Marshall Kmiecik, senior, quarterback

New Prairie senior Marshall Kmiecik warms up before practice Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at New Prairie High School in New Carlisle.

Kmiecik has guided the Cougars offense the past two seasons. The dual-threat quarterback threw for 1,356 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 1,383 rushing yards with 15 more touchdowns.

“Any time you have a three-year starter at the quarterback position making decisions and being a leader, it really means a lot,” McKim said. “To be in those in-game decisions, taking care of the football, making big-time plays and responding when maybe things aren’t going well — as a leader, that really plays a big roll in being able to swing games.”

Brock Sinka, senior, running back/defensive back

Sinka looks to take the bulk of snaps at running back with the graduation of All-Stater, and Tribune Player of the Year Noah Mungia. Sinka was third on the team last year with 255 rushing yards, but was most effective on defensive with a team best four interceptions.

“He probably would’ve gotten more carries (last season)," McKim said, "but we really needed him on defense. We’re looking forward to him making some plays.”

Hayden Scott, junior, defensive back

Another player with four interceptions last year, Scott was also second on the team with 102 tackles. Scott, Sinka and senior Dylan Wilson will anchor a young defense.

Key New Prairie losses

∎ Noah Mungia, running back: Mungia was dynamic for the Cougars last year, rushing for 1,920 yards and 21 touchdowns. Mungia was named to the Class 4A all-state team, the NIC football MVP and the South Bend Tribune’s Player of the Year.

∎ Jacob Mrozinski, offensive line: Named to the IFCA North All-Star team, Mrozinski wasfeatured in the Cougars' goal-line offense, rushing for eight touchdowns on 24 carries.

∎ Tayvion Ortman, linebacker: Another North All-Star selection, Ortman led the Cougars defense in 2022 with 144 tackles. He also had two interceptions and two sacks. Ortman is now playing collegiately at Indiana Wesleyan.

New Prairie's Noah Mungia (2) runs the ball during the New Prairie vs. Northridge regional championship football game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at New Prairie High School in New Carlisle.

What Coach McKim says

On New Prairie’s biggest challenge: "We lost a lot the previous year, but we felt like we had a lot of guys that were capable of playing. We have the same thing this year, but until you actually do it, you don’t know. The real goal is to get better each week.”

On New Prairie’s key to success: “Controlling our effort, controlling our attitude, playing with nastiness, being physical and executing at a really high level consistently over and over again. If you do those things, you have a really good chance to be playing at a high level in high school football.”

2023 New Prairie football schedule

(All times Eastern)

Aug. 18 at LaPorte, 8 p.m.

Aug. 25 vs. Goshen, 7:30

Sept. 1 vs. Lowell, 8

Sept. 8 vs. Mishawaka Marian, 7:30

Sept. 15 at South Bend St. Joseph, 7:30

Sept. 22 at South Bend Adams, 7:30

Sept. 29 vs. South Bend Riley, 7:30

Oct. 6 vs. Penn, 7:30

Oct. 13 at Elkhart, 7:30

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: IHSAA preview New Prairie football features youth, experience in 2023