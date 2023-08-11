IHSAA football preview: Mishawaka poised to be good once again in 2023

MISHAWAKA – Mishawaka football is consistently one of the best programs in northern Indiana.

The last time the Cavemen finished below .500 was 1998. They’ve only had one season at exactly .500 since then as well, with every other year posting a winning record.

In those 25 years, the Cavemen have won multiple conference titles — whether it be in the Northern Indiana or Northern Lakes — as well as 10 sectional, two regional and a semi-state championship.

Mishawaka is once again expected to contend for championships this fall as a lot of talent returns from a sectional-winning group in 2022.

“I don’t think you have to manage expectations if they are the expectations,” Mishawaka coach Keith Kinder said. “The expectation is we’re going to compete for the conference championship and we’re going to compete for the sectional championship. … We’re just focused on getting better, and our kids have done a really good job of that so far.”

Mishawaka football coach Keith Kinder looks on while his players stretch before practice Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Mishawaka High School.

One of the biggest concerns for Mishawaka will be its offensive line. Four starters from last year have moved on, leaving Matt Willis as the lone returner. Offensive line is critical to the Cavemen’s success, given they run a triple-option rushing attack that averaged 339 yards per game last season.

“(Willis) is a three-year starter and he’s going to have to be the leader,” Kinder said. “Typically, he’s been used to playing guard, but he’ll probably end up playing some tackle for us. And then, we’ve got three seniors and a junior that are in the mix to be those other four guys. It’s not like we’re playing young people, they’re just inexperienced. You can’t duplicate Friday nights until you get to Friday night.”

Here is some more information on the 2023 Mishawaka football team.

Mishawaka football facts

Head coach: Keith Kinder, 6th season

Location: Mishawaka

Conference: Northern Lakes

Class: 5A

Last year’s record: 10-2 (lost to Fort Wayne Snider in regionals)

Key returners

Brady Fisher, senior, quarterback

Mishawaka senior Brady Fisher (12) yells out instructions before a play in practice Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Mishawaka High School.

Fisher was thrown into the fire his sophomore year when his brother, Justin, was injured early in the season. That prepared him for the junior campaign he had last fall, rushing for 1,180 yards and 12 touchdowns in the triple-option offense the Cavemen like to implement. He led the team in yards and was second in touchdowns, one behind returning fullback Novell Miller.

Trey Thomas, senior, wide receiver/cornerback

Thomas wasn’t used much on offense last year, rushing two times for six yards and catching two passes for 48 yards. He made an impact on defense, though, co-leading the team with three interceptions while totaling 34 tackles. Kinder expects big things from Thomas in his final high school season.

“I think Trey Thomas has looked incredible,” Kinder said. “I think he’s going to be our only full-time two-way starter. He’s looked really good.”

Jackson Snyder, junior, linebacker

Snyder was second on the team in tackles last year with 63, seven of which were for loss. He also added three sacks, three forced fumbles and three interceptions. He and classmate Carmine Orozco will be anchors for the defense this year, alongside Thomas.

“We have a lot of solid guys on that side of the ball so far,” said Kinder of his defense. “Just guys that have shown up and done the work. They’re giving us some hope that we’re going to be able to get some stops.”

Key losses

Dawson Nowacki, offensive lineman: One of the mainstays up front, Nowacki was selected to the IFCA North All-Star team.

Isaac Valdez, linebacker: Valdez led the defense with 81 tackles last year. He also had one sack and one forced fumble. Valdez is now playing collegiately at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Chase Gooden, fullback: Gooden was second on the team in rushing yards in 2022 with 904. He was third on the team in touchdowns with 10.

Mishawaka's Chase Gooden (44) gets past Fort Wayne Snider's Brandon Logan (4) during a regional championship game Nov. 11, 2022, at Mishawaka High School.

What Coach Kinder says

On Mishawaka’s biggest challenge: “Just staying healthy,” Kinder said. “I think we’ve got a group that’s capable of being pretty good in late October and early November if we stay healthy. That’s going to be something we have to manage as a coaching staff, but it’s also going to have to be some luck, right? You can’t control if the injury bug gets you.”

On Mishawaka’s key to success: “Just that, staying healthy,” Kinder said. “I think we’ve got a chance to be pretty good weeks 10, 11, 12 and 13, I really do. But we have to stay healthy. We have to figure out the right places for people to be, and we just have to stay hungry. I think we’ve got a group that’s been that so far.”

Mishawaka football 2023 schedule

Aug. 18 vs. Mishawaka Marian, 7 p.m.

Aug. 25 at Penn, 7

Sept. 1 at Northridge, 7

Sept. 8 vs. Goshen, 7

Sept. 15 at Plymouth, 7

Sept. 22 vs. Warsaw, 7

Sept. 29 at NorthWood, 7

Oct. 6 vs. Concord, 7

Oct. 13 vs. Wawasee, 7

