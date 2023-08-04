IHSAA football preview: Can LaVille 'defend the pig' under new head coach Jeff Kaiser?

LAKEVILLE — LaVille football had its first undefeated regular season last year, winning all nine games for its first conference title since 1986.

The Lancers lost to Andrean in a Class 2A sectional semifinal contest, a disappointing end to a landmark campaign. It was the second-straight year LaVille was eliminated by the 59ers.

Much change has come to the Lancer program since. Jeff Kaiser is the new head coach, following Will Hostrawser's 10-year run. Kaiser was Hostrawser’s defensive coordinator the past four years.

Related: Goal achieved as Will Hostrawser leaves LaVille football in a great place

Hostrawser went 79-33 in his decade coaching the Lancers, but hung up the whistle to focus on being LaVille's athletic director.

“Every coach brings a little different flavor, a little different vibe to the program,” Kaiser said. “Things were not broke here by no means. We’ve shored things up a little bit being younger; went to more fine detail things. But overall, the structure is the same, the drive of the kids is the same.

"To say I’m changing everything would be very incorrect.”

LaVille football head coach Jeff Kaiser watches as senior Brandon Nettrouer kicks a field goal during practice Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at LaVille High School in Lakeville.

Repeating as HNAC champions in their final year in the conference is a top goal for Kaiser. LaVille heads to a new, still unnamed conference with Bremen, John Glenn, Knox, Tippecanoe Valley and Jimtown starting in 2024-25.

“That’s been a focus,” Kaiser said of winning the HNAC. “We have an opportunity to follow what we just did. It’s funny — we talk about ‘defending the pig.’ There’s a traveling trophy in the HNAC that we have in our case, and there’s a pig on top. We’re talking about defending the pig. We’re having fun with it, but by all means, our number one goal is to defend that title.”

If LaVille replicates its success, It’ll have to replace plenty key players. Here is what you need to know about Lancers going into 2023:

More: Six South Bend-area schools announce formation of new high school athletic conference

LaVille football facts

Head coach: Jeff Kaiser, 1st season

Location: Lakeville

Conference: Hoosier North Athletic

Class: 2A

Last year’s record: 10-1 (lost to Andrean in sectional semifinals)

Key returners

Lucas Plummer, senior, quarterback

The Lancers attempted only 99 passes last year, but Plummer threw 63 of them. He finished with 14 touchdowns passes and one interception in eight starts. His season was cut short by a shoulder injury during a win over North Judson. He missed the team's final three games.

Jon Neese, junior, linebacker

Neese was second in tackles last year with 61. He’s the only returning Lancer of the four that recorded 50 or more tackles in 2022.

“He’s a beast,” Kaiser said of Neese. “He’s a great wrestler, and he brings that mentality onto the football field. He’s a leader.”

Collin Czarnecki, junior, wide receiver/defensive back

Czarnecki will be asked to take a bigger role on offense. LaVille’s top three receivers last year graduated, meaning Czarnecki’s four catches and 92 yards are tops amongst returners. His biggest impact in 2022 was on defense, leading the team with five interceptions.

LaVille football players run through a conditioning drill at the end of practice Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at LaVille High School in Lakeville.

Key losses

∎ Paul DeWitt, running back: The bell cow for LaVille’s offense in 2022, DeWitt rushed for 1,522 yards and 24 touchdowns in 207 carries. No one else on the Lancers’ roster had more than 35 rushes. He was also the team’s primary kickoff returner, accumulating 196 yards in 11 attempts.

Related: See who made the South Bend Tribune's high school football All-Area team in 2022

∎ Noah Richhart, linebacker: A Senior All-State selection by the Indiana Football Coaches Association, Richhart finished with a team-leading 81 tackles.

∎ AJ Bedock, offensive lineman: Bedock was also Class 2A Senior All-State by IFCA, helped LaVille averaging 246 rushing yards per game.

“We lost a lot of veterans up front," Kaiser admits. "But these kids coming into the roll now were role players last year. They’ve seen what we can do, what the potential is. "Their work ethic and drive of knowing that our identity of running the ball has not left.”

What Coach Kaiser says

On LaVille’s biggest challenge for 2023: “The younger kids got on the field last year with our success, so they got to see some Friday night speed. That’s a growing curve as you try to develop a guy. You can never simulate the speed of a Friday night in practice. ... The biggest thing for them is to face adversity and not shy away from it.”

On LaVille’s key to success: “Finding a way to play consistent football. That’s what got us to where we are, and that’s the tradition we want to continue.”

2023 LaVille football schedule

(All times Eastern)

Aug. 18 at Bremen, 7 p.m.

Aug. 25 vs. Triton, 7

Sept. 1 vs. Pioneer, 7

Sept. 8 vs. Winamac, 7:30

Sept. 15 at Caston, 7

Sept. 22 vs. Knox, 7:30

Sept. 29 at John Glenn, 7

Oct. 6 at North Judson-San Pierre, 7:30 Oct. 13 vs. Culver Community, 7:30

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: LaVille football looks to sustain success under new coach Jeff Kaiser