IHSAA football preview: Class 5A predictions, top players in Central Indiana

With Cathedral and Zionsville moving up a class and New Palestine down a class, Class 5A looked dramatically different last season. The big winner locally was Whiteland, which advanced to the state championship against Valparaiso, losing a 35-31 heartbreaker.

Can Whiteland make a similar run this season? Or can Decatur Central or Plainfield potentially emerge? Here is a look at three regular-season games that will shape Class 5A, followed by a closer look at the local teams in the class:

Decatur Central at Whiteland, Sept. 1: Whiteland won 28-7 last year in this Mid-State Conference rivalry and the teams’ seasons went in opposite directions. This could also be a potential regional preview.

Whiteland at Franklin, Sept. 8: Whiteland handed Franklin two of its three losses last season — both by shutout.

Plainfield at Decatur Central, Sept. 22: Plainfield edged Decatur Central twice last season, including a 13-10 comeback win to clinch the Quakers’ first sectional title in 22 years.

(In order of projected finish; records from 2022)

Sectional 13

Decatur Central (4-7): The Hawks struggled with injuries last season and fell under .500 for the first time in coach Kyle Enright’s seven-year tenure at the school. Enright, who is 59-22 as the Decatur Central coach, believes a great offseason “in the classroom, weight room and community” will lead to a bounce-back season. The team is still relatively young with sophomore quarterback Bo Polston (53.3% passer, 1,683 yards, 15 TDs; 347 rushing yards, three TDs), three sophomores — Alec Surber, Tyler Cooper and Cayden Cole — on the offensive line and sophomore Fa’Rel Carter (21 catches, 258 yards, one TD) as one of the top receivers. But there are upperclassmen on offense with senior linemen Javian Jones, Nate Calahan and Landen Nelson and senior receivers Chris Richmond (15 catches, 243 yards) and KC Berry (10 catches, 229 yards). N’Po Dodo, a junior, and sophomore Mykul Campbell are expected to play running back. There is some inexperience on defense, though senior lineman MJ Campbell (67 tackles, 12 ½ sacks), senior linebacker Presley Newkirk (37 tackles), senior defensive back Breydon LaFollette (32 tackles) and senior linebacker Stephen Oyatayo (30 tackles) are among the returners. Junior kicker/punter Ashton Vogel (5-for-7 field goals) will be a major weapon.

Harrison (8-2)

Plainfield (6-6): The Quakers took advantage of an opening last year to knock off Harrison and Decatur Central to win their first sectional title since 2000. It also came in Brian Woodard’s final season of a 17-year tenure as coach. Tyler Bless joined the staff last year as coach-in-waiting and now takes over a program that returns several starters, including a couple of Division I recruits in senior receiver and Eastern Michigan commit Caden Vanderbush (25 catches, 236 yards, one TD; 39 tackles on defense) and senior defensive lineman Landon Drennan and Air Force commit Landon Drennan (91 tackles, 10 ½ tackles for loss, six sacks). Also expecting to lead the offense will be senior quarterback Hunter Newell (58.2% passer, 1,850 yards, 16 TDs; seven rushing TDs) and senior receiver Isaiah Miller (32 catches, 363 yards, three TDs). Senior Daniel Quilliam and junior Tommy Spilker return on the offensive line. Coming back on defense will be junior linebacker Alex Holsclaw (56 tackles, four tackles for loss), senior defensive back Carter Fergerson (50 tackles and three interceptions last season, could play running back), senior defensive lineman Seth Martin (34 tackles, four tackles for loss), senior linebacker Aiden Crouch (28 tackles).

McCutcheon (3-7)

Sectional 14

Whiteland (12-2): Coach Darrin Fisher (130-73 in 18 seasons at Whiteland) led the Warriors to their first state championship game. This team returns playmakers on offense and in the defensive secondary, but will need to reshape the offensive and defensive lines. Leaders on offense will be senior receiver Gunnar Hicks (20 catches, 462 yards, five TDs), junior wingback Maalik Perkins (429 rushing yards, three TDs) and junior running back Slate Valentine (587 rushing yards, eight TDs). There is a bit more experience back on defense with Perkins (39 tackles, three interceptions at cornerback), senior free safety Kaiden Davidson (40 tackles), senior strong safety Andrian Kolleigbo (32 tackles, two interceptions), senior lineman Scott Harden (46 tackles, two sacks) and sophomore linebacker Jordan Palmer (85 tackles). There are talented underclassmen that have enjoyed success at the junior varsity level that will step into starting roles. Whiteland should be in the mix to defense its Mid-State and sectional titles.

Franklin (8-3): Coach Chris Coll (25-36 in seventh season) is looking to build off a strong season with an offense that returns seniors Sam Welch and Conner Voris on the offensive line, senior tight end/running back Kaleb Owens (335 rushing yards, three TDs), junior running back Alex Leugers (154 rushing yards in three games) and senior receiver Quentin Richards. The Grizzly Cubs will look to senior linebacker Lance Jones (90 tackles, five tackles for loss) and senior outside linebackers Brayden Isley (28 tackles, 4 ½ sacks, two caused fumbles) and Jacob Dinkens (61 tackles) sophomore lineman Blake Smythe (38 tackles, three sacks) and senior cornerback Will Leinweber to lead the defense. Franklin has not put together back-to-back winning seasons since 1993 and ’94.

Terre Haute South (6-4)

Terre Haute North (2-8)

