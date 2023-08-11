IHSAA football preview: Class 4A predictions, top players in Central Indiana

After Roncalli won the title in 2020 and Mt. Vernon in 2021, it was East Central that broke through last season and won its second Class 4A title since 2017. East Central will go into the season ranked No. 1 and the favorite to win another title this season.

Is there a Central Indiana team out there to challenge the Trojans? New Palestine (No. 2), Roncalli (No. 3), Mooresville (No. 9) and Brebeuf Jesuit (No. 10) are ranked in the top-10 in the Indiana Football Coaches Association preseason poll.

Three regular-season games that will shape 4A:

Mt. Vernon at New Palestine, Sept. 8: Mt. Vernon notched regular-season wins over New Palestine in 2020 and ’21, but the Dragons beat the Marauders twice last season, including a 35-24 win in the first round of the sectional. This game could decide the Hoosier Heritage Conference race.

Brebeuf Jesuit at Roncalli, Sept. 22: Both teams lose a lot to graduation, but we should have a good idea who these teams are by this Week 5 matchup. Oddly (interestingly), this is Brebeuf’s only Class 4A opponent in the regular season. The Royals won both meetings last season.

East Central at Roncalli, Oct. 13: These programs started a Week 9 series in 2020. Last year, Roncalli won a 21-19 decision in the regular-season matchup but East Central returned the favor with a 24-21 overtime win in the semistate, which turned out to be the real state championship. Will this again be the first of two matchups between these programs?

(In order of projected finish; records from 2022)

Sectional 21

Roncalli (12-2): Roncalli was on the verge of state championships in 2021 and ’22, losing to the eventual state champions in tough battles (27-21 to Mt. Vernon in the regional two years ago and 24-21 in overtime to East Central last season). Second-year coach Eric Quintana has a bit of a new-look team this year as junior quarterback Jaylen Buchanan (5-for-11 passing, 58 yards; 50 rushing yards, one TD) takes over as the starter and senior Ben Brandenburg (132 rushing yards; five catches, 39 yards, one TD) and junior Henry Adams (255 rushing yards, two TDs) will replace 3,000-yard rusher Luke Hansen at running back. The top returning receiver is senior Christian Swiezy (13 catches, 206 yards, four TDs). The defense brings back Brandenburg at linebacker (63 tackles, nine tackles for loss), senior linebacker JJ Prendergast (64 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 4 ½ sacks), senior linebacker Dylan Henry (36 tackles), junior defensive back A.J. Richardson (23 tackles) and junior lineman Sam Neu (23 tackles, two tackles for loss).

Brebeuf Jesuit (7-4): Matt Geske goes into his fourth season (24-12 record) with a team that loses a lot on defense, but returns most of its offense and key specialists. Junior quarterback Maverick Geske (56% passer, 1,651 yards, 22 TDs) has a year as a starter under his belt and has two experienced receivers returning in junior Taylor Clark (29 catches, 519 yards, 10 TDs) and senior LeRoy Lewis IV (nine catches, 192 yards, three TDs). Senior Jaden Curtis returns on the offensive line with seniors James Clark and Cian McClamroch. The defense will count on Charlie Kersey (52 tackles, four tackles for loss), Javawn Brooks (37 tackles, four interceptions) and Dylan Wells (18 tackles, two interceptions). Senior Quinn Warren is one of the state’s top punters and kickers.

Lebanon Tiger Makai Smith (7) attempts to tackle Mooresville Pioneer Hogan Denny (2) on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Mooresville High School.

Mooresville (8-3): Coach Mike Gillin (52-22 record) goes into seventh season with a team that will look different after the graduation of three-year starter Nick Patterson at quarterback. Senior Landon Clements (346 rushing yards, five TDs) is the top returning rusher and senior Levi Dorn (58 catches, 762 yards, 10 TDs) the top returning receiver. Senior Hogan Denny, an Indiana baseball recruit, moves to quarterback after playing a do-it-all role (30 catches, 404 yards, six TDs last season). Gillin expects senior receiver JJ Knight and junior receiver Kaden Bruhn, senior running backs Kennen Brownlee and Trey Bennett and junior center Mason Mills to have big seasons. Leading the defense will be senior linebacker Clements (120 tackles, five tackles for loss), senior defensive end Hunter Bennett (44 tackles, nine tackles for loss), senior outside linebacker Avery Thompson Jr. (45 tackles, two interceptions), senior linebacker Kaiden Samuels, junior linebacker Trey Bennett, senior safety Gavin Gott (26 tackles), senior safety Knight (49 tackles, two fumble recoveries), junior cornerback Bruhn and sophomore cornerback Tyler Denny.

Lebanon (6-4): The arrow is trending up for coach Jeff Smock (34-27 in six seasons), who had 14 sophomores start at different times last season. The Tigers gave Mooresville a game last year in the first round of the sectional, falling 34-24. Senior Eli Bridges anchors the offensive line and will be joined by returners in senior receivers Trey Ries (15 catches, 223 yards, two TDs) and Sam Kyker (five catches, 77 yards in three games), junior receivers Kaden Lark (38 catches, 583 yards, seven TDs) and Jay Pollack (12 catches, 166 yards), junior running back Brendan Shockley (337 yards, two TDs) and junior lineman Colin Fouts. Junior Jackson Folden will take over the starting quarterback job. The defense is also experienced with Bridges (17 tackles) on the line, Kyker at safety, senior linebacker Mason Crew (67 tackles), senior cornerback Ries (26 tackles, two interceptions), junior cornerback Lark (34 tackles, two interceptions), junior linebacker Levi Poland (61 tackles, three sacks), junior linebacker Taig Williamson (15 tackles) and junior lineman Jacob Windhorst (19 tackles) returning.

Northview (6-4)

Shortridge (4-5): Coach Jovan McCray (7-25 in four seasons) is coming off by far his best season at Shortridge. The Blue Devils lose some talented seniors, but bring back senior running back/linebacker Ronald Graham, junior defensive back and kick returner Fred Johnson and junior outside linebacker Demetrius Davis, who was the team leader last year in tackles and racked up 13 sacks and two caused fumbles. McCray is optimistic about his team going into the season.

Crispus Attucks (6-4): The Tigers will go into the season with a new coach in place after Ramon Stallings moved over to an administration role at Washington. Isaiah Bryant will be the interim coach until a permanent coach is named. Attucks do have some experience returning in senior offensive lineman Darnell Taylor, senior linebacker Tony Wooden and sophomore running back Darrell Taylor.

Washington (1-9): The offense struggled in coach Tracey Pendleton’s first season as coach, scoring more than a touchdown just twice. The Continentals’ only win was a 20-15 victory over Purdue Poly.

Sectional 22

New Palestine Dragons Carter Hacker (21) sings the fight song with his teammates and the cheerleaders after defeating the Mt. Vernon Marauders on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Mt. Vernon High School in Fortville. The New Palestine Dragons defeated the Mt. Vernon Marauders, 35-24.

New Palestine (12-1): New Palestine moved back down to 4A for the first time in eight years and won a sectional title before running into Roncalli in the regional and falling, 20-7. Coach Kyle Ralph (116-11 in 11 seasons) has a relatively young team, though he has some great pieces to build around with senior offensive lineman and Ohio State recruit Ian Moore and sophomore offensive lineman Brock Brownfield. Grayson Thomas, a senior, is healthy after recovering from a knee injury and coming off a third consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season (1,509 yards and 26 TDs in 11 games). Thomas has 3,898 career rushing yards and 59 rushing TDs. Senior Kyler Kropp (406 rushing yards, five TDs; 28 catches, 398 yards, five TDs) will also be a key to the Dragons’ offense. New Pal graduates its top two tacklers, but does return junior defensive tackle Michael Thacker (103 tackles, 34 ½ tackles for loss, 13 sacks, three caused fumbles) and senior defensive back Mason Hiatt (63 tackles). Brownfield (41 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 4 ½ sacks) is also a defensive standout.

Mt. Vernon (6-4): After winning the program’s first state championship in 2021 in Vince Lidy’s first season as coach, the Marauders took a step back last season. Lidy expects this to be a fast and explosive team, but will be lacking some experience. Sophomore quarterback Luke Ertel (57.2% passer, 1,659 yards, 16 TDs) returns with junior running back Joliba Brogan (259 yards, two TDs), senior receiver Tre Jones (29 catches, 481 yards, four TDs; 149 rushing yards, one TD), senior tight end Tyler Etherington (nine catches, 75 yards, one TD), senior linemen Roland Tremble and Tyler Dover on offense. The defense brings back senior linebacker Aidan Lindstrom (63 tackles), senior Shawn Taylor (34 tackles) and senior defensive backs Domanic Barnett (18 tackles, two interceptions) and Jaden Gibson (18 tackles), among others.

Greenfield-Central (7-4): The Cougars are coming off back-to-back 7-4 seasons under fifth-year coach Travis Nolting (19-22 record). Greenfield-Central has not had three consecutive winning seasons since the 1970s, but seemed poised to pull off that feat with experience coming back on both sides of the ball. On offense, junior quarterback Dallas Freeman (57.1% passer, 898 passing yards, eight TDs; 157 rushing yards, two TDs) returns with senior tight end and Georgia Tech commit Lane Wadle (four catches, 45 yards, one TD), senior receiver Kirk Knecht (11 receptions, 200 yards, four TDs), senior running back Jake Hinton, freshman running back Cooper Hinton, sophomore fullback Braylen Benevente and senior offensive linemen Reese Hill, Brayden Flener and Connor Dotson, among others. On defense, Jake Hinton (115 tackles), junior Eddie Mullins and Wadle (45 tackles, five tackles for loss) make up a strong group of linebackers. Knecht, a senior defensive back, had 40 tackles and four interceptions as a junior. He is joined in the secondary by senior Cash Looper (28 tackles), senior Aaron Lee and junior Kody Smith, among others. The defensive line has experience with junior Payton Foley (61 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, four sacks) and senior Reese Hill (23 tackles).

Pendleton Heights (5-5): Jed Richman goes into his eighth season as coach with record numbers in the program and a solid group of returning starters. On offense, the Arabians return senior quarterback Isaac Wilson (58.3% passer, 864 yards, six TDs; 583 rushing yards, 10 TDs), junior running back Keaton Jones, junior receiver Nate DeRolf (25 catches, 295 yards, one TD) and senior receiver Reese Reddington (17 catches, 149 yards, one TD). Leading the defense will be senior linebacker Nick Trout (130 tackles, five tackles for loss, three caused fumbles), senior linebacker Dresden Roberts (85 tackles, three tackles for loss) and senior linebacker Nolan Souders (66 tackles). It is tough to crack through in this sectional, but the Arabians played Greenfield-Central to a 34-28 loss in the first round last season.

Beech Grove (4-6): Brandon Winters goes into his third season with a team that is talented and fast at the skill positions and on defense. On offense, the Hornets will be led by junior running back Jeremiah Lee (887 rushing yards, 12 TDs; eight catches, 165 yards, one TD), junior receiver Lacy Stephens, who is coming back from injuries, senior receiver Jarron Murry (39 catches, 671 yards, nine TDs; 139 rushing yards, two TDs) and junior offensive lineman Michael Moore, who goes into his third year as a starter. On defense, senior linebacker Cantrell Byrd only started playing football two years ago, but should be a major factor and is receiving Division I recruiting interest. Senior defensive lineman Mike Fonseca led the team and Indiana Crossroads Conference in tackles for loss and sacks. Fonseca also punts and will play the offensive line. Speedy senior linebacker Brion Murray led the team in total tackles last season.

Connersville (3-9)

New Castle (2-8)

Richmond (2-9)

Sectional 23

East Central (12-2)

Martinsville High School junior Brayden Shrake (25) makes a move through the Whiteland High School defense during the second half of an IHSAA varsity football game, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Martinsville High School. Martinsville won 35-21.

Martinsville (8-4): Coach Brian Dugger (20-16 in three seasons) believes this will be one of his most talented teams, but it will also be one of his youngest. The top returner on offense is senior running back Brayden Shrake (1,245 rushing yards, 12 TDs; 16 catches, 177 yards, four TDs), who is joined by junior halfback Hunter Stroud (26 catches, 304 yards, six TDs), junior tight end Josh Jones (19 catches, 226 yards, two TDs) and senior offensive linemen Nate Long and Aiden Bunton. Junior AJ Reynolds will take the reins at quarterback. The defense will be led by senior safety Ben Field (117 tackles, two interceptions), senior cornerback Logan Poppy (37 tackles, one interception), senior cornerback Trey Barnard (42 tackles, one interception), junior nose tackle Ty Hornberger (31 tackles, two tackles for loss) and sophomore linebacker Lucas Dewey.

Bedford North Lawrence (6-5)

Greenwood (1-9): First-year coach Justin Boser expects this team to be much-improved from the groups that produced a combined three wins the past two seasons. The offense will be led by senior quarterback Brock Riddle (1,091 passing yards, 12 TDs), senior running back Alan Burnett (660 rushing yards, four TDs), senior receivers Chase Monroe and Tanner Crouch (team-leading 86 tackles last season on defense) and junior tight end Brady Cave. The defense will be led by senior outside linebacker Cooper Smith (68 tackles), senior middle linebacker Cole Basey (56 tackles), senior defensive end Kobe Keithley, sophomore strong safety Gunner Ruppert and senior free safety Cade Kelly.

Silver Creek (5-6)

Shelbyville (1-9): First-year coach Scott Fitzgerald takes over a program that is on its third coach in four years and has compiled a 3-44 record since 2018. The Golden Bears have some experience returning on offense with senior quarterback Eli Chappelow (44% passer, 700 yards, five TDs; 117 rushing yards, three TDs), senior running back Axel Conover (485 rushing yards, five TDs; seven catches, 112 yards, one TD) and sophomore running back Donavon Martin. Conover (45 tackles, one interception), Chappelow (24 tackles) and Martin (22 tackles) were also defensive leaders. Senior tackle Jaylen Sturgill (18 tackles), sophomore end Jack West (13 tackles) and junior linebacker Brayden Schultz (10 tackles) are expected to be defensive leaders.

Jennings County (3-7)

Edgewood (2-8)

