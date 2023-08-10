IHSAA football preview: Class 3A predictions, top players in Central Indiana

Bishop Chatard returned to Class 3A after a year in 4A and won its third state championship in four seasons, knocking off Lawrenceburg 34-14 in the state finals. The toughest challenge for the Trojans in making a run to a repeat could be getting out of Sectional 28, where Guerin Catholic and Hamilton Heights are both stacked with experienced teams. Sectional 29 is also balanced and intriguing after Monrovia’s surprising sectional title run.

Here are three regular-season games that will shape 3A:

Danville at Tri-West, Sept. 15: This Hendricks County rivalry is almost always competitive. Danville lost to the Bruins by a field goal last season, then rebounded to win 40-21 in the first round of the sectional. These teams have met twice every season since 2017.

Bishop Chatard at Guerin Catholic, Sept. 22: Chatard knocked off Guerin Catholic 31-30 in the regular season last season, then rolled 49-13 in the sectional championship. Guerin has lost eight consecutive games in this series, but this will be a good measuring stick.

Western Boone at Danville, Oct. 6: The Stars looked like the team to beat in Sectional 29, but lost a heartbreaker, 36-34 in overtime, to Danville in the sectional semifinal. This Week 8 game could provide a sectional preview between two of the top contenders.

(In order of projected finish; records from 2022)

Sectional 28

Bishop Chatard (11-4): Chatard won its third state championship in four years under coach Rob Doyle (63-20 in six seasons) and will go into the season as the favorite again in Class 3A. The offense brings back running back Riley Kinnett (495 rushing yards, seven touchdowns in six games), senior receivers Colin Guy (39 catches, 623 yards, six TDs) and Jack Weybright (673 rushing yards, seven TDs) and 6-5, 295-pound senior Harrison Campbell on the offensive line. Kinnett scored three touchdowns in the state championship game. Senior Aidan Arteaga is the projected started at quarterback. The defense is similarly talented with outside linebacker Sam Feeney (83 tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks), inside linebacker Luke Purichia (59 tackles, three interceptions), senior defensive backs Zach Garner and Jack Stedham and defensive lineman Matthew Woods coming back as returning starters.

Guerin Catholic (7-5): Tom Dilley (56-42 record) enters his 10th season as coach with a team that has experience and talent. The Golden Eagles will welcome back senior quarterback Ryan Zimmerman, who completed 66% of his passes for 1,035 yards and nine touchdowns in four games before a collarbone injury ended his season. Other expected standouts on offense are senior Josh Holba and senior receivers Jack Cherry (38 receptions, 465 yards, three TDs in eight games) and Alex Gibbs (31 catches, 436 yards, three TDs), senior running back Cooper Navarro (343 rushing yards, four TDs) and senior tight end Harrison Miller (13 catches, 207 yards, three TDs). There is talent on defense, too, with defensive end Elijah Taylor (40 tackles, eight tackles for loss), free safety Aaron Keller (85 tackles, five tackles for loss), linebacker Chase Reed (54 tackles, nine tackles for loss), senior linebacker Gavin Stella (92 tackles, 10 tackles for loss) and cornerback Nick Bauman (50 tackles, two interceptions).

Hamilton Heights (8-3): Jon Kirschner enters his sixth season (22-29 record) with a group that took a major step forward last year and brings back a strong senior class. The offense will be led by senior quarterback Bodie Derrer (58.7% passer, 1,797 yards, 24 TDs), senior running back Eric Balcom (93 rushing yards), junior receiver Tyler Champion (45 catches, 767 yards, 13 TDs) and senior lineman Justin Hilton. The defense also has a strong core with senior outside linebacker Ethan Millsaps (78 tackles, seven tackles for loss), senior defensive end Dean Mason (38 tackles, three sacks in seven games), junior defensive end Michael Cain (62 tackles, seven tackles for loss, six sacks), senior safety Jaylyn Pugh (53 tackles) and senior cornerback Tyler Overton (38 tackles) returning. The Huskies reached the sectional semifinal last year before losing to eventual state champion Bishop Chatard.

Tippecanoe Valley (9-2)

Oak Hill (9-1)

Maconaquah (6-4)

Northwestern (2-8)

Peru (3-7)

Sectional 29

Danville (5-7): Coach Jayme Comer (26-10 record in three seasons) saw his team struggle in the regular season last year, then bounce back to beat rivals Tri-West and Western Boone in the sectional before getting upset by Monrovia in the sectional final. There is a lot of experience coming back on both sides of the ball, including senior offensive tackle Evan Lawrence (Indiana recruit), junior quarterback Conner Soper (1,061 passing yards, 11 TDs in nine games), 6-6 junior receiver Jace Scrafton (22 catches, 306 yards, two TDs), senior receiver Caden Collins (45 tackles, three interceptions on defense) and senior running back Colton Mosley on offense. The defense will be led by senior and three-year starter Andrew Smith (90 tackles) at linebacker, senior defensive end Tray Ross (43 tackles, 6 ½ tackles for loss), senior and three-year starter Brayden Hahn (56 tackles, nine tackles for loss) at defensive tackle and junior defensive back Sutton Fulwider (22 tackles in seven games).

Tri-West (7-3): The Bruins will be strong up front of defense, especially up front. Coach Jason Ward (34-12 in four seasons) will rely on the defense to carry the load early in the season with seven starters returning. Leading the way on that side of the ball will be senior strong safety Brady Hamstra (66 tackles, three interceptions, three caused fumbles), senior defensive end Ethan Elzey (50 tackles, 5 ½ sacks), senior defensive end Griffin Cole (43 tackles, two tackles for loss), junior linebacker Jack Catt (57 tackles) and senior linebacker Max Ward (35 tackles). The offense will look much different than a year ago, but junior quarterback Malachi Walden (8-for-10 passing, 49 yards, one TD; 144 rushing yards, three TDs), running back Derreck Reid and wide receiver Noah Lien (55 catches, 660 yards, five TDs) should be a formidable trio.

Western Boone (9-2): The Stars graduated 17 seniors so 10th-year coach Justin Pelley (94-31 record) will rely on a smaller class of 10 seniors to step into key roles and will have more players going both ways. Pelley likes his team, though, and will lean on senior running back and linebacker Cannon Brunes (133 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, nine sacks) to spark the offense and the defense. Other leaders on offense will be senior receiver Mason Tomes, senior lineman Clayton Unroe, junior quarterback Brandon Potter and junior receivers Marcus Fortner and Carson Saunders. Joining Brunes on defense will be senior outside linebacker Luke Jackson (41 tackles, five tackles for loss), senior athlete Philip Talbott (27 tackles, 10 ½ tackles for loss) and senior defensive lineman Carter Marcum.

Speedway (6-5): The Sparkplugs made the jump to 3A last season and lost a heartbreaker to Monrovia, 21-20, in the sectional semifinal. Coach Shane Clampitt (15-8 in two seasons) believes this team is capable of competing for an Indiana Crossroads Conference championship. The offense returns senior tackle and Indiana recruit Damola Ajani and has talented skill position players in sophomore quarterback Connor Moreland (277 passing yards, three TDs), sophomore running back Jazz Coleman (296 rushing yards, two TDs; 15 catches, 162 yards, two TDs) and senior receiver Landon Short (23 catches, 400 yards, four TDs). Senior linebacker Tyreese Johnson (19 tackles), tackle Ajani and senior cornerback Ben Wilson (11 tackles) are among the defensive leaders. Coleman had 57 tackles last season.

Monrovia (6-8): The Bulldogs were the Cinderella story of last year’s tournament, taking a 2-7 record into the sectional before winning the sectional and regional before falling a step short of the state finals against Lawrenceburg in the semistate. Coach Andy Olson (15-20 record in three seasons) is building a team around toughness. His offense will bring back senior Brayton Belcher (1,048 rushing yards, 11 TDs), junior running back Jozy Hand (545 rushing yards, eight TDs), senior running back Dom Kindle (389 rushing yards, one TD), junior running back Ryder Pool and senior offensive lineman Brendan Frank. The defense will rely on sophomore middle linebacker Joe Smith (110 tackles, seven tackles for loss) and senior cornerback Eli Welch (40 tackles).

North Montgomery (5-5)

Crawfordsville (3-7)

Purdue Poly (3-6): Chris Chang enters his second season as coach with a strong core group with a full year of offseason conditioning under its belt. The offense has playmakers with junior quarterback Solomon Livingston (956 passing yards, nine TDs), junior running back Jonquil Muse (372 rushing yards, five TDs) and junior receiver Eli Hannon (six catches, 63 yards). The defense will be led by junior linebacker Will Cunningham, senior defensive back Keyshawn McGill, senior defensive back Casten Queen (15 tackles, two tackles for loss) and junior defensive back Jerimyah Pierce.

Sectional 31

Lawrenceburg (13-2)

South Dearborn (7-3)

Batesville (6-6)

Indian Creek (7-4): Casey Gillin goes into his second season as coach with some good building blocks in place. On offense, the Braves will be led by junior running back Malachi Mink (432 rushing yards, six TDs; 13 catches, 68 yads, one TD), senior quarterback Jalen Sauer (255 rushing yards, five TDs; 13 catches, 169 yards, two TDs last year as a receiver). Bobby Emberton, a 6-5 junior receiver, should also play a big role. Gillin expects junior middle linebacker Carson Volz (31 tackles) and senior cornerback Bryce Turner to be among the leaders.

Centerville (7-3)

Franklin County (3-7)

Greensburg (4-7)

Rushville (2-8)

