IHSAA football preview: Class 2A predictions, top players in Central Indiana

After three consecutive years of Western Boone state championships in Class 2A (2018-2020, the Stars are now in 3A), Andrean and Evansville Mater Dei have met in the state finals the past two seasons, splitting the two meetings. Can a local team make it to Lucas Oil Stadium this season? Triton Central, ranked second in the preseason Indiana Football Coaches Association poll, could be the best candidate going into the season.

Three regular-season games that will shape 2A:

Triton Central at Lutheran, Sept. 1: If Triton Central is really a state title contender, this will be a great chance to find out against the Class A back-to-back champs. The Tigers put up by far the most points against Lutheran last season, though it came in a 54-41 loss.

Scecina at Triton Central, Sept. 29: This Indiana Crossroads Conference rivalry could also be a sectional preview. Scecina beat the Tigers 21-20 in last year’s regular-season meeting, but Triton Central avenged the loss, 10-7, in the sectional championship.

Lapel at Heritage Christian, Sept. 29: On the same Week 7 night as Scecina-Triton Central showdown is another potential sectional preview. Lapel lost a 42-38 shootout with Heritage Christian in last year’s regular-season meeting, but defeated the Eagles 21-20 to win its first sectional title in four years. The Bulldogs have high expectations.

(In order of projected finish; records from 2022)

Sectional 37

Linton-Stockton (13-1)

Cascade (6-5): The Cadets enjoyed their first winning season since 2013 and coach Connor Simmons (12-20 record) goes into his fourth season optimistic the Cadets can build off that success. Overall numbers are up with there are eight starters returning on both sides of the ball. On offense, Cascade runs a no-huddle, wing-T attack that averaged nearly 300 rushing yards per game. Returning on the offensive line will be juniors Josiah Murrain, Duncan White and sophomore Owen Hargis. Sophomore Brady Trebley (59.2% passer, 914 yards, 10 TDs) returns at quarterback with sophomore running back Toby Savini (503 yards, three TDs; six catches, 157 yards, two TDs) and senior running back Damien Appleby (567 yards, three TDs). The defense brings back senior linebacker Brayden Cartmel (80 tackles, 7 ½ tackles for loss), senior linebacker Wyatt Nohren (66 tackles, 6 ½ tackles for loss), senior lineman Jacob Potts (24 tackles), sophomore defensive back JT Roshong (27 tackles, two interceptions) and sophomore defensive back Marcus Hobson (13 tackles).

Sullivan (7-5)

Southmont (7-4)

North Putnam (4-6)

South Vermillion (7-3)

North Knox (4-6)

Greencastle (4-6)

Sectional 38

Lapel (7-6): Lapel coach Tim Miller (70-58 in 11 seasons) has a talented and experienced roster that should put the Bulldogs in position to defend their sectional title. The offense brings back sophomore quarterback Devin Craig (61.8% passer, 1,560 yards, nine TDs; 123 rushing yards, four TDs), senior receiver Nick Witte (74 catches, 908 yards, three TDs), senior tackle Chandler Lowes, senior guard J.J. Baxter and junior guard/tackle Karson Kinsinger. The defense will be led by senior outside linebacker Matt Carpenter (79 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, seven sacks), junior free safety Rylie Hudson (29 tackles, three interceptions), senior strong safety Cole Miller and senior Luke Alexander (12 tackles).

Heritage Christian (7-4): Heritage Christian coach Kyle Ray (50-24 in seven seasons) is hopeful that his team can overcome the loss of several key seniors, but believes the pieces are there. The offense will be led by sophomore running back Elijah Pimental, sophomore receiver Andrew Sloan, senior center A.J. Bradford, senior receiver Danny Pallekonda (10 catches, 225 yards, four TDs) and senior receiver Isaac Jones (16 catches, 248 yards, two TDs). The defense will be led by senior defensive end Collin Jones (84 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, six sacks), senior linebackers Tyler Marsh (78 tackles) and Isaac Jones (56 tackles, four tackles for loss) and senior defensive back Erie Bryant (14 tackles).

Eastern Hancock (5-6): Coach Pat Echeverria goes into his second year of his second tenure at Eastern Hancock with a team that returns four starters on the offensive line in Logan Hoskins, Jacob Wickard, Ethan Carter and Braden Hill and several skill position players, including sophomore quarterback Elijah Edon (53.1% passer, 1,525 yards, 19 TDs; 171 rushing yards, three TDs), senior receiver Cameron Volz (34 catches, 365 yards, four TDs in seven games), 6-4, 230-pound junior tight end Kayden Ruble (26 catches, 310 yards, five TDs), senior receiver Dylan Bowman (16 catches, 282 yards, four TDs), sophomore Eli Manship (22 catches, 212 yards, one TD), senior Aaron Redmon (16 catches, 165 yards, two TDs) and senior Brayden Sullivan, who is returning from injury. Hoskins (58 tackles, 6 ½ tackles for loss, Hill (26 tackles), Carter and Ruble will anchor the 4-2-5 defense on the line. The linebackers — junior Gabe Johnson (43 tackles), junior Ayden Trueblood (65 tackles) and junior Ethan Sipes (23 tackles — are all returning. The secondary brings back Bowman (44 tackles, seven interceptions), Garrett Shaw (48 tackles), Volz (23 tackles), Caiden Willis (22 tackles) and Dom Shelby (67 tackles)

Northeastern (8-2)

Shenandoah (6-5)

Cardinal Ritter (1-8): First-year coach Levar Johnson takes over a proud program that has fallen on hard times the past two years, posting a 2-18 record. But Johnson believes there are pieces in place to win this season and players looking forward to forging their own legacy. It will start with sophomore quarterback Santana Allen, who will be joined on offense by junior running back Marshawnn Henderson, senior receiver Adrion Gregory (10 catches, 118 yards, two TDs), sophomore receiver Martin Walker, senior receiver Chase Guthrie and junior center Andrew Barber. The defense has a bit more experience led by senior safety Zion Lloyd (39 tackles, four tackles for loss, three forced fumbles), junior lineman Kasien Stevenson (20 tackles, two fumble recoveries), junior linebacker Daijon Willis, senior safety Donovan Fleming (39 tackles), junior linebacker Harley Campbell (46 tackles), junior defensive back Marquees Savage (35 tackles), senior lineman Maddox Sykes (21 tackles, four tackles for loss) and sophomore lineman Terry Robinson.

Winchester (4-6)

Union County (4-6)

Sectional 39

Triton Central (10-3): Coach Tim Able (90-35 in 10 seasons) has a team that could contend for its second regional title in program history. Senior quarterback and Eastern Michigan recruit Jace Stuckey (66.9% passer, 2,657 yards, 23 TDs; 232 rushing yards, eight TDs) leads the offense with senior running back Ray Crawford (1,129 rushing yards, 15 TDs), senior flanker Brayden Wilkins (256 rushing yards, five TDs; 17 catches, 216 yards) and senior receiver Mason Compton (24 catches, 367 yards, four TDs). Wilkins, an outside linebacker, is the team’s leading returning with 52 last season. Compton, also a senior cornerback, had 33 tackles, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries. Junior outside linebacker Ben Wilkins (29 tackles) and senior free safety Levi Dewey (22 tackles, four interceptions) are also among the top defensive players. Dewey is also one of the area’s top kickers and punters, averaging 38.6 yards per punt and making 10-for-12 on field goals.

Scecina (10-2): The Crusaders will be young in coach Ott Hurrle’s 32nd season (224-146 record) with just six seniors on the roster. The offense will be led by senior quarterback DJ Mendez (48.6% passer, 1,350 passing yards, 14 TDs; 251 rushing yards, 10 TDs) and junior center Noah Stuczynski, both returning starters. Joining Stuczynski on the offensive line are juniors Henry Weimer and Orlando Ross and sophomores Manny Romo and Brady Ray. Senior tight end Keegan Ray (six catches, 80 yards) has experience. At the skill positions are senior receivers Ty Walker and Zach Plunkett, junior running back Maysn McClelland (109 rushing yards, one TD in five games) and sophomore running back Eric Montgomery (234 rushing yards, one TD in seven games). Ray, a linebacker, is the leading returning tackler with 50 last season. Walker, a cornerback, and Weimer, a defensive end, are next among the returners with 19 tackles last season. Several players will play on both sides of the ball. Junior defensive tackle Owen Weinzierl, junior cornerback Joe Alarcon and senior defensive backs Wil Battles and Forest Schroeder will also play key roles.

Brownstown Central (6-5)

Eastern (Pekin) (1-9)

Clarksville (5-6)

Switzerland County (4-6)

Christel House Manual (3-6): New coach Rajshawn Mosley takes over a program that leaned heavily last year on junior John Bible, who rushed 881 yards and two touchdowns and played some quarterback, passing for 171 yards. Junior Trey Morris led the defense last year with 62 tackles.

Brown County (0-10)

