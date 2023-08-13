IHSAA football preview: Will 2023 be the year Penn makes a deep postseason run again?

MISHAWAKA — It’s been a while since Penn football has played in late November.

For Kingsmen's standards, at least.

Since making it to the Class 6A state title game in 2017, the Kingsmen have only won one sectional championship. That’s considered a drought for a program that has won 25 sectionals, 18 regionals, 12 semi-states and five state championships.

With a lot of key players returning from a 7-3 season last year, 2023 could be the year Penn finds itself back amongst the elite of Indiana high school football.

“Let’s be honest: when you play here, you want to play in championship ball games,” said Penn coach Cory Yeoman, who’s in his 21st season leading the Kingsmen. “We’ve won conference championships, but we’ve got to get back and win some more tournament championships. The goal is the same every year: try and win the NIC championship, try and win a sectional championship, then a regional, semi-state and ultimately, a state championship. Those goals never change. You don’t just talk about the state championships, though, because those are a long way away.”

Penn football players work through a drill without using the ball in practice Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Penn High School in Mishawaka.

The Kingsmen won’t have it easy in the first three weeks of the season. They open with a road trip to Valparaiso, the defending Class 5A state champion that was ranked No. 1 in the preseason Indiana Football Coaches Association poll. The Kingsmen and Vikings have faced off in week one every year since 1997.

A rivalry then returns in week two when Penn hosts Mishawaka in the “Backyard Brawl.” It’s been four years since the schools faced off in football, which coincided with Mishawaka’s move from the Northern Indiana Conference to the Northern Lakes Conference.

Then, another difficult road test faces Penn in week three when it travels to Indianapolis to face Cathedral. It’s the fourth year the two powerhouses will face off, with the Fighting Irish winning the previous three encounters.

Penn has played difficult early-season schedules for years now, a staple under Yeoman.

“I’m not worried about where we’re ranked,” Yeoman said. “It’s a tough schedule, and that’s by design. We think it helps prepare us for the NIC and it helps prepare you for the tournament play at the end of the season.”

Here is some more info on the 2023 Penn football team.

Penn football 2023 facts

Head coach: Cory Yeoman, 21st season

Conference: Northern Indiana

Class: 6A

Last year’s record: 7-3 (lost to Fort Wayne Carroll in sectional semifinals)

Key returners

Nolan McCullough, senior, quarterback

McCullough was the signal caller a season ago, returning plenty of experience back to the position. Under Penn’s run-heavy offense, McCullough led the team with 14 rushing touchdowns. He carried the ball 92 times for 566 yards in the process. As a thrower, he had 950 passing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Jake Balis, senior, running back

Balis was the bell cow for the Kingsmen offense last year, rushing 145 times for 726 yards and five touchdowns.

Rylan Frazier, senior, defensive lineman

Frazier led Penn with six sacks in 2022. He also had 32 tackles and two caused fumbles.

Players on the Penn football team participate in a speed and agility drill during practice Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Penn High School in Mishawaka.

Key losses

DJ White, wide receiver: The top target of McCullough last year, White finished with 33 receptions for 391 yards and four receiving touchdowns, all of which were best on the team.

Ryan Treber, linebacker: Treber led a balanced defense with 58 tackles in 2022. He also added 3.5 sacks and an interception.

JoJo Williams, running back: Williams was second on the team in rushing touchdowns with six last year. His 516 rushing yards on 76 carries were both third on the team behind McCullough and Balis.

What Coach Yeoman says

On Penn’s biggest challenge: “The challenge every year is how your seniors will respond to being the leaders of the football team,” Yeoman said. “Every year, it’s a new set of guys that come in and get that responsibility to be the captains of the football team. It’s easy to handle things when things are going well, but there’s going to be bumps in the road. … They’re going to get challenged, and there’s going to be some bumps. It’s not so much what happens to you, but how you respond.”

On Penn’s key to success: “We have to have great leadership from the leaders of this football team,” Yeoman said. “We’ve got to play together as a team. We’ve got to play fast, we’ve got to be a physical team and we’ve got to play our style of football.”

Penn football 2023 schedule

Aug. 18 at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.

Aug. 25 vs. Mishawaka, 7

Sept. 1 at Indianapolis Cathedral, 7

Sept. 8 vs. Hammond Morton, 7:30

Sept. 15 vs. Elkhart, 7

Sept. 22 at Mishawaka Marian, 7

Sept. 29 vs. South Bend St. Joseph, 7

Oct. 6 at New Prairie, 7:30

Oct. 13 vs. South Bend Adams, 7

