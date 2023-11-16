IHSAA football predictions: Which Indiana teams will book ticket to state finals?

One win to Lucas Oil Stadium. There are 12 semistate high school football games this weekend to decide the 12 bids to next week’s state finals. I was 7-5 on predictions last week in the regional round for a 359-85 (80.9%) record on the season. Here are predictions on all of this week’s games (kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted):

CLASS 6A

Westfield (11-1) at Crown Point (12-0), 7:30 p.m.

Fifth-ranked Westfield is on the verge of its third state finals appearance in four years for coach Jake Gilbert, an impressive accomplishment for a program that had just one sectional title in 14 years when he arrived in 2011. This Shamrocks team is coming off a 24-21 win over No. 6 Hamilton Southeastern in the regional, riding Kendall Garnett’s 223 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 35 carries. Quarterback Jackson Gilbert (2,039 passing yards, 20 TDs) gives Westfield a chance to move the ball through the air as well. The defense has stepped it up since a 37-7 loss to Brownsburg in Week 6. Junior Mikeah Webster had 16 tackles in the win over HSE and leads the Shamrocks with 137 tackles, including 9 ½ for loss, on the season. Crown Point has been building under third-year coach Craig Buzea, a Hall of Fame coach who was at Homewood-Flossmoor (Ill.) for 11 years prior to taking the Crown Point job. He previously coached at Portage and Michigan City. The Bulldogs, a 10-0 team last year before losing to Lafayette Jeff in the sectional championship, were led by junior Larry Ellison’s 178 rushing yards and three TDs on 38 carries in last week’s 34-33 win over Penn. It is the second regional title in program history for Crown Point, the other coming in 1988. Westfield 34, Crown Point 24.

Center Grove (11-1) at Ben Davis (11-1)

I have talked to quite a few people about this game in the past several days. My standard line: It is stupid to pick against Center Grove at this point. But … if there is one team capable of keeping the No. 2 Trojans from winning a fourth consecutive state championship, it might be this third-ranked Ben Davis team. The Giants have been tested in the sectional semifinal by No. 1 Brownsburg, rallying from an 18-point deficit for a 28-25 win, and holding off No. 7 Cathedral 27-24 in last week’s regional. Heavyweight battles. Does it help or hurt Ben Davis to have played those games going into this one? Hard to know the answer. I do like how the Giants defense is playing. Senior linebackers Toreeq Oyesigi (96 tackles, 14 ½ tackles for loss, seven sacks), Andrew Evans (86 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, two interceptions) and Nylan Brown (77 tackles, six tackles for loss) are everywhere for a defense that has forced 30 turnovers. The offense, led by senior quarterback Thomas Gotkowski (2,312 passing yards, 28 TDs; 341 rushing yards, 10 TDs), junior running back Alijah Price (834 rushing yards, 10 TDs; 24 catches, 236 yards, four TDs) and junior receiver Mark Zackery (45 catches, 679 yards, seven TDs), averages 40.8 points. Center Grove is normally the team this time of year that leans heavily on the running game. This offense is a little different, though, led by quarterback Tyler Cherry (73.4% passer, 2,750 yards, 31 TDs) and receivers Noah Coy (90 catches, 1,260 yards, 19 TDs) and Brevin Holubar (34 catches, 626 yards, five TDs). Center Grove’s defense has 17 interceptions, also a potential factor in this game. The Trojans defense is led by senior linebackers Owen Bright (109 tackles, seven tackles for loss) and Kaden McConnell (76 tackles), tackle Nate Johnson (64 tackles, five sacks) and defensive back Brody Boswell (seven interceptions). Ben Davis 30, Center Grove 28.

CLASS 5A

Merrillville (10-2) at FW Snider (11-1), 7:30 p.m.

Mang Tung drilled a 45-yard field goal as time expired to save the day for second-ranked Fort Wayne Snider in a 19-18 win over Mishawaka in the regional. Snider, a 5A state champion in 1992 and 2015, is led on offense by senior quarterback Ke’ron Billingsley and senior running back Uriah Buchanan. Billingsley made a couple of huge plays to keep Snider’s game-winning drive alive against Mishawaka. No. 6 Merrillville lost by a point to Valparaiso last year in the regional but avenged the loss last week, 24-20. Merrillville 30, Fort Wayne Snider 28.

Bloomington South (11-1) at Decatur Central (10-2)

This has the potential to be the best game of the night. No. 3 Bloomington South has an explosive offense led by senior quarterback Jarrin Alley (68.1% passer, 2,374 yards, 33 TDs), senior running back Gavin Adams (1,167 rushing yards, 15 TDs) and senior receivers D’Andre Black (42 catches, 767 yards, 12 TDs) and Lucas Waldon (45 catches, 729 yards, 13 TDs). Senior linebacker Ralph Rogers leads the Panthers’ defense with 113 tackles and three caused fumbles. Bloomington South won state championships in 1993 and 1998 but is 0-4 in semistate games since 1998. No. 7 Decatur Central is looking for its second state finals appearance under coach Kyle Enright and first since 2018. The Hawks routed Whiteland last week 41-7. The offense is diverse with running backs N’po Dodo (1,040 rushing yards, seven TDs; 15 catches, 315 yards, five TDs) and KC Berry (83 catches, 735 yards, seven TDs; 22 catches, 374 yards, three TDs) and quarterback Bo Polston (1,544 passing yards, 19 TDs; 406 rushing yards, six TDs) and receiver Chris Richmond (36 catches, 589 yards, seven TDs) as players to watch. The defense is similarly talented with seniors Halbert Aguirre (130 tackles), Stephen Oyatayo (121 tackles) and Marvin Campbell Jr. (56 tackles, 13 tackles for loss) among the leaders. Decatur Central 34, Bloomington South 28.

CLASS 4A

NorthWood (11-2) at Leo (11-2)

No. 10 Leo has never been to the state finals but is on the doorstep after a 41-7 win over Mississinewa in the regional. The Lions, who knocked off No. 6 East Noble 45-42 in the sectional semifinal, are capable of moving the ball through the air with senior quarterback Kylar Decker (1,905 passing yards, 22 TDs) and receivers Brock Schott (33 catches, 696 yards, six TDs) and Kaden Hurst (48 catches, 675 yards, nine TDs). Dearious Carter (543 rushing yards, eight TDs) has been carrying a bigger load on offense during the tournament. NorthWood bounced New Prairie 38-14 last week in the regional as Georgia commit Nitro Tuggle had 12 catches for 208 yards and three TDs. Tuggle (82 catches for 1,245 yards and 16 TDs) and senior quarterback Owen Roeder (3,092 passing yards, 36 TDs) form one of the top passing combinations in the state. NorthWood won its only state title in 2005 but did reach the 4A state finals in 2016. NorthWood 28, Leo 20.

New Palestine (11-2) at East Central (13-0)

There are few programs that could get off the bus and walk into East Central’s stadium and really believe it could win. New Palestine is one of those few. The third-ranked Dragons are hitting their stride at the right time, outscoring New Castle, Greenfield-Central, Mt. Vernon and Mooresville in four tournament games by a combined 179-12. New Pal started 0-2 but those two losses came to Westfield and Decatur Central, both programs still playing this week larger classes. The top offensive playmakers for the Dragons are running back Grayson Thomas (2,259 rushing yards, 33 TDs), receiver Kyler Kropp (37 catches, 773 yards, nine TDs; 502 rushing yards, 10 TDs) and quarterback Gavin Neal (57.2 passer, 1,434 yards, 14 TDs). Junior Michael Thacker (47 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss in seven games) has made a major impact in his return from injury. Defending champion East Central is looking for its fourth state finals appearance since 2015. Senior Josh Ringer (2,512 rushing yards, 50 TDs; 12 catches, 272 yards, five TDs) is a potential Mr. Football candidate and senior quarterback Cole Burton (1,312 passing yards, 21 TDs) and senior Ryan Brotherton (34 catches, 756 yards, 14 TDs; 339 rushing yards, four TDs) are also playmakers. East Central 31, New Palestine 24.

CLASS 3A

Knox (13-0) at Bishop Chatard (13-0), 7:30 p.m.

Defending champion and top-ranked Chatard defeated Delta 35-6 last week in the regional as Aidan Arteaga went 20-for-25 passing for 207 yards and a touchdown and running back Daniel Shaw (1,129 rushing yards, 13 TDs for the season) had 180 rushing yards and two TDs. Arteaga is having an outstanding season, completing 61.4% of his passes for 1,426 yards and 17 TDs and three interceptions. Senior receiver Colin Guy (57 catches, 745 yards) has 13 of those touchdown receptions. The defense is led by Sam Feeney (70 tackles, 16 tackles for loss) and Matthew Woods (56 tackles, 21 ½ tackles for loss). Zach Garner has four interceptions for a defense that allows just 8.5 points per game. Knox quarterback Myles McLaughlin ran for 279 yards and five touchdowns in his team’s 41-23 win over West Lafayette last week. Coach Russ Radtke has 404 career wins in his 47th season, trailing only Sheridan’s Bud Wright in wins among active coaches. Bishop Chatard 35, Knox 21.

Gibson Southern (11-2) at Heritage Hills (12-1), 8 p.m.

No. 6 Gibson Southern was impressive last week in a 38-21 win at Tri-West as Beau Rose provided a spark with 73 rushing yards and three touchdowns on six carries. Senior Sean DeLong was also outstanding, running for 110 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries and catching a TD pass from Tanner Boyd, who passed for 104 yards and ran for 88 yards and a TD on 17 carries. Boyd has 2,135 passing yards and 21 TDs and 800 rushing yards and 12 rushing TDs this season. The Titans defeated Heritage Hills 31-28 during the regular season. The Patriots, coming off a 24-21 win over Batesville in the regional, average 270 rushing yards per game. Sophomore quarterback Jett Goldsberry (1,044 passing yards, 14 TDs; 1,235 rushing yards, 19 TDs) leads the Heritage Hills’ offense. Gibson Southern 31, Heritage Hills 28.

CLASS 2A

Lafayette Central Catholic (10-3) at FW Bishop Luers (10-3), 7:30 p.m.

Crazy to think these programs have combined for 19 state championships (Luers has 11) but this is the first time the programs have met in the tournament. Seventh-ranked Luers is led by senior quarterback Kohen McKenzie (1,666 passing yards and 19 TDs) and receivers Isaac Zay (34 catches, 573 yards, six TDs) and Jaylen White (34 catches, 438 yards, seven TDs). Luers’ losses came to 4A East Noble and New Haven and 6A Homestead. Lafayette Central Catholic, ranked No. 10, has a big-time passing offense, led by junior quarterback Bobby Metzger (2,758 yards, 33 TDs) and receivers Ray Clayton (71 catches, 911 yards, seven TDs), Jackson Cain (46 catches, 453 yards, six TDs) and Hudson Gutwein (35 catches, 401 yards, six TDs). LCC 35, Luers 31.

Southmont (8-5) at North Posey (12-1), 5 p.m. Saturday

Fourth-ranked North Posey was impressive last week in a 28-13 win over No. 1 Triton Central, rushing for 315 yards. The Vikings are led by senior quarterback Liam Stone (950 rushing yards, 20 TDs; 958 passing yards, eight TDs), junior running back Jed Galvin (1,220 rushing yards, 22 TDs; 17 catches, 412 yards, three TDs) and senior Colton Gardner (926 rushing yards, 13 TDs). Southmont has been a great story in the tournament, winning a sectional and regional for the first time in program history. The Mounties are led by senior Wyatt Woodall (1,358 rushing yards, 24 TDs; 185 tackles) and quarterback Nolan Boyer (1,477 passing yards, 14 TDs; 719 rushing yards, six TDs). North Posey 24, Southmont 17.

CLASS A

North Judson (9-4) at Adams Central (13-0), 7:30 p.m.

Second-ranked Adams Central seems destined for a third chance to play No. 1 Lutheran for a state championship. The Flying Jets are coming off a 29-0 win over No. 3 Carroll (Flora) last week in the regional and are allowing just 5.0 points per game. Through the regular season, senior running back Keegan Bluhm had 1,293 rushing yards and 24 TDs. He ran for 205 yards and three TDs in the win over Carroll. Senior quarterback Jack Hamilton has more than 1,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards. North Judson, which ran for 377 yards last week in a 44-26 win over Park Tudor, is led by fullback Brock Benson (1,401 rushing yards, 19 TDs), quarterback Jesiah McDaniel (1,020 yards, 15 TDs) and running back Kole Wilcox (871 yards, 12 TDs). Adams Central 31, North Judson 14.

Lutheran (11-0) at Sheridan (10-3)

The state’s longest winning streak (Lutheran 41 games) vs. the state’s winningest all-time coach (Sheridan’s Bud Wright, 457 wins). Top-ranked Lutheran has played two tournament games decided by a touchdown, including last week’s 14-7 regional win over Providence. The Saints are excellent on defense, led by Cole Snow (110 tackles) and Johnny Hall (102 tackles, seven tackles). Devuan Jones has six of the team’s 15 interceptions. Lutheran has a balanced offense with quarterback Jackson Willis (2,106 passing yards, 26 TDs) and junior receivers Javerrea Cooper (17 catches, 329 yards, six TDs) and Jones (13 catches, 272 yards, six TDs) leading the passing game and senior Braydon Hall (1,747 yards, 25 TDs) anchoring the run game. Sheridan, which is in the regional for the first time in 11 years, is led by seniors Eli Kolb (1,228 rushing yards, 18 TDs; 97 tackles, 10 sacks) and Zane Bales (749 rushing yards, 14 TDs; 153 tackles, 13 tackles for loss). Sheridan knocked off North Decatur 24-20 last week to win the regional title. Lutheran 34, Sheridan 26.

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana high school football playoffs: IHSAA semistate predictions