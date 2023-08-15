IHSAA football power rankings: Kyle picks Central Indiana's best teams ahead of Week 1

The Indianapolis-area high school football power rankings going into the 2023 high school football season:

CLASS 6A

1. Center Grove (12-2 last season)

I’m not predicting this will happen, but if Center Grove is 0-5 through five weeks, I might still have the Trojans in this spot. Center Grove opens the season with a murderer’s row of St. Edward (a back-to-back Ohio state champion and ranked No. 13 in the country by High School Football America), Oakland, Tenn. (ranked No. 31 in country), Louisville Trinity, Cincinnati Moeller (ranked No. 54 in country) and Harvest Prep (Ohio). But even a tough start against this challenging schedule does not necessarily mean Center Grove does not belong at the top of 6A. And the Trojans, ranked No. 33 by High School Football America, should be up to the challenge with several returners on both sides of the ball for coach Eric Moore, including the quarterback-receiver combination of Tyler Cherry and Noah Coy and Owen Bright at linebacker on defense, among others. The regular-season finale against Cathedral will be more telling than the first five games.

2. Hamilton Southeastern (12-1)

The Royals are in position to build off last year’s big season that ended a step short of the goal with a 21-15 loss to Fort Wayne Carroll in the semistate. That result provided plenty of motivation for fourth-year coach Michael Kelly’s team through the offseason, especially considering the season opener is at home this week against Carroll. There are so many key players back for Hamilton Southeastern, including Notre Dame recruit Styles Prescod on the offensive line and top running backs Jalen Alexander and Azariah Wallace, who combined for more than 2,000 rushing yards last season. Not to mention top receiver Donovan Hamilton and several top defensive players. The hunger for more should be an advantage for the Royals and, honestly, an easier route to Lucas Oil Stadium from the north side of the bracket (though it is more difficult now than a few years ago). The opener vs. Carroll and Week 4 and 5 (at Fishers in Mudsock game and vs. Westfield) should tell us a lot about the Royals and where they could go this season.

3. Ben Davis (6-4)

Trying to figure out where the Giants fit in is difficult. There are many reasons to like this team with so many returners back in key spots, including quarterback (Thomas Gotkowski), running back (Alijah Price), linebacker (Nylan Brown) and playmaker everywhere (Mark Zackery). Ben Davis was close last year in every loss (Brownsburg, Center Grove and Carmel), but were then blown out by Brownsburg, 48-20, in the first round of the sectional. There is also a transition to a new coach in Russ Mann, though he was around last season as an assistant for Jason Simmons and has a long history coaching. A trip to Cincinnati Moeller (No. 54 in country) for the opener should give us some idea on the Giants’ possibilities this season. That Week 4 game against IMG Academy (No. 5 in country) will also be intriguing.

4. Cathedral (10-2)

The Irish have an outstanding quarterback in senior Danny O’Neil, a Colorado commit, and a reliable, playmaking tight end in Miami of Ohio commit Zach Meeks. I also liked what I saw from junior running back Jalen Bonds at the scrimmage Friday against Franklin Central and a defense that has some athleticism with Jackson Weingart moving to defensive end and a solid front seven overall. This team doesn’t have the overall offensive weapons — at least not yet — that last year’s team did, but I still expect Cathedral to compete against anyone on the schedule, including Center Grove. If Lafayette Jeff does not hang with the Irish in the opener at Lucas Oil Stadium, I’d expect the Week 2 game at Brownsburg to be a much bigger and better challenge.

5. Brownsburg (10-2)

Speaking of the Bulldogs … Brownsburg looked to be on the cusp of a really special season a year ago but an injury to quarterback Jayden Whitaker was tough to overcome and even with Whitaker back in the lineup, the Bulldogs lost 14-7 to Cathedral in the regional. Like HSE, Brownsburg brings back two outstanding running backs in seniors Garrett Sherrell and Ariyan Ballance and a big-time receiver in Minnesota commit Corey Smith. The defense graduated a fair share of talent, but Best Dare is a player to watch at linebacker and there are other less-experienced players with talent on that side of the ball. Senior quarterback Jake Dunn will get his chance after filling in for Whitaker last season. After a trip to Fort Wayne Dwenger, home games vs. Cathedral and Franklin Central the following two weeks will be intriguing.

6. Westfield (8-4)

Westfield Kendall Garnett (8) with the handoff looks for some running room during Carmel vs. Westfield IHSAA Football Class 6A, Sectional 4, Semi-final, Oct 28, 2022; Carmel, IN, at Carmel High School.

Coach Jake Gilbert’s Shamrocks are lurking out there as three-time defending sectional champions and a significant threat on the north side of the 6A bracket. Junior running back Kendall Garnett is an exciting player and the top three pass-catchers return in juniors Gabe Aramboles and Mikeah Webster and senior tight end Max Nosler. There is a lot of talent returning on defense, too, with junior Lennox Cruz Williams and senior defensive and Miami of Ohio commit William Goodvine III leading the way. Westfield will get a chance Friday to avenge last year’s season-opening loss to New Palestine when the Dragons visit. The back-to-back games against Hamilton Southeastern (away) and Brownsburg (home), Week 5 and 6, respectively, will be games to watch as well. The Shamrocks lost to both last season, then fell 20-0 to HSE in the regional.

7. Warren Central (6-6)

The Warriors could be one of the area teams that makes the biggest jump in 2023. Coach Mike Kirschner goes into his third season with a team that is still relatively young, but a defensive line of junior ends Damien Shanklin and Tyrone Burrus, sophomore tackle Jerimy Finch, senior tackle Perris Green and junior end Jevon Guess is a group you have to like. Senior defensive back Sean Pennington will need to help a young secondary along. The offense has promise, too, with junior Keith Jackson a dual-threat quarterback returning and a couple of experienced linemen in senior Braylon Maddox and Michael McDowell and an extremely talented junior, Cameron Herron. A Week 2 trip to Fort Wayne Carroll could tell a lot about the Warriors.

8. Carmel (6-4)

The Greyhounds started last season with competitive losses against Louisville Trinity and Center Grove, won five in a row (including a victory over Ben Davis), then lost two of three to end the season with a disappointing 28-9 loss to Westfield in the sectional opener. Coach John Hebert loses a lot of talent to graduation, but senior Alijah Alfayyad is one of the area’s more underrated running backs and Indiana recruit Christian Peterson should be a playmaker on both sides of the ball. Senior safety Hunter Snow and senior lineman Artemas Bryant will also be players to watch on defense. Like Center Grove, the early part of the season is full of out-of-state opponents (CBC of St. Louis, Detroit King and Louisville Trinity in Weeks 2, 3 and 4, respectively), but that Week 7 game at Ben Davis and the following week vs. Warren Central at home will provide more insight into the Greyhounds’ postseason chances.

9. Fishers (7-4)

The Tigers might be flying a little too far under the radar with rival Hamilton Southeastern bringing so much talent back. But Fishers is coming off a strong season as well and brings back plenty of talent with players like senior running back and Miami of Ohio commit Khobie Martin, junior receiver JonAnthony Hall, senior offensive tackle Grant Haworth on offense and senior defensive end and Ball State recruit Brady Wolf and linebackers Jake Prewitt, Carter Imes and Jev Hutton. The Tigers could be 3-0 heading into that Mudsock rivalry game vs. Hamilton Southeastern in Week 4.

10. Lawrence Central (5-6)

The Bears have made steady progress in Will Patterson’s three seasons, but are still looking for a breakthrough. Is this the year? There is experience at quarterback with senior Bryson Luter, who can run and pass, and a 1,000-yard receiver in senior Ahmaad Duff. There are also standouts on defense in seniors Mataio Russell and D.J. Morton. It won’t take long to see how the Bears stack up with games against Westfield, Lawrence North and Warren Central in Weeks 2, 3 and 4, respectively.

CLASS 5A

1. Whiteland (12-2)

The seas parted last year with Cathedral moving up to 6A and New Palestine moving down to 4A. Whiteland was well-equipped regardless, but took full advantage and made a run to the 5A state finals. Darrin Fisher goes into his 19th season as coach with some new pieces in place, but a formula that works. A Week 3 home game vs. Decatur Central could decide the Mid-State Conference race.

2. Decatur Central (4-7)

The Hawks got off to a tough start last year and could never really recover, losing several close games. Coach Kyle Enright believes the personnel is there for a turnaround season, including sophomore quarterback Bo Polston. Senior defensive end MJ Campbell is committed to Louisville as a preferred walk-on. The Hawks have a tough start to the season with games vs. New Palestine in Week 2 and at Whiteland in Week 3.

3. Plainfield (6-6)

The Quakers look to build on their first sectional title in 22 years under new coach Tyler Bless, who was on the staff last year. Plainfield knocked off Decatur Central 13-10 to win the sectional title. There are playmakers returning on offense in quarterback Hunter Newell and receivers Caden Vanderbush and Isaiah Miller, among others. Senior defensive lineman Landon Drennan, an Air Force commit, is also a standout. There is potential for Plainfield to take a 5-0 record into the game vs. Decatur Central.

CLASS 4A

1. New Palestine (12-1)

After back-to-back eight-win seasons, the Dragons raised the standard again by taking a 12-0 record into the regional before losing 20-7 to Roncalli. This is a relatively young team for coach Kyle Ralph, but there is high-end talent like Ohio State commit Ian Moore on the offensive line and junior Michael Thacker on the defensive line. Grayson Thomas and Kyler Kropp are expected to carry the load on offense. The opener at Westfield will be a major challenge, especially after last year’s 42-28 win over the Shamrocks.

2. Roncalli (12-2)

The Royals were on the verge of a state title in Eric Quintana’s first season as coach, but were edged in overtime at East Central in the semistate (East Central then crushed New Prairie 37-7 for the championship). There are major losses to overcome due to graduation, but don’t expect Roncalli to fall far, if at all. Ben Brandenburg is among the leaders on both sides of the ball. The Week 2 game at Franklin Central, followed by at Bishop Chatard in Week 3 will be tough early-season tests.

3. Brebeuf Jesuit (7-4)

The Braves lost a lot on defense, but the offense should hit the ground running with returners like Maverick Geske at quarterback and the Lewis (LeRoy) and Clark (Taylor) wide receiver combination navigating open land in opposing secondaries. If the defense comes along, Brebeuf should challenge in its sectional.

CLASS 3A

1. Bishop Chatard (11-4)

Chatard returned to Class 3A and won its state-leading 16th state championship. Will the Trojans do it again? This team will be led by a strong linebacking group of Sam Feeney and Luke Purichia and an offense that brings back running back Riley Kinnett and receiver Colin Guy. This is a strong year for 3A locally so expect the Trojans to get a challenge from several programs.

2. Guerin Catholic (7-5)

Guerin is one of those teams referenced above that should challenge Chatard. The Golden Eagles were right there last season, losing 31-30 in the regular season (though Chatard rolled 49-13 in the sectional). Quarterback Ryan Zimmerman returns from injury and receiver Jack Cherry and offensive lineman Josh Holba will anchor the offense. Guerin could be 3-0 going to a three-game stretch of Brebeuf, Roncalli and Chatard in the middle of the regular season.

3. Danville (5-7)

After going 11-1 and 10-2 in Jayme Comer’s first two seasons as coach, Danville slipped to 5-7 last season. But the Warriors knocked off Tri-West and Western Boone in the sectional before falling to Monrovia in the sectional championship. Danville should be better this season with junior quarterback Connor Soper coming back and a defense that will be led by senior linebacker Andrew Smith and senior defensive end Tray Ross.

CLASS 2A/A

1. Lutheran (15-0)

The Saints are loaded again coming off back-to-back Class A state championships and taking a 30-game winning streak into the season. Quarterback Jackson Willis passed for more than 4,000 yards last season and still position players like DeVuan Jones and LJ Ward also return. A Week 3 home game vs. Triton Central could decide the Indiana Crossroads Conference.

2. Triton Central (10-3)

Expectations are high for a Triton Central team that was close to breaking through last year, falling 35-28 in the regional to an Evansville Mater Dei team that went on to win state. There are several experienced players, including quarterback Jace Stuckey and running back Ray Crawford. A game at Lutheran in Week 3 could tell a lot about the Tigers’ potential.

3. Scecina (10-2)

Coach Ott Hurrle’s Crusaders graduated a lot of talent from a 10-2 season, but there are always high expectations for this program. D.J. Mendez is back at quarterback, among others. There are only six seniors, however. Scecina will face a tough stretch of Heritage Christian, Lutheran and Triton Central starting in Week 5.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana high school football rankings: How things look ahead of Week 1