IHSAA football isn't that far away. A look ahead to top matchups for Week 1 of 2024 season

It’s almost football season. OK, not really. But we can dream a little bit, right? After all, we are just (counting, counting, counting) 10 weeks from the start of the high school football season.

So, what the heck, let’s look ahead to the top-10 matchups involving Central Indiana teams in Week 1 of the season on Aug. 23:

Football recruiting: Catch up with flurry of Indy-area prospects committing

No. 10: Zionsville at Pike

This matchup, the season opener every year since 2016, is almost always close. Six of those eight meetings have been decided by 10 points or less, including a 24-21 Zionsville win last season. Zionsville, coming off a 3-7 season, will be led by junior quarterback Eli Showalter (960 passing yards, 10 TDs in seven games), big-time receiver Eugene Hilton Jr. (46 catches, 836 yards, 10 TDs) and junior Sam Manna (392 rushing yards, one TD). Junior linebacker Zachary Cook (61 tackles) and safety Max Phenicie (58 tackles) are the top returners on defense. Pike, which knocked off Avon in overtime last year in the sectional opener, is coming off a 3-8 season. The Red Devils have talent. Defensive end Ifeoluwa Adeoba (60 tackles, 14 sacks) is an outstanding athlete and junior Dammy Adeoba (88 tackles) is coming off a big season.

No. 9: Mt. Vernon at Noblesville

Mt. Vernon is coming off a 7-5 season but has lost this game to the Millers each of the past three years. Senior running back Joliba Brogan (1,733 rushing yards, 21 TDs) is coming off a big season and should be the centerpiece of the offense. D.J. Johnson is the top returning tackler for the Marauders (88 tackles, six tackles for loss). Mt. Vernon lost in the Class 4A sectional championship last year to New Palestine. Noblesville, which knocked off Mt. Vernon 48-30 last season in the opener, graduated a lot of key players, including running back Logan Shoffner but does have one of the top tight ends in the state in senior Aiden Brewer (22 catches, 399 yards, two TDs). Defensive end Israel Oladipupo (75 tackles, two sacks) is a rising prospect with Division I offers. Noblesville is coming off a 4-7 season but lost four games by a touchdown or less.

No. 8: Gibson Southern at Danville

Gibson Southern, one of the state’s top Class 3A programs in recent years (state champion in 2021), makes the trip north. The Titans won at Tri-West 38-21 in last year’s regional, but were knocked off at Heritage Hills by a field goal the following week in semistate. Coach Nick Hart does lose quite a bit of talent from that team, though receiver Seth Parsons (30 catches, 395 yards, three TDs) returns and much of the defense is back, including linebacker Beau Rose (130 tackles, 10 tackles for loss) and tackle Brody Klem (35 tackles for loss, 10 sacks). Danville quarterback Conner Soper (870 passing yards, eight TDs in five games) returns from injury and top rusher Ethan Wooten (442 rushing yards, six TDs) and receiver Jace Scrafton (31 catches, 385 yards, six TDs) return. Steven Webb and Carter Pruet were the top tacklers last year for the Warriors, who finished 7-3 and lost to Tri-West in the sectional.

No. 7: Homestead at Carmel

Carmel, coming off a 5-5 season, looks like a good candidate to make a jump going into 2024. The Greyhounds have a talented quarterback in junior Anthony Coellner (937 passing yards, eight TDs) and a receiving core that should be much improved with senior Jake Bellin (11 catches, 194 yards), senior tight end Ozzy Pollard (16 catches, 137 yards, two TDs) and 6-6 senior Liam Mann returning from injury. Also, Nathan Williams, a senior transfer from Lake Forest (Ill.) adds blazing speed to the mix. He is the younger brother of former Carmel standouts Christian and Solomon Williams. The top returners on defense are senior linebacker Jimmie Winbush Jr. (82 tackles) and senior safety Drew Cannon (56 tackles, three caused fumbles, two interceptions). Homestead, which lost 14-7 to Carmel last season and finished 5-5, does bring back junior quarterback Michael White (1,058 passing yards, nine TDs) and several top targets. Linebacker Sam Steward had 94 tackles and 11 sacks last season.

No. 6: Lawrence North at Lawrence Central

This rivalry moves back to the season opener for the first time since 2013 (it was the Week 1 game from 1998 until 2013). Lawrence North, which is coming off a 7-4 season, is loaded with speed at the skill positions with sophomore Izayveon Moore (1,127 rushing yards, nine TDs) returning at running back after a big freshman season and a group of receivers led by Illinois commit Davion Chandler (40 catches, 779 yards, 13 TDs) and Damario Moore (18 catches, 312 yards, one TD). Senior quarterback Tanner Aspeslet (831 passing yards, eight TDs) has some experience. The defense also has plenty of talent with strong safety Daione Lunsford (105 tackles), linebacker Caleb Beeler (88 tackles, 13 tackles for loss) defensive end Anthony Ludington (66 tackles, 10 sacks) and safety Jerome Smith, a Miami (Ohio) commit, returning. Lawrence Central, a 4-6 team last year, has talented junior quarterback Terry Walker III (749 passing yards, five TDs in five games), Wisconsin commit Nizyi Davis (29 catches, 410 yards, one TD) returning from injury and juniors Albert Gooden III (691 rushing yards, seven TDs) and Caron Parks (577 rushing yards, three TDs) among those returning. The defense lost a lot of experience to graduation with senior Robert Beasley (50 tackles, nine tackles for loss) the top returning tackler. Lawrence North won both meetings last year, including a 38-16 sectional victory, and six of the past seven.

No. 5: Bishop Chatard at Brebeuf Jesuit

These Class 4A programs are back in the same sectional again after Chatard won back-to-back Class 3A state titles. The Trojans return just two starters on offense and two on defense from that 15-0 team a year ago. Linebackers Eddie Benson (79 tackles, 10 tackles for loss) and Lucas Tremain (54 tackles, 5 ½ tackles for loss) are the most experienced players for Chatard, but a program with 16 state championships tends to reload not rebuild. Brebeuf is coming off a 6-5 season for coach Matt Geske, but the offense should be among the best in Central Indiana with senior quarterback Maverick Geske (3,084 passing yards, 40 TDs), senior receiver Taylor Clark (55 catches, 996 yards, 17 TDs) and senior running back C.J. Harris (1,285 rushing yards, 11 TDs) among those returning. Chatard won this game 49-23 to start last season.

No. 4: Warren Central at Fort Wayne Snider

A special 2023 season for Fort Wayne Snider started with a 42-20 win at Warren Central and ended with a 33-6 win over Decatur Central at Lucas Oil Stadium in the Class 5A state championship. The bad news for Snider is nine starters graduated on offense, including quarterback Keron Billingsley and running back Uriah Buchanan. There are six starters back on defense, though top linebacker Lukas Rohrbacher is now at St. Francis for college. This has potential to be a breakthrough season for Warren Central, which was 5-7 last year but lost three games — Carroll, Ben Davis and Carmel — by a combined 10 points and played Center Grove to a 14-0 game in the regional. The defensive line should be outstanding, led by Damien Shanklin (17 tackles for loss), Tyrone Burrus Jr. (15 tackles for loss) and Jerimy Finch Jr. (14 tackles for loss). There is plenty of talent returning at the skill positions on offense and junior quarterback Jaydin Rivers, a transfer from Hammond Bishop Noll, should provide a boost. Rivers passed for 1,015 yards and seven TDs last season and rushed for 193 yards and four TDs. This will be a good early test on the road for the Warriors.

No. 3: Hamilton Southeastern at Carroll (Fort Wayne)

These programs met in the Class 6A semistate in 2022 (Carroll won, 21-15) and then again in the season opener last season (HSE won, 28-14). Carroll, coming off a 7-3 season and first-round sectional loss to Warsaw, also adds Center Grove to the schedule this season in Week 2. The Chargers are led by Iowa recruit Jimmy Sullivan at quarterback (1,508 passing yards, 18 TDs; 406 rushing yards, five TDs). Senior Ethan Tranquill is a player to watch at linebacker for the Chargers, who lost to Center Grove in the 2022 Class 6A state title game. HSE, after a 12-1 season ended with that loss to Carroll two years ago, is coming off a 9-3 season and 24-21 loss to Westfield in a 6A regional. Senior Chandler Weston (1,415 passing yards, 18 TDs; 295 rushing yards, four TDs) returns at quarterback for the Royals and running back Azariah Wallace (595 rushing yards, nine TDs) is a load. The defense graduated a ton of top players, though speedster Mason Alexander returns in the secondary. HSE still has plenty of talent.

No. 2: Westfield at Center Grove

Westfield's Mikeah Webster (25) readies to try to stop the offense as Carmal takes on Westfield in the IHSAA football Class 6A sectional, Oct 27, 2023; Carmel, IN, USA; at Carmel High School.

Both of these teams came agonizingly close to reaching the state finals a year ago. Center Grove saw its three-year run at Class 6A state champions end in a 37-34 overtime classic at Ben Davis in the semistate. Westfield, perhaps a year ahead of schedule, reached the north semistate after knocking off Hamilton Southeastern by a field goal in the regional before losing 38-31 in double overtime at Crown Point in the semistate. There is a big change for at the top for Westfield, which lost coach Jake Gilbert when he took the coach-in-waiting job at Wabash College. But new coach Josh Miracle, a longtime assistant under Gilbert, takes over a program that should be well-positioned to keep moving forward with players like running back Kendall Garnett III (1,199 rushing yards, 12 TDs), receiver Gabe Aramboles (41 catches, 583 yards, six TDs in 10 games) and top tackler Mikeah Webster returning. Center Grove’s changes are mostly on the field as coach Eric Moore goes into the season just three wins from 250 at Center Grove. The Trojans graduated quarterback Tyler Cherry and top receiver Noah Coy, though several key players do return on both sides of the ball, including junior defensive lineman Kobe Cherry.

No. 1: Cathedral at Ben Davis

Last time we saw these teams on the field together, they were battling it out on a 35-degree November night in the regional at Key Stadium on the University of Indianapolis campus. Cathedral gave Ben Davis all it could handle before Ben Rudolph’s 40-yard field goal with 2:38 left provided the difference as third-ranked Ben Davis knocked off No. 7 Cathedral, 27-24. Alvin Contreras’ interception in the end zone with 14 seconds remaining sealed the win as Ben Davis went on to knock off Center Grove in the Class 6A semistate and Crown Point in the state championship. Different teams, different year. But it is good to see this game back on the schedule. These teams met in the season opener for a four-year stretch from 2011 to ’14 (Ben Davis won all four, the first three by a total of 12 points). Ben Davis has plenty of talent returning, including running back Alijah Price (1,000 rushing yards, 12 TDs; 31 catches, 282 yards, four TDs) and Notre Dame commit Mark Zackery IV (53 catches, 823 yards, eight TDs) but loses nine of its top 10 tacklers. Cathedral coach Bill Peebles will be breaking in a new quarterback with Danny O’Neil at San Diego State but running back Jalen Bonds (1,194 yards, eight TDs) and receivers Devaughn Slaughter (53 catches, 373 yards, seven TDs) and Albren Johnson (20 catches, 372 yards, seven TDs) return. This could be another regional preview.

Next in line

∎ Heritage Christian at Covenant Christian: Heritage Christian is coming off a 7-4 season, including a 28-24 win over Covenant Christian in Week 6. The Eagles have won the past three seasons against Covenant Christian by a touchdown or less. Covenant Christian was also 7-4 last season. Both teams started sophomore quarterbacks last season (Eli Nix for Heritage Christian and Connor Cruz for Covenant Christian).

∎ Kokomo at New Palestine: Kokomo was 9-3 last season, falling in a Class 4A sectional championship to Mississinewa. The Wildkats, who averaged 231 rushing yards last season, have moved up to 5A this season. New Palestine, a regional champion last year in 4A in an 11-3 season, has a lot coming back on defense, including defensive tackle Michael Thacker.

∎ Pendleton Heights at Lebanon: Pendleton Heights started last season with three straight shutouts, including a 15-0 win over Lebanon in the opener on the way to a 7-3 mark. Lebanon, a 5-6 team last year, brings back a 1,000-yard rusher in Brendan Shockley, and a lot of talent on both sides of the ball.

∎ Greencastle at Monrovia: This is a new game on the schedule. Greencastle was 8-3 last year led by freshman quarterback Cole Stephens (2,675 passing yards, 34 TDs). Monrovia was 9-3 last season, losing by a touchdown to Tri-West in the sectional championship. The Bulldogs lost a lot of talent on offense to graduation.

∎ Columbus North at Decatur Central: Decatur Central won this game 18-14 last year on the way to an 11-3 season and a Class 5A state finals appearance. Toledo commit Bo Polston (1,614 passing yards, 19 TDs) leads the Hawks’ offense. Columbus North should be improved coming off a 5-6 season.

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana high school football top 10 Week 1 games of 2024 season