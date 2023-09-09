IHSAA football highlights: Mooresville 59, Greenwood 22
The Pioneers got their high-octane offense into gear against the upstart Woodmen in Week 4 of Indiana high school football.
The Pioneers got their high-octane offense into gear against the upstart Woodmen in Week 4 of Indiana high school football.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Carlos Alcaraz's next match.
In an effort to preserve the Pac-12, OSU and WSU filed a lawsuit against the conference. The way forward, though, is riddled with problems.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down every game on the Week 1 slate.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don provides his lineup advice for every Week 1 game, along with some DFS tips.
The Chiefs missed Kelce, but would be wise to look at additional options to upgrade their pass-catching group.
Higgins said he has "no clue" where his contract extension negotiations stand.
The Lions' hunt for the playoffs begins with a tough matchup against the reigning NFL champs.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals his keys to victory in Week 1.
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise headed into Sunday.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski reveals his top sleeper picks for Week 1 of the 2023 season.
The Sooners are 15.5-point favorites at home against SMU.
Every quarterback on the roster got at least one play.
Chase called the Browns' midfield elf logo "funny" and "different."
Both teams had their best seasons in years in 2022.
Three years after life-saving surgery at Alabama, Steve Sarkisian is taking his Texas team to Tuscaloosa more grateful than ever.
One of the worst contracts in MLB history might be getting messier.
The US Open men's singles semifinals will be the three best players in tennis and an American underdog.
The Lions kept their momentum from late last season going.
Congrats, you've made it to the end of the week. It's officially Friday and a whole slate of NFL action is set to kickoff this weekend. On the pod, we are happy to announce and kick off our 'Fantasy viewer guide' series where every Friday we will tell you the games you need to binge, stream, and skip.
Are you ready for the 2023 fantasy football season to start? Antonio Losada kicks things off with a Week 1 TNF breakdown.