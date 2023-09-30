IHSAA football: Best friends Jalen Alexander, AZ Wallace make a devastating RB duo for HSE

FISHERS – The dominance by Hamilton Southeastern running backs Jalen Alexander and AZ Wallace on Friday night against Noblesville can’t be attributed to a good week of practice. It was the result of a summer spent together sweating, grinding — and ultimately bonding as teammates and best friends.

The running back duo spent every day together this summer running, lifting and doing drills with one goal in mind — taking the Royals to new heights this season.

Their hard work paid off in a big way Friday night against the Millers. Alexander, a 6-foot, 195-pound senior, and Wallace, a 5-11, 200-pound junior, carved up the Noblesville defense, combining for more than 225 yards on the ground and five touchdowns.

The result was a 43-22 HSE win that helped catapult the Class 6A, fifth-ranked Royals to 4-1 in the Hoosier Crossroads Conference and 6-1 overall. Noblesville dropped to 1-4 and 3-4.

“Jalen’s my dude, my best friend,” said Wallace, who finished with 65 yards rushing and three touchdowns. “I love running with him on the field. We help keep each other accountable.”

Those exhausting summer workouts have helped power the Royals’ offense into one of the most prolific in the state.

“This summer, we knew the things we were going to have to go through during the season — including adversity, good times and bad times,” said Alexander, who rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns. “But it’s a blessing to be able to share the field with him. He’s a great running back, and the future is really bright for him. His work ethic is amazing.”

Although both considered tailbacks, Wallace played more of a fullback role against Noblesville, coming in when the Royals drove inside the 10-yard line. The bruising back finished with rushing touchdowns of 3, 2 and 1 yards.

The duo played a pivotal part in putting the game out of Noblesville’s reach. Trailing 8-0 entering the second quarter, Alexander and Wallace each rushed for two touchdowns during a span of 8:06 to help push the Royals’ lead to 29-8 at halftime.

The Royals were never seriously challenged after that, despite a three-touchdown night by Noblesville senior running back Gage Gulley, who finished with 22 rushing yards and three catches for 97 yards.

“They’re both dynamic players,” HSE coach Michael Kelly said. “That’s why we put in some other formations so we can get both of them on the field at the same time. (Running backs) coach (Harvey) Allen does an outstanding job helping them develop an appreciation for each other and a support for each other’s success which is crucial. Good teams support their teammates, so it was great having these guys working together and having that one-two punch.”

For the season, Alexander, a Ball State commit, has rushed for 865 yards and 10 touchdowns, while Wallace has nearly 300 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Royals will rely heavily on the running back tandem as the season winds down with games against Franklin Central and Brownsburg to finish out the regular season. The season finale against the Bulldogs could have serious conference title implications.

“I believe the past three games we’ve come out slow, and I think one thing we need to work on is starting the game faster,” Alexander said. “We’re not at our peak yet; we’re nowhere near it, and I’m excited about that. We have Franklin Central coming up next week, and that will be a great matchup.”

And another opportunity for Alexander and Wallace to shine.

