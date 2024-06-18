IHSAA crowns winners in baseball tourney

INDIANAPOLIS — The IHSAA Baseball State Finals took place on Friday and Saturday at Victory Field in Indianapolis.

Friday's action saw Barr-Reeve and New Prairie become first-time state champions. Barr-Reeve beat Lafayette Central Catholic 6-1 in the Class A game, avenging a loss to LCC in the 2023 state title game, and New Prairie beat Brebeuf Jesuit 7-2 in the Class 3A game.

In Saturday's opener, Providence beat Illiana Christian in an all-private school matchup for the Class 2A title. Providence pitcher Gavin Jackson fired the first no-hitter in State Finals history.

In Saturday's nightcap, Lake Central beat Mooresville 2-1 in 12 innings. The Indians scored the winning run on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 12th.

The 12-inning contest overtook a pair of 10-inning games for the longest in IHSAA state championship history. The previous two longest games came in 1979 when Logansport defeated Evansville Memorial 6-5 and in 1912 when South Bend defeated Indianapolis Manual 3-2 in the first ever state championship contest.

Lake Central coach Mike Swartzentruber became the first coach in tournament history to guide two different schools to the state title after notching back-to-back Class 2A championships with North Posey from 2005-06. He is in his eighth year at Lake Central and 27th as a head coach overall.