IHSAA boys basketball: Lawrence North defeats Ft. Wayne Wayne 72-51
Lawrence North defeats Ft. Wayne Wayne 72-51 on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Lawrence North defeats Ft. Wayne Wayne 72-51 on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Daniels was the only QB to throw for over 3,000 yards and rush for over 1,000 in 2023.
Ohtani reportedly agreed to a 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.
Two-way prospects and other top free agents stand to benefit from Ohtani's new deal. Mike Trout and the rest of the NL West do not.
Ready to find out which college football player will score the top honor in football for 2023? Tune in tonight.
A lot of people thought Shohei Ohtani was signing with the Blue Jays.
Cincinnati won't face any punishment.
Two of the Steelers' starting pass rushers will need to be cleared by an independent neurologist before their next game.
Are you ready to watch the 2023 MLS Cup Final?
The league is still investigating the situation between Greenlaw and Disandro, the Eagles' head of security.
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday.
Jefferson has been out since Week 5 due to a hamstring injury.
Jason Fitz is joined by This Is Football host Kevin Clark, as the duo assume their alter egos and become Mr. Fix It. Fitz and Kevin run through some of the most abysmal NFL franchises and give clear 1-2 year plans to take teams from the bottom of the draft to playoff contention. The duo make a plan to fix the New England Patriots, Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday Night Football and the Buffalo Bills. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to discuss the most underrated storylines of the week. The duo dive into the Miami Dolphins' criminally underrated defense and Vic Fangio's impact, the New York Jets and whether or not they'll blow it up after the season, which teams are ready for bad weather football and Justin Fields' development as a quarterback.
Andy Behrens looks at situations that should be giving managers nightmares as the fantasy playoffs loom.
Will one of the top prospects in the NFL draft really go back to school?
If Lawrence misses any significant time, the stakes could be enormous.
A surely satisfying victory for Smart further set expectations for a deep March run at Marquette.
Scott Pianowski examines the receiver matchups in Weeks 15-17 to help you get ready for the fantasy playoffs.
Trevor Lawrence left Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals with an apparent leg injury.
There are few things that hurt like a tough defeat in fantasy. Jorge Martin shares the pain from several late heartbreakers in Week 13.
The two-time Super Bowl champion adds a veteran presence and depth in a defensive backfield that lost All-Pro Talanoa Hufanga to a season-ending ACL tear.