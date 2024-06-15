IHSAA baseball state finals central: Scores, schedule, highlights, players to watch

The IHSAA baseball state finals are Friday and Saturday night at Victory Field.

Class A and 3A play Friday, with 2A and 4A putting a cap on the season Saturday night.

We'll provide live updates, highlights and more via IndyStar high school baseball Insider Akeem Glaspie. Before first pitch, check out Akeem's list of players to watch for all four championship games.

HIT REFRESH FOR UPDATES.

Class 3A: Brebeuf Jesuit 0, New Prairie 0, bottom 1st inning

Starting lineups: Christian Forniss starting on the mound for Brebeuf. Tyson Greenwood starting for New Prairie. pic.twitter.com/X3f9MXNee5 — Akeem Glaspie (@THEAkeemGlaspie) June 15, 2024

Class A: Barr-Reeve 6, Lafayette Central Catholic 1

▶ Barr-Reeve wins its first IHSAA baseball state championship.

▶ Seth Wagler went the distance on the mound for the Vikings, striking out five, while allowing six hits, two walks and just one run.

▶ Tyler Graber went 3-for-4 with a double and RBI and Jake Pauw added two hits and two RBIs for Barr-Reeve

▶ Barr-Reeve's Ethan Graber was named Gardner Mental Attitude Award winner.

Congratulations to Barr Reeve, your 1A State Champions! pic.twitter.com/UrTgasXd0e — IN Baseball Coaches (@IHSBCA) June 15, 2024

IHSAA baseball state championships scores, schedule

FRIDAY

Class A: Barr-Reeve 6, Lafayette Central Catholic 1

Class 3A: Brebeuf Jesuit (25-9) vs. New Prairie (26-5), approx. 9:07 p.m.

SATURDAY

Class 2A: Providence (21-7) vs. Illiana Christian (21-9)

Class 4A: Mooresville (31-3) vs. Lake Central (24-9), 8 p.m.

How to watch IHSAA baseball state finals

All four state championship games be streamed on IHSAAtv.org via pay-per-view for $15 per game or $20 for all games.

What schools are playing in Indiana baseball state finals?

4A: Mooresville, Lake Central

3A: Brebeuf Jesuit, New Prairie

2A: Providence, Illiana Christian

A: Lafayette Central Catholic, Barr-Reeve

IHSAA baseball state finals ticket information

Tickets are $15 per person per day. Children age 5 and under are free. Tickets may be purchased through the Indianapolis Indians at IndyIndians.com and downloaded to your mobile phone or at the stadium box office on game day.

