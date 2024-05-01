IHSAA announces sectional groups for volleyball, football, soccer, basketball

Apr. 30—The IHSAA Executive Committee on Tuesday approved sectional assignments in fall and winter class sports for the next two school years.

The committee unanimously accepted the recommendations of the respective realignment committees, which determined the sectional groups in meetings earlier this month.

In football, the big moves locally saw Kokomo move back to Class 5A and Western drop back to Class 3A. They had been together in Class 4A for a two-year stretch. Kokomo is grouped in Sectional 12 with Lafayette Jeff, McCutcheon and South Bend Adams. Western is grouped in Sectional 27 with Benton Central, Frankton, Maconaquah, Northwestern, Peru, Twin Lakes and West Lafayette.

The four-class sports of basketball and volleyball are classified using a new 20-25-25-30 ratio. That plan puts the largest 20% of schools in Class 4A, the next 25% in Class 3A, the next 25% in 2A and the smallest 30% in Class A.

The new setup dropped Logansport from Class 4A to Class 3A in both basketballs and volleyball in a move that directly effects sectionals involving several KT-area teams. Class 4A Sectional 7 (Logan's old sectional) is now four teams — Harrison, Kokomo, Lafayette Jeff and McCutcheon. Class 3A Sectional 23 (Logan's new sectional) has seven teams — Maconaquah, Northwestern, Peru, Twin Lakes, West Lafayette and Western in addition to the Berries.

The baseball and softball sectional realignment committee will meet later this summer.