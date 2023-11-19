IHSA football state championship 2023: How to watch IHSA football playoffs on TV

State championship games are finally here and high school football teams are gearing up for the biggest games of their young lives starting Friday and Saturday.

All eight games will be played at Hancock Stadium on the campus of Illinois State University in Normal. Fans can watch the games via their mobile devices on the NFHS Network or local channels showing the games.

Here is the schedule:

Friday, November 24

Class 1A: Lena-Winslow (13-0) vs. Camp Point Central (13-0), 10 a.m.

Class 2A: Athens (11-2) vs. Wilmington (12-1), 1 p.m.

Class 3A: Byron (13-0) vs. Mt. Carmel (12-1), 4 p.m.

Class 4A: Burbank St. Laurence (10-3) vs. Rochester (13-0), 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 25

Class 5A: LaGrange Park Nazareth (8-5) vs. Joliet Catholic (10-3), 10 a.m.

Class 6A: Cary-Grove (11-2) vs. East St. Louis (11-2), 1 p.m.

Class 7A: Downers Grove North (11-2) vs. Chicago Mt. Carmel (12-1), 4 p.m.

Class 8A: Wilmette Loyola (13-0) vs. Frankfort Lincoln-Way East (13-0), 7 p.m.

How to watch IHSA football playoffs on TV

Here's how to watch throughout the state. Please double-check local listings for any possible changes.

Bloomington WEEK CW 25.3

Carbondale WDKA MyNet 49.1/23.2

Champaign WCIX MyNet 49.1

Chicago 1 WCIU CW 26.1

Chicago 2 WMEU The U 48.1

Decatur WCIX MyNet 49.1

Harrisburg WDKA MyNet 49.1/23.2

Peoria 1 WEEK CW 25.3 or WEEK NBC 25.1 (6A & 7A tape delay)

Quad Cities KGCW CW 26.1

Quincy WGEM CW 10.2 or WGEM NBC 10.1

Rockford WSLN Circle 19.2 or WIFR CW 23.5

Springfield WCIX MyNet 49.1

St. Louis KNLC Catchy Comedy 24.5

