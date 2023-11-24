IHSA football: Live updates and recaps from Class 1A-8A state championship games

Live updates and recaps Friday and Saturday from the Illinois High School Association’s Class 1A-8A football state championship games at Illinois State University’s Hancock Stadium in Normal.

Class 1A

Camp Point Central 14, Lena-Winslow 0

Elijah Genenbacher scored a pair of touchdowns as Camp Point Central (14-0) completed an undefeated season by downing favored Lena-Winslow (13-1).

Genenbacher scored on a 23-yard run with 5:10 left in the second quarter. He followed that up with 2:53 left in the fourth, scoring on an 11-yard run. Genenbacher finished with 131 yards on 24 carries.

Nick Moore completed 4 of 8 passes for 72 yards and Jack Thompson had three catches for 55 yards. Genenbacher also made 12 tackles and Kaden Niekamp added 11.

Gage Dunker ran for 121 yards on 28 carries to lead Lena-Winslow, which defeated the Panthers 30-8 in last year’s championship game.

It’s the first state title in program history for Camp Point Central, which also took second in 2018.

Class 2A

Wilmington 28, Athens 3

Ryan Kettman scored on a 4-yard run with 43 seconds left in the first quarter to give Wilmington a 7-0 lead. Kyle Farrell ended up leading the Wildcats (13-1) with 192 yards on 24 carries.

Gage Honn kicked a 24-yard field goal with 3:03 left in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 7-3 for Athens (11-3).

The Wildcats then scored 21 unanswered points in the second half.

Cade McCubbin scored on a 1-yard run with 3:33 left in the third quarter. Farrell opened the fourth with a 78-yard TD run only 34 seconds into the quarter. Jake Caslte closed the scoring with 8:46 to play on a 3-yard run.

Reid Juster converted all four extra-point kicks for the Wildcats, who were led defensively by Brendan Moran and Joey Allgood with five tackles apiece. Brayden Leathers had 18 tackles for Athens.

It’s the third state title under coach Jeff Reents for Wilmington, which also won in 2014 and 2021. The Wildcats took second in 2003.

Class 3A

Byron (13-0) vs. Mt. Carmel (12-1)

Kickoff: 4 p.m. Friday.

Class 4A

St. Laurence (10-3) vs. Rochester (13-0)

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday.

Class 5A

Joliet Catholic (10-3) vs. Nazareth (8-5)

Kickoff: 10 a.m. Saturday.

Class 6A

Cary-Grove (11-2) vs. East St. Louis (11-2)

Kickoff: 1 p.m. Saturday.

Class 7A

Downers Grove (11-2) vs. Mount Carmel (12-1)

Kickoff: 4 p.m. Saturday.

Class 8A

Loyola (13-0) vs. Lincoln-Way East (13-0)

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Saturday.