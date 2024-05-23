IHSA Boys Track and Field Class 1A Prelims

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — In his final few times stepping to the line for Tuscola, Josiah Horton is comfortable on the state’s biggest stage. After finishing third in the 800 last year and sixth in the mile, the Louisville signee is going for gold in his final weekend as a Warrior. He clocked 2:00.11 to win his heat in the 800, he’s also moving on in the 1600.

“I want it a lot,” Hortin said about winning a state title. “You know state team title would be awesome and an individual title would be even better so I’m just ready for everything and hopefully I can help my team win it this year. The last year is special.”

Maroa-Forsyth’s Brady Larson won his heat in the 110 hurdles breaking the school record in the event he’s set now for the third time at 14.69 seconds. The senior finished third last year in the event and has his sights set on even more in his final time at state. Larson is also heading to the finals in the 300 hurdles.

“I’m just pumped up with the blue track, the blue school colors, it’s just that little boost,” Larson said. “Everyone around here seems ecstatic, happy to go. It’s hot out, perfect weather, everything is just perfect as it should be for track.”

For Westville’s 4×200 relay team, it’s all about teamwork. Trent McMasters, Lincoln Cravens, Garrett Hatcher and Ja’Den Whorral all play the same sports together, that experience helped paved the way for their heat win, posting 1:31.41 to advance to the finals.

“When you play football, you’ve always got to have each others backs, you’ve always got to look out for each other and I feel like that’s the same way here,” Whorral said after running the anchor leg. “You always got to make sure you’ve got a good handoff with them, practicing hard with them, you’re not skipping any reps at all.”

The Class 2A and 3A prelims are Friday before the finals on Saturday for all three classes.

