IHSA Boys Track and Field Class 1A Prelims

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — In his final few times stepping to the line for Tuscola, Josiah Horton is comfortable on the state’s biggest stage. After finishing third in the 800 last year and sixth in the mile, the Louisville signee is going for gold in his final weekend as a Warrior. He clocked 2:00.11 to win his heat in the 800, he’s also moving on in the 1600.

“I want it a lot,” Hortin said about winning a state title. “You know state team title would be awesome and an individual title would be even better so I’m just ready for everything and hopefully I can help my team win it this year. The last year is special.”

Maroa-Forsyth’s Brady Larson won his heat in the 110 hurdles breaking the school record in the event he’s set now for the third time at 14.69 seconds. The senior finished third last year in the event and has his sights set on even more in his final time at state. Larson is also heading to the finals in the 300 hurdles.

“I’m just pumped up with the blue track, the blue school colors, it’s just that little boost,” Larson said. “Everyone around here seems ecstatic, happy to go. It’s hot out, perfect weather, everything is just perfect as it should be for track.”

For Westville’s 4×200 relay team, it’s all about teamwork. Trent McMasters, Lincoln Cravens, Garrett Hatcher and Ja’Den Whorral all play the same sports together, that experience helped paved the way for their heat win, posting 1:31.41 to advance to the finals.

“When you play football, you’ve always got to have each others backs, you’ve always got to look out for each other and I feel like that’s the same way here,” Whorral said after running the anchor leg. “You always got to make sure you’ve got a good handoff with them, practicing hard with them, you’re not skipping any reps at all.”

The Class 2A and 3A prelims are Friday before the finals on Saturday for all three classes.

IHSA BOYS TRACK AND FIELD CLASS 1A PRELIMINARIES

100 Meters 1A – Prelims

1.

12

Supreme Muhammad

10.55a (2.7)PR

Winnebago

2.

12

Ian Bentzinger

10.57a (2.7)PR

Carthage (Illini West)

3.

10

Chase Jordan

10.72a (2.4)PR

Chicago (Leo)

6.

10

Brady Anderson

10.72a (2.4)PR

Morrison

4.

12

Joshua Boahene

10.82a (2.4)

Chicago (Holy Trinity)

7.

10

Reid Carlen

10.90a (2.7)

Toledo (Cumberland)

8.

10

Alec Schlichting

10.91a (2.7)

Lena (L.-Winslow)

5.

12

Ryan Williams

10.92a (2.6)

Chicago (C. Hope Academy)

9.

9

Zane Hoffman

10.94a (2.4)PR

Colfax (Ridgeview)

10.

12

Braydon Campbell

10.94a (2.4)PR

Colfax (Ridgeview)

11.

11

Evan Smith

10.95a (2.7)

Elmhurst (IC Catholic)

12.

12

Dez Malone

10.96a (2.4)PR

Sesser (S.-Valier)

13.

11

Sam Keller

10.97a (2.4)

Bloomington (Central Cat…

14.

12

Elijah Eason

11.00a (2.7)PR

Elmhurst (IC Catholic)

15.

12

David Tuala

11.01a (2.6)PR

Champaign (St. Thomas Mo…

16.

12

Lleyton Miller

11.04a (2.4)PR

Macon (Meridian)

17.

12

Noah Jourdan

11.06a (2.7)PR

Breese (Mater Dei)

18.

12

Keegan Sunde

11.08a (2.6)

Liberty

19.

11

Jack Cordle

11.14a (2.4)PR

Oneida ROWVA

20.

11

Dierre Hill Jr

11.14a (2.6)

Belleville (Althoff Cath…

21.

11

Ryan Richards

11.18a (2.4)

Casey (C.-Westfield)

22.

11

Landon Roy

11.18a (2.7)PR

Valmeyer

23.

12

Jeremiah Wilson

11.19a (2.7)

Lisle (Sr.)

24.

11

Zebulon Rashid

11.20a (2.6)

Kewanee (Wethersfield)

25.

12

Franklin McGee

11.21a (2.7)PR

Chicago (Providence St. …

26.

12

Trent McMasters

11.25a (2.6)PR

Westville

27.

12

Camden Pruis

11.26a (2.4)

Morrison

28.

11

Ryan Schmidgall

11.27a (2.6)PR

Delavan

29.

10

Isaiah Williams

11.28a (2.4)

Madison

30.

11

David Ballard

11.29a (2.7)PR

Rockford Lutheran

31.

11

Aian Fryman

11.34a (2.4)

Sullivan

32.

11

Robert Boyd-Meents

11.42a (2.7)

Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda)

33.

12

Samual Stimler

11.44a (2.7)

Bridgeport (Red Hill)

34.

12

Mykai Taylor

11.48a (2.6)

Alton (Marquette)

35.

11

Nakia Smith

11.51a (2.4)

Chicago (Corliss)

36.

12

Caleb Bickett

11.55a (2.4)

Spring Valley (Hall)

37.

11

Jacob Freyermuth

11.57a (2.6)

Taylor Ridge (Rockridge)

38.

12

Tyler Condreay

11.62a (2.7)

Abingdon (A.-Avon)

39.

12

Isaiah Babington

12.06a (2.4)

Pleasant Plains

11

Connor Smith

DNS (2.4)

Fithian (Oakwood)

11

Jaylen Rakowska

DNS (2.7)

Lena (L.-Winslow)

200 Meters 1A – Prelims

1.

12

Supreme Muhammad

21.24a (3.4)PR

Winnebago

2.

10

Levi Milder

21.89a (1.4)PR

Morrison

3.

11

Jaylen Wiley

21.94a (4.5)PR

East St. Louis (SIUE Cha…

4.

12

Ian Bentzinger

22.02a (3.8)PR

Carthage (Illini West)

5.

12

Dominic Martin

22.10a (4.5)PR

Colfax (Ridgeview)

6.

12

Joshua Boahene

22.14a (3.4)

Chicago (Holy Trinity)

7.

12

Brysen Vasquez

22.27a (1.4)

Catlin (Salt Fork)

8.

12

Ryan Williams

22.29a (4.5)SR

Chicago (C. Hope Academy)

9.

12

David Tuala

22.32a (3.8)PR

Champaign (St. Thomas Mo…

10.

12

Ayden Ingram

22.47a (1.4)PR

Bismarck (B.-Henning-Ros…

11.

10

Kamden Flenner

22.48a (3.8)

Tuscola

12.

11

Daylen Blaser

22.51a (1.4)PR

Aledo (Mercer County)

13.

10

Draven Zier

22.57a (3.4)PR

Milledgeville

14.

11

Dierre Hill Jr

22.62a (1.4)PR

Belleville (Althoff Cath…

15.

12

Noah Jourdan

22.70a (3.8)PR

Breese (Mater Dei)

16.

11

Ja’Den Whorral

22.72a (1.4)PR

Westville

17.

12

Matthew Evans

22.73a (4.5)

Trenton (Wesclin)

18.

12

Franklin McGee

22.73a (1.4)PR

Chicago (Providence St. …

19.

11

Nolan Orwig

22.86a (1.4)

Toulon (Stark County)

20.

11

Ryan Schmidgall

22.94a (4.5)

Delavan

21.

12

Samual Stimler

22.98a (3.8)

Bridgeport (Red Hill)

22.

10

Alec Schlichting

23.07a (3.4)

Lena (L.-Winslow)

23.

10

Reid Carlen

23.11a (3.8)

Toledo (Cumberland)

24.

11

Beck Huff

23.17a (3.8)

Carmi (C.-White County)

25.

11

Aidan Guida

23.22a (4.5)

Oregon

26.

12

Jacob Vogel

23.25a (3.4)

Petersburg (PORTA)

27.

10

Isaiah Williams

23.27a (4.5)

Madison

28.

12

Garin Zaeske

23.33a (1.4)PR

Somonauk

29.

12

Caleb Bickett

23.56a (3.4)

Spring Valley (Hall)

30.

12

Keegan Sunde

23.62a (3.8)

Liberty

31.

12

Mykai Taylor

23.70a (4.5)

Alton (Marquette)

12

Jamarion Cobbins

FS (3.4)

Pana

11

Sam Keller

DNS (3.4)

Bloomington (Central Cat…

12

Braydon Dowler

DNS (3.4)

Villa Grove

11

Evan Smith

DNS (3.8)

Elmhurst (IC Catholic)

400 Meters 1A – Prelims

1.

12

Franklin McGee

49.79aPR

Chicago (Providence St. …

5.

12

Parker Wolf

49.95a

Newton

2.

11

Brian Smith

50.21a

Winnetka (North Shore Co…

3.

12

Mason Evens

50.34aSR

Casey (C.-Westfield)

6.

10

Jacob Barth

50.59aPR

Auburn

7.

12

Lucas Simpson

50.78aPR

Sterling (Newman Central…

8.

12

Brysen Vasquez

51.08a

Catlin (Salt Fork)

9.

Jr

Jonathan Kelsey

51.11a

Elmhurst (Timothy Christ…

10.

12

Alex Maas

51.17a

Heyworth

4.

12

Braydon Dowler

51.36a

Villa Grove

11.

11

Jack Cordle

51.45aPR

Oneida ROWVA

12.

11

Dayne Gibbons

51.56aPR

Orion

13.

12

Jared Ury

51.62a

Maryville (M. Christian)

14.

12

Ayden Ingram

51.65a

Bismarck (B.-Henning-Ros…

15.

11

Ben Newman

51.65a

Urbana (University)

16.

11

Jordan Martin

51.66aPR

Payson (Seymour)

17.

11

Charlie Alan

51.82aPR

Jacksonville (Routt)

18.

11

Ryan Biffar

51.85aSR

Waterloo (Gibault Cathol…

19.

9

Coriell Green

51.96a

Delavan

20.

11

Connor Smith

52.04a

Fithian (Oakwood)

21.

11

Colton Deetz

52.12a

Decatur (St. Teresa)

22.

12

Aydan Fisher

52.30a

Shelbyville

23.

12

Tayten Wilder

52.56a

Elgin (E. Academy)

24.

12

Easton Grammer

52.60a

Litchfield

25.

12

Elijah Eason

52.68a

Elmhurst (IC Catholic)

26.

9

Tyler Gubbins

52.72a

Dwight

27.

9

Evan Landers-Kriste…

52.95a

Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin…

28.

12

Gabe Duncan

53.00a

Vienna

29.

11

Nate Thomas

53.34a

Rockford (R. Christian)

30.

12

Caleb Graham

53.43a

El Paso (E.P.-Gridley)

31.

11

Hayden Parcel

53.61a

Casey (C.-Westfield)

32.

12

Daniel Goring

54.02a

Breese (Mater Dei)

33.

12

Justin Fears

55.14a

Alton (Marquette)

11

Dierre Hill Jr

DNS

Belleville (Althoff Cath…

12

Daniel Morris

DNS

Bloomington (Central Cat…

12

Isaiah Hill

DNS

Elmwood

800 Meters 1A – PrelimsSplits

1.

12

Isaiah Hill

1:57.03a

Elmwood

4.

12

Cayton Cratch

1:57.04aPR

Steeleville

2.

12

Noah Britton

1:58.52a

Rock Island (Alleman)

5.

10

Will Fuson

1:58.90a

Cerro Gordo-Bement

6.

12

Will Foltz

1:59.08a

Tuscola

7.

12

Tyler Smoot

1:59.28aPR

Catlin (Salt Fork)

8.

11

Wyatt Widolff

1:59.85a

Sterling (Newman Central…

9.

12

Reece Peters

1:59.98a

Maroa (M.-Forsyth)

10.

12

Colin Ruthe

2:00.00aPR

Lisle (Sr.)

3.

12

Josiah Hortin

2:00.11a

Tuscola

11.

12

Caleb Graham

2:00.40aPR

El Paso (E.P.-Gridley)

12.

12

Isaac Crumrine

2:00.51a

Riverton

13.

9

Coriell Green

2:00.92a

Delavan

14.

11

Andrew Kurien

2:01.10a

Rockford (R. Christian)

15.

12

Chase Newman

2:01.75aPR

Morrison

16.

12

Luke Weber

2:02.35a

Newton

17.

11

Pieter Duursma

2:02.40a

Urbana (University)

18.

12

Daxton Trueblood

2:02.56a

Petersburg (PORTA)

19.

12

Hayden Moody

2:02.88a

Sullivan

20.

12

Tristan Chambers

2:02.89a

Dwight

21.

10

Gabe Coffman

2:03.37a

Chester

22.

12

Eason Comer

2:03.47aSR

Golconda (Pope County)

23.

9

Joe Faris

2:03.47a

Cullom (Tri-Point)

24.

10

Daniel Gonzalez

2:04.24a

Oregon

25.

12

William Scroggs

2:04.66a

Mackinaw (Deer Creek-M.)

26.

12

Logan Pasakarnis

2:05.10a

Newark

27.

12

Aramis Thai-Garcia

2:05.36a

Winnetka (North Shore Co…

28.

11

Kellen Creviston

2:05.56a

Jacksonville (Routt)

29.

12

LJ Higgs

2:05.70a

Elmwood

30.

11

Caleb Krischel

2:05.75a

Minonk (Fieldcrest)

31.

12

Hagen Hoy

2:07.26a

Watseka

32.

9

Nick Fouty

2:08.29a

Casey (C.-Westfield)

33.

12

Camden Quarton

2:08.95a

Litchfield

34.

12

Silas Hill

2:11.48a

Nashville

10

Peter Kipp

DNS

Niles (Northridge Prep)

12

John Kipp

DNS

Niles (Northridge Prep)

12

Carlos Pollock

DNS

Aledo (Mercer County)

12

Trae Clark

DNS

Aledo (Mercer County)

1600 Meters 1A – PrelimsSplits

1.

12

Isaiah Hill

4:23.97a

Elmwood

4.

11

Nicolai Martino

4:25.62aPR

Winnebago

5.

10

Will Fuson

4:26.04aPR

Cerro Gordo-Bement

2.

12

Jackson Barrett

4:26.61a

Tuscola

6.

12

Reece Peters

4:27.47a

Maroa (M.-Forsyth)

7.

10

Elijah Teefey

4:27.51a

Pleasant Plains

3.

12

Josiah Hortin

4:29.45a

Tuscola

8.

11

Evan Cook

4:30.07a

Decatur (St. Teresa)

9.

10

Chaz Oberkfell

4:30.58a

Gillespie

10.

11

Adin Gillers

4:31.33a

Deerfield (Rochelle Zell)

11.

12

Lucas Schaab

4:31.55aPR

Sterling (Newman Central…

12.

12

Dean Witzig

4:34.07aPR

El Paso (E.P.-Gridley)

13.

12

Joey Bosch

4:34.58a

Princeville

14.

12

John Kipp

4:34.65a

Niles (Northridge Prep)

15.

11

Ryan Pieper

4:35.32aPR

Lena (L.-Winslow)

16.

12

Isaac Crumrine

4:35.63a

Riverton

17.

10

James Baisden

4:36.00a

Auburn

18.

11

Karson Shrum

4:36.84a

Kewanee (Wethersfield)

19.

10

Luca Bryja

4:37.29a

Elgin (Harvest Christian…

20.

11

Andy Murray

4:38.57a

Port Byron (Riverdale)

21.

12

Jack Willenborg

4:39.34a

Pleasant Plains

22.

11

Evan Eberhart

4:39.38aPR

Nashville

23.

10

Peter Kipp

4:40.02a

Niles (Northridge Prep)

24.

11

Reed Florey

4:40.70a

Elmwood

25.

10

Julius Ramos

4:41.62a

Effingham (St. Anthony)

26.

12

JJ Gonnam

4:41.82a

Elgin (Harvest Christian…

27.

10

Johnathan Iacobazzi

4:41.93a

Sullivan

28.

12

Fernando Avila-Rubio

4:42.29a

Cambridge

29.

12

Nathaniel Roehrig

4:42.61a

Heyworth

30.

10

August Cosart

4:43.91a

Cowden (C.-Herrick)

31.

10

Grant Jennette

4:44.35a

Fairfield

32.

11

Thomas Wells

4:46.23a

Fithian (Oakwood)

33.

9

Graham Razum

4:46.37a

Yorkville (Y. Christian)

34.

12

Owen Keyt

4:47.87a

Winnetka (North Shore Co…

35.

11

Isaiah Busby

4:50.59a

Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda)

36.

12

Cayton Cratch

4:51.36a

Steeleville

37.

10

Cole Dachsteiner

4:51.71a

New Athens

38.

9

Caden Hamer

4:52.82a

Somonauk

39.

12

Luke Weber

4:55.67a

Newton

40.

10

Israel Nowark

4:56.33a

El Paso (E.P.-Gridley)

41.

12

Tyson Skinner

4:57.29a

Erie-Prophetstown

42.

10

Liam Schmidt

5:07.79a

Glen Carbon (Father McGi…

110m Hurdles – 39″ 1A – Prelims

1.

12

Dominic Martin

14.48a (2.0)

Colfax (Ridgeview)

2.

12

Brady Larson

14.69a (1.3)PR

Maroa (M.-Forsyth)

3.

10

Landyn Mitchell

15.34a (0.1)

Centralia (Christ Our Ro…

5.

12

Kyden Boyer

15.35a (0.1)

Marshall

4.

11

TJ Larson

15.52a (0.5)

Bloomington (Central Cat…

6.

12

Danny Skelton

15.53a (1.3)

Pleasant Plains

7.

11

Carter Simpson

15.57a (2.0)PR

Tuscola

8.

12

Jake Schumacher

15.67a (2.0)

Lena (L.-Winslow)

9.

10

Mason Vaughan

15.70a (2.0)

Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda)

10.

10

Trae Brickner

15.71a (1.3)

Peoria (P. Christian)

11.

10

Zack Wear

15.93a (0.1)PR

Camp Point (Central)

12.

12

Tyler Miller

16.01a (0.5)

Westville

13.

11

James Cody

16.19a (2.0)

Georgetown (G.-Ridge Far…

14.

11

Lucas Nelson

16.20a (0.1)PR

Forreston

15.

12

Michael Matesa

16.21a (0.5)

Staunton

16.

10

Parker Krogman

16.39a (1.3)

Milledgeville

17.

10

Reid Kaczynski

16.43a (2.0)PR

Niles (Northridge Prep)

18.

11

Nolan Orwig

16.45a (0.5)

Toulon (Stark County)

19.

11

Greyson Marincic

16.45a (0.1)PR

Peru (St. Bede)

20.

9

Eli Ferris

16.55a (1.3)

Forreston

21.

11

Colton Pumphrey

16.58a (2.0)

Seneca

22.

9

Sam Bowers

16.68a (0.5)

Vandalia

23.

10

Gauge Schlake

16.69a (0.5)

Christopher

24.

11

Lordan Black

16.70a (0.5)PR

Chicago (Leo)

25.

10

Cade King

16.71a (0.5)

Maryville (M. Christian)

26.

11

Landon Martin

16.89a (0.1)

Washburn (Lowpoint-W.)

27.

10

Keith West

17.71a (0.1)

Dupo

28.

10

Christian Lopez

18.13a (1.3)

Trenton (Wesclin)

29.

12

Dax Alger

19.04a (1.3)

Elmwood

11

Mason Booker

DNF (1.3)

Sullivan

10

Jerrius Atkinson

DNS (0.1)

Danville (Schlarman)

300m Hurdles – 36″ 1A – Prelims

1.

12

Dominic Martin

40.02a

Colfax (Ridgeview)

5.

12

Bryson Schachtsiek

40.51aPR

Petersburg (PORTA)

6.

12

Tyler Miller

40.57a

Westville

2.

12

Kyden Boyer

40.91a

Marshall

3.

11

TJ Larson

40.93aPR

Bloomington (Central Cat…

7.

12

Brady Larson

41.04a

Maroa (M.-Forsyth)

4.

10

Parker Krogman

41.17aPR

Milledgeville

8.

12

Jake Schumacher

41.18aPR

Lena (L.-Winslow)

9.

11

Nolan Orwig

41.73aPR

Toulon (Stark County)

10.

11

David Hornaday

41.78aPR

Tuscola

11.

11

Nolan Frantz

41.80aPR

Okawville

12.

10

Logan Gerhardt

41.97a

Toledo (Cumberland)

13.

12

Kaleb Brickner

42.12aPR

Peoria (P. Christian)

14.

10

Trae Brickner

42.26a

Peoria (P. Christian)

15.

12

Brec Hoffman

42.36a

Colfax (Ridgeview)

16.

12

Trey Mason

42.63a

Fairfield

17.

10

Ian Church

42.71a

Catlin (Salt Fork)

18.

9

Eli Ferris

42.73aPR

Forreston

19.

12

Evan Baltzell

42.84a

Newton

20.

10

Hadley Smith

42.84a

Shelbyville

21.

11

Luke Hilmes

43.12a

Breese (Mater Dei)

22.

10

Cade King

43.36a

Maryville (M. Christian)

23.

12

Michael Matesa

43.51a

Staunton

24.

12

Jamarion Cobbins

43.75a

Pana

25.

12

Kooper Meier

43.88a

Dakota

26.

9

Jacobi Henry

44.03aPR

Chicago (C. Hope Academy)

27.

11

Greyson Marincic

44.49a

Peru (St. Bede)

28.

10

Reid Kaczynski

44.61a

Niles (Northridge Prep)

29.

10

Keith West

45.39a

Dupo

12

Dax Alger

DNS

Elmwood

4×100 Relay 1A – Prelims

1.

12Camden Pruis11Zach Milder10Levi Milder10Brady Anderson

42.34a

Morrison – A

2.

12Brandon Wiggan12Supreme Muhammad11Mitchel Cunningham12Eden Trotter-Krahn

42.49a

Winnebago – A

5.

9Zane Hoffman10Eric Payne11Owen Grice12Braydon Campbell

42.76a

Colfax (Ridgeview) – A

3.

11Sam Keller11Leyton Baker11Amir Byrd11TJ Larson

42.80a

Bloomington (Central Cat…

6.

12Aiden Rosa11Tony Dewald11Jordan Hall12Elijah Eason

42.83a

Elmhurst (IC Catholic) -…

7.

12Isaiah Babington12Cayden Donnelly12Danny Skelton12Michael Carter

42.85a

Pleasant Plains – A

4.

12Blake Duncan10Alec Schlichting10Kasch Lessman11Jaylen Rakowska

42.95a

Lena (L.-Winslow) – A

8.

10Curtis Rigg12Corbyn Cookson12Wyatt Schemerhorn12Jack Thompson

43.00a

Camp Point (Central) – A

9.

11Demarion Brown10Isaiah Williams10TJ Wilbourn12DeByron Boyd

43.35a

Madison – A

10.

12Kaden Guest11Mason Booker11Aian Fryman12Kyle Corkill

43.38a

Sullivan – A

11.

11Colin Curfman12Ian Bentzinger12Thomas Chandler10Isaiah Knotts

43.39a

Carthage (Illini West) -…

12.

9Nick Fouty12Mason Evens11Hayden Parcel11Ryan Richards

43.41a

Casey (C.-Westfield) – A

13.

10John Baldwin12Colby Cox11Zander Huston11Daylen Blaser

43.46a

Aledo (Mercer County) – A

14.

12Trent McMasters11Ja’Den Whorral10Garrett Hatcher12Tyler Miller

43.52a

Westville – A

15.

12Andre Harden12Brady Larson12LeBryant Flagg11Khanton Wilson

43.52a

Maroa (M.-Forsyth) – A

16.

12Bryson McDaniel11Connor Moss11Jacob Pricer11Connor Smith

43.64a

Fithian (Oakwood) – A

17.

12De’Angelo Fernandez9Jonathan Milnes12Brock Soltow11Noah Dewey

43.76a

Forreston – A

18.

11Adam Awender10Parker Krogman10Konner Johnson10Draven Zier

43.86a

Milledgeville – A

19.

10Breon Johnson11Isaiah Foster9Jaylen Atkins11Jaylen Wiley

43.88a

East St. Louis (SIUE Cha…

20.

9Clayton Roney10Brennan Potts9Zadyn Loudermilk12Samual Stimler

44.00a

Bridgeport (Red Hill) – A

21.

12Griffin Kimbrel12Jamarion Cobbins11Wyatt Kile11Sam Sims

44.05a

Pana – A

22.

12Zack Robinson9Taofeeck Dahissa11Jayden Rush10Justin Houston

44.06a

Chicago (C. Hope Academy…

23.

12Michael Matesa12Ethan Rantanen10Nathan Oller12Trace Trettenero

44.11a

Staunton – A

24.

12Nic Huston11Hunter Adkins11Kaden Foglesong11Avery Fawcett

44.15a

Astoria – A

25.

12Oden Barron9Brody Phillips12Ryan Lindstrom11Tanner Thomas

44.17a

Arcola – A

26.

12Brysen Vasquez11Kamdyn Keller10Ian Church11Ethan Merritt

44.55a

Catlin (Salt Fork) – A

27.

12Clarence Rhames11Donald Gavin12Lawrence Lee10Chase Jordan

44.58a

Chicago (Leo) – A

28.

11Kale Wiggins11Beck Huff11Noah Pollard12Nelson Rider

44.67a

Carmi (C.-White County) …

29.

12Hunter Darsham11Jake Martin10Koby Rook10Ethan Martin

44.77a

Farmington – A

30.

12Tyce Albritton11Isaac Litwiller12Dalton Burr12Andrew Spurlock

44.80a

Mackinaw (Deer Creek-M.)…

31.

10Evan Williams12Brandan Ronek12Tyrelle Autman11Marchello Draine

44.81a

Momence – A

32.

11Ryan Bosi12Joseph Bacidore11Jeremy Smith12Caleb Bickett

45.31a

Spring Valley (Hall) – A

33.

10James Walker10Grayson Fairchild12Nikkos Ulm11Ashton James

46.23a

Bluford (Webber) – A

11Lino Garcia12Matthew Evans12Kaleb Monical10Reed Evansabout:blank

DNF

Trenton (Wesclin) – A

4×200 Relay 1A – Prelims

1.

12Camden Pruis10Levi Milder11Zach Milder10Brady Anderson

1:28.45a

Morrison – A

2.

12Brandon Wiggan12Eden Trotter-Krahn11Mitchel Cunningham12Supreme Muhammad

1:28.87a

Winnebago – A

3.

11Jacob Crater12Danny Skelton12Michael Carter12Cayden Donnelly

1:29.99a

Pleasant Plains – A

4.

9Zane Hoffman11Colton Snyder12Payton Campbell12Braydon Campbell

1:30.29a

Colfax (Ridgeview) – A

6.

12De’Angelo Fernandez12Micah Nelson12Brock Soltow11Noah Dewey

1:30.29a

Forreston – A

7.

9Taofeeck Dahissa11Jayden Rush9Joshua Hallom10Justin Houston

1:30.39a

Chicago (C. Hope Academy…

8.

12Kaden Guest11Deaiden Arnold11Aian Fryman12Kyle Corkill

1:30.74a

Sullivan – A

9.

12Aiden Rosa11Tony Dewald11Jordan Hall12Elijah Eason

1:31.08a

Elmhurst (IC Catholic) -…

10.

9Brody Phillips11Braden Phillips12Oden Barron11Tanner Thomas

1:31.15a

Arcola – A

11.

12Blake Duncan11Jaylen Rakowska10Kasch Lessman10Alec Schlichting

1:31.17a

Lena (L.-Winslow) – A

12.

11Kade Wilcox10Dylan Graves10Calvin Cook10Kamden Flenner

1:31.34a

Tuscola – A

5.

12Trent McMasters10Garrett Hatcher10Lincoln Cravens11Ja’Den Whorral

1:31.41a

Westville – A

13.

12Trace Trettenero12Ethan Rantanen9Ty Simpson10Nathan Oller

1:31.76a

Staunton – A

14.

12LeBryant Flagg10DeAngelo Owen12Andre Harden9Declan Shannon

1:32.09a

Maroa (M.-Forsyth) – A

15.

11Jaylen Wiley9Jaylen Atkins11Isaiah Foster10Breon Johnson

1:32.30a

East St. Louis (SIUE Cha…

16.

12Josh Howard10TY Basham11Jayden Washington12Nolan Solomon

1:32.47a

Glasford (Illini Bluffs)…

17.

12Micah Render11Zane Witzig11Alex Wiegand9Braden Gibson

1:32.64a

El Paso (E.P.-Gridley) -…

18.

10Holden Jacobsen9Clayton Roney9Zadyn Loudermilk12Samual Stimler

1:32.70a

Bridgeport (Red Hill) – A

19.

10Dion Alili11Kyler Willmore12Colt Packer12Dez Malone

1:32.73a

Sesser (S.-Valier) – A

20.

12Hunter Stroupe12Bryson Schachtsiek10Isaac Rennecker12Jacob Vogel

1:32.80a

Petersburg (PORTA) – A

21.

12Nic Huston11Hunter Adkins11Kaden Foglesong11Avery Fawcett

1:32.81a

Astoria – A

22.

12DeByron Boyd10Isaiah Williams10TJ Wilbourn10Kavon Rogers

1:32.95a

Madison – A

23.

10Reed Evans10Will Waggoner12Matthew Evans10Cael Madden

1:33.45a

Trenton (Wesclin) – A

24.

10Jacob Chase12Shawn Schlickman12Aiden Sancken9Evan Landers-Kristensen

1:33.61a

Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin…

25.

11Nakia Smith11Dezyre Burns10Keshawn Petty10Derrick Nash

1:33.78a

Chicago (Corliss) – A

26.

12Angel Duarte11Noah Aplogan12Aidan Seeley11Kanye Mitchell

1:33.91a

Mt. Sterling (Brown Coun…

27.

12Grant Rogers10Jonny Simmons12Tyler Condreay10Carter Stroot

1:34.01a

Abingdon (A.-Avon) – A

28.

11Kale Wiggins11Beck Huff11Noah Pollard12Nelson Rider

1:34.57a

Carmi (C.-White County) …

29.

10Adam Hoover10Jaydenn Moore10Taylor Graham10Bodine Marable

1:34.60a

Pittsfield – A

30.

12Logan Duncan10Dexter Sloan12Garrett Schultz11Hayden Summers

1:34.70a

Altamont – A

31.

12Hunter Darsham11Jake Martin10Koby Rook10Ethan Martin

1:35.02a

Farmington – A

32.

12Jacob Furmanski11John Darkoh10David Skonieczny12Jeremiah Wilson

1:35.04a

Lisle (Sr.) – A

33.

11Colin Curfman12Thomas Chandler11Trenton Hanks11Coleman Gilpin

1:35.41a

Carthage (Illini West) -…

34.

12Andrew Spurlock9Denton Neeley12Dalton Burr12Tyce Albritton

1:35.59a

Mackinaw (Deer Creek-M.)…

35.

11Leyton Baker10Isaiah Whitaker10Kaden Lee11Amir Byrd

1:37.69a

Bloomington (Central Cat…

36.

11Adam Awender9Kole Hauptman10Konner Johnson10Draven Zier

1:38.63a

Milledgeville – A

10Connor Taflinger11Connor Moss11Jacob Pricer11Saul Carrillo

DNF

Fithian (Oakwood) – A

4×400 Relay 1A – PrelimsSplits

1.

11Zach Milder12Camden Pruis12Chase Newman10Brady Anderson

3:24.62a

Morrison – A

2.

12Daniel Morris10Isaiah Whitaker10Eoin Kohn11TJ Larson

3:26.51a

Bloomington (Central Cat…

3.

10John Baldwin12Carlos Pollock12Trae Clark12William Fredrickson

3:27.33a

Aledo (Mercer County) – A

6.

12Micah Nelson9Hayden Vinnedge12Brock Soltow11Noah Dewey

3:27.66a

Forreston – A

4.

10Hunter Piper10James Baisden11Carter Hunley10Jacob Barth

3:27.71a

Auburn – A

7.

9Nick Fouty11Hayden Parcel11Ryan Richards12Mason Evens

3:27.81a

Casey (C.-Westfield) – A

5.

9Zane Hoffman11Micah Coffman12Payton Campbell12Braydon Campbell

3:28.44a

Colfax (Ridgeview) – A

8.

11Wyatt Widolff12Carter Rude11Brady Williamson12Lucas Simpson

3:28.96a

Sterling (Newman Central…

9.

12Kaden Guest12Owen Hussong12Hayden Moody12Kyle Corkillabout:blank

3:29.34a

Sullivan – A

10.

12Carter Streck12Cayden Donnelly11Garrett Beebe11Cole Payne

3:29.58a

Pleasant Plains – A

11.

11Nate Thomas10Evan White12Weston Forward11Andrew Kurien

3:29.95a

Rockford (R. Christian) …

12.

11Zane Witzig9Braden Gibson12Nicholas Harston12Caleb Graham

3:31.66a

El Paso (E.P.-Gridley) -…

13.

9Ty Simpson10Nathan Oller11Christian Haas12Ethan Rantanen

3:32.22a

Staunton – A

14.

12Hunter Stroupe9Noah Hardy12Cael Cotner12Daxton Trueblood

3:33.19a

Petersburg (PORTA) – A

15.

11Bruce Tang12Harsh Patel11Ben Newman11Pieter Duursma

3:33.25a

Urbana (University) – A

16.

11Kamdyn Keller10Xander Swanson10Ian Church12Tyler Smoot

3:33.30a

Catlin (Salt Fork) – A

17.

11Jaylen Rakowska12Blake Duncan10Kasch Lessman12Jake Schumacher

3:33.42a

Lena (L.-Winslow) – A

18.

12Jeremiah Wilson12Jacob Furmanski11John Darkoh12Colin Ruthe

3:33.59a

Lisle (Sr.) – A

19.

12Aydan Fisher10Hadley Smith12Isaac Chambers10Ayson Fisher

3:33.71a

Shelbyville – A

20.

11David Hornaday10Dylan Graves10Calvin Cook11Kade Wilcox

3:34.22a

Tuscola – A

21.

12Keenan Powell12Mitchell Floyd12Easton Grammer12Camden Quarton

3:35.34a

Litchfield – A

22.

12Jacob Taflinger11Jakob Rupp11Macen Phillips11Connor Smith

3:35.72a

Fithian (Oakwood) – A

23.

11Ayden Roff12Tristan Chambers9Joseph Duffy9Tyler Gubbins

3:36.28a

Dwight – A

24.

12Parker Brule10Daniel Hodgdon10Aiden Vazquez12Cole Thomas

3:36.42a

Winnebago – A

25.

9Justin Johnson12Trey Mason10Grant Jennette11Holt Gilbert

3:37.52a

Fairfield – A

26.

9Andrew Martinez12Tyce Plaisier12Caleb HoekstraJrJonathan Kelsey

3:37.89a

Elmhurst (Timothy Christ…

27.

9Kaeden Ackley12Aramis Thai-Garcia12Caleb Goldstein11Brian Smith

3:38.12a

Winnetka (North Shore Co…

28.

9Everett Henderson11Matthew Rafert12Tyler Buck11Ben Repogle

3:38.44a

Tremont – A

29.

11Michael Aho12Jude Paul12Kaleb Sica12Joseph Kone

3:38.55a

Westmont – A

30.

12Ben Milner12Danny Darrow10Noah Verscha12Noah Britton

3:38.61a

Rock Island (Alleman) – A

31.

10Mitch Abert12Jared Ury9Oliver Witt10Noah Jacob

3:39.66a

Maryville (M. Christian)…

32.

10Brock Butler12Parker Melick11Jack Lied12Joey Bosch

3:39.92a

Princeville – A

33.

12Evan Carel12Parker Quinlan12Dominick Quinlan9Porter Bodily

3:40.64a

Warsaw West Hancock – A

34.

12Grant Walter12Darnell Smith10Dequan Woods12Dylan McElligott

3:40.75a

Sparta – A

35.

10Peter Kipp11James Barder10Ryan Holler12John Kipp

3:42.26a

Niles (Northridge Prep) …

36.

11Ashton James11Jaxon Dalby10Nathaniel Marlow12Damian Fleener

3:45.03a

Bluford (Webber) – A

37.

12Gabriel Steele10Gabe Coffman12Garret Hopkins11Lannin Caron

3:55.01a

Chester – A

38.

11Jackson Sornberger12Luke Weber10Tanner Whitaker12Parker Wolf

3:59.24a

Newton – A

4×800 Relay 1A – PrelimsSplits

1.

11Cody McBride2:06.9411Wyatt Widolff1:58.5712Lucas Schaab2:00.3812Lucas Simpson1:56.76

8:02.67a

Sterling (Newman Central…

2.

10Peter Kipp2:02.5810Ryan Holler2:05.2711James Barder2:02.3212John Kipp1:59.23

8:09.42a

Niles (Northridge Prep) …

4.

12Hayden Moody2:00.1912Easton England2:07.9812Owen Hussong2:01.2810Johnathan Iacobazzi2:00.12

8:09.59a

Sullivan – A

5.

12Ben Milner2:00.7612Danny Darrow2:05.6510Noah Verscha2:06.1412Noah Britton1:59.86

8:12.44a

Rock Island (Alleman) – A

6.

10Elijah Teefey2:03.7312Jack Willenborg2:03.4711Cole Payne2:02.1011Garrett Beebe2:04.49

8:13.81a

Pleasant Plains – A

3.

10Evan White1:59.4412Weston Forward2:01.8210Joel White2:08.3711Andrew Kurien2:07.89

8:17.54a

Rockford (R. Christian) …

7.

10Daniel Hodgdon2:04.3610Aiden Vazquez2:00.7310Joseph Erb Jr.2:08.2912Cole Thomas2:04.92

8:18.32a

Winnebago – A

8.

10Justin Zimmerman2:09.1912Quincy Stuhmer2:06.0510Kade Parker2:05.8212Daxton Trueblood2:00.78

8:21.87a

Petersburg (PORTA) – A

9.

10Luca Bryja2:04.9810Tyler Linta2:05.5110Justin Massillo2:05.8112Jimmy Bernaeyge2:05.93

8:22.25a

Elgin (Harvest Christian…

10.

11Reed Florey2:03.4410Aiden Faulkner2:08.0310Kam Stevenson2:08.7312LJ Higgs2:02.24

8:22.46a

Elmwood – A

11.

12Trae Clark2:00.3512Carlos Pollock2:02.7711Mason Coulter2:14.0112Corbin Sturgill2:05.92

8:23.07a

Aledo (Mercer County) – A

12.

12Elliott Frisbie2:08.5611Noah Flaig2:08.809Isaac Fallert2:03.4710Julius Ramos2:03.95

8:24.80a

Effingham (St. Anthony) …

13.

12Tyce Plaisier2:05.1312Giovanni Molina2:07.269Isaac Plaisier2:09.7511Ryan McKenzie2:02.83

8:24.99a

Elmhurst (Timothy Christ…

14.

11Clayton Kessler2:08.8310Wyatt Thurman2:06.9010Jacob Barth2:07.1110James Baisden2:02.61

8:25.48a

Auburn – A

15.

9Everett Henderson2:04.1012Tyler Buck2:06.939Judd Manningham2:09.5511Matthew Rafert2:05.39

8:26.00a

Tremont – A

16.

10Ashton Higar2:10.0812Ryan Robinson2:10.1011Ryne Norton2:03.1412Reece Peters2:03.96

8:27.31a

Maroa (M.-Forsyth) – A

17.

10Landin Stillwell2:07.5210Jackson Brockway2:08.0310Gunnar Swenson2:05.989Caden Hamer2:06.46

8:28.01a

Somonauk – A

18.

11Henry Wang2:06.8812Matthew Ulozas2:11.7212Kelby Svendsen2:07.6411Bruce Tang2:02.86

8:29.12a

Urbana (University) – A

19.

12Lucas Dreisbach2:04.8410Gus Schultz2:13.4512Wyatt Beck2:05.5112Tyson Skinner2:05.79about:blank

8:29.62a

Erie-Prophetstown – A

20.

11Tyler Ahring2:07.2110Liam Schmidt2:06.1111Levi Huber2:11.639Will Rakers2:05.57

8:30.55a

Glen Carbon (Father McGi…

21.

9Ben Meyer2:08.4710Eoin Kohn2:06.4810Thomas Mardis2:14.0512Daniel Morris2:02.86

8:31.88a

Bloomington (Central Cat…

22.

12Evan Carel2:08.2612Parker Quinlan2:04.2112Dominick Quinlan2:09.469Josh Aitchison2:14.62

8:36.57a

Warsaw West Hancock – A

23.

10Tucker Maguire2:12.1010Sam Schwab2:15.8012Mitchell Floyd2:07.6212Camden Quarton2:01.70

8:37.25a

Litchfield – A

24.

9Tanner Maupin2:08.0911Taiyveon Hanke2:09.849Braxton Kelly2:11.0411Micah Coffman2:08.91

8:37.90a

Colfax (Ridgeview) – A

25.

11Jakob Rupp2:09.529Lucas Tyas2:11.3411Macen Phillips2:12.1111Thomas Wells2:05.50

8:38.50a

Fithian (Oakwood) – A

26.

9Cameron Roedl2:06.169Landon Finn2:15.2710Kaleb Bierman2:11.5111Riley Morgan2:07.18

8:40.14a

Toledo (Cumberland) – A

27.

11Jackson Sornberger2:09.7612Brock Probst2:08.5410Tanner Whitaker2:10.0710Hayden Borgic2:13.48

8:41.88a

Newton – A

28.

9Clark Roland2:08.8612Cohen Sands2:15.2212Aidan Ashbrook2:09.7610Eli Denmark-Collins2:09.12

8:42.98a

Broadlands (Heritage) – A

29.

12Isaac Scaff