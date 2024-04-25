IHSA boys basketball state championships staying in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The IHSA boys basketball state finals aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. The IHSA announced it has agreed to a new five-year deal to keep the finals at State Farm Center through 2029.

“The IHSA is thrilled for America’s Original March Madness to remain in Champaign-Urbana for the foreseeable future,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a statement. “We appreciate the support that Champaign-Urbana and its surrounding communities, the University, State Farm Center, Experience Champaign-Urbana, and all the tournament volunteers annually provide for the state tournament. Champaign-Urbana has a long legacy of producing top tier events that lead to lifelong memories for IHSA players, coaches, schools, and their fans.”

The IHSA boys basketball state finals returned to Champaign and State Farm Center in 2022. The University of Illinois played host to the original state tournament in 1919, playing at then Assembly Hall from 1963 to 1995, before going to Peoria.

“We are honored to continue as host of the boys’ basketball state finals on the University of Illinois campus,” University of Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman said in a statement. “The Champaign-Urbana community has come together to provide a first-class experience to all the teams over the past three years, and we know from the overwhelming feedback we’ve received that it has been a positive experience for all who have participated. We are proud to continue our longstanding, strong partnership with the IHSA and are thrilled that the state championships will continue to be played on the biggest stage here at State Farm Center.”

The State Farm Center also hosts the IHSA Boys Individual Wrestling State Finals each February. The IHSA Board of Directors asked the IHSA staff to negotiate a contract extension for the IHSA Girls Basketball State Finals at CEFCU Arena on the Illinois State University campus in Bloomington-Normal.

“CEFCU Arena and the Illinois State University campus in the only home the IHSA Girls Basketball State Finals have ever known, and it is our intention to extend that agreement through 2029 as well,” Anderson said in a statement. “There is mutual interest by the IHSA, Illinois State University, and the Bloomington-Normal Area Convention & Visitors Bureau to make that happen, and I anticipate we will have a formal announcement in the very near future.”

