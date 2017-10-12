Ihockey - Knights win home debut after shooting survivors tribute

- Nine days after a gunman killed 58 people and injured hundreds more, the National Hockey League's Vegas Golden Knights played the first home game in club history, defeating Arizona 5-2 Tuesday to become the first NHL expansion team to begin with a 3-0 mark. The names of all 58 victims who died were projected onto the ice at T-Mobile Arena. There was a 58-second moment of silence in respect to those who were killed. Defenseman Deryk Engelland, a Las Vegas resident for the past 15 years, made an emotional speech to the crowd, then did his part on the ice as well, scoring a goal. James Neal scored twice and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves.





AFP