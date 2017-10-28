Ihockey - Knights rout Avalanche to tie win-streak record

- The Vegas Golden Knights' spectacular arrival in the NHL continued. David Perron, Oscar Lindberg, Cody Eakin and James Neal all scored goals during an 8 1/2- minute stretch in the second period and Oscar Dansk had 32 saves to lead the Knights to a 7-0 victory over the Colorado Avalanche in Las Vegas. The fifth straight win for the Golden Knights matched the longest win streak by any team during its inaugural season in the 100-year history of the league. The record was set by the New York Rangers in 1926-27 and equaled by Edmonton Oilers in 1979-80. Vegas had already set an NHL record for best start by an expansion club by winning its first three games.





AFP