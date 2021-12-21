Ihmir Smith-Marsette had played only 18 offensive snaps and had one catch for 6 yards entering Monday night’s game. The fifth-round choice out of Iowa likely wouldn’t have seen as much playing time as he’s seeing against the Bears except for Adam Thielen‘s high ankle sprain.

Smith-Marsette turned his second career catch into a 7-yard touchdown pass.

The Vikings lead 17-3 with 5:51 remaining in the third quarter.

The Vikings gained 57 yards on 12 plays and got 20 yards in penalties. The Bears had stopped the Vikings on a third-and-three play at the Chicago 28 with Alec Ogletree stopping Dalvin Cook for a 2-yard loss. But Trevis Gipson pushed a Viking player in the facemask, drawing the Bears’ third unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of the night.

Smith-Marsette scored three plays later.

The Bears have added a fourth 15-yard penalty since, with Teven Jenkins getting an unnecessary roughness penalty.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette scores first career touchdown, giving Vikings 17-3 lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk